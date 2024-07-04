These Breitling watches are fit for the Navy

Fans of the Breitling brand will know that the Avenger collection is all about modern sleekness that rivals the classic and quieter watches from previous lines. And while the Avenger collection hasn’t been on the market for long, its contemporary details and features make it well worth it for any watch lover or collector. Inspired by all things aviation, the Avenger collection is a must-have for one who wants a sleek and robust timepiece. Although the current Avenger timepieces are enticing, the newest additions to the collection are also eye-catching. Overall, the Avenger collection pays respects to all things aviation and military. However, this time around, Breitling is paying homage to the U.S. Navy, and it is an incredible addition to the Avenger lineup.

Avenger B01 Chronograph 44 Night Mission

For Breitling’s Navy-inspired tie-in, the brand has set forth three new timepieces that give a subtle nod to naval history. With three aptly named pieces, Naval Academy, USN Bloodhounds, and USN Dust Devils, the newest Avenger watches have a 44mm black ceramic case and Breitling’s B01 chronograph. With a 70-power reserve, the B01 chronograph is COSC-certified and has a column-wheel, and vertical clutch. A decidedly larger watch, there’s no doubt that not everyone will be a fan of the bigger size.

On each watch, you’ll find the logo of the ship it was named after, a stellar detail that makes it even more attractive to collect. The logos sit promptly on the nine o’clock sundial and sapphire engravings along the caseback. As well, each watch contains a special colorway to match the identity of each ship, making them distinguishable from each other. With two black and one blue dial options to choose from, the three watches are still sleek enough to include them in your wardrobe. Water resistant up to 300m and Super-LumiNova indexes, these watches aren’t just great for display but are sturdy for everyday wear.

Where to grab the new Breitling Avenger watches

Although they might seem like common sturdy watches, the special tie-in with the U.S. Navy allows them to be unique enough to collect or wear. Whether or not you have a connection to the Navy, these new Avenger watches are great pieces for style and daily use. Overall, the Avenger might seem like a niche purchase, but their special edition run and special tie-in are worth the price.

To grab one of the three newest additions or all of them, you can find them on Breitling’s website. Since they’re special editions, all three watches have a cost of $10,200. Only $500 more than the previous Night Mission watch, these three new timepieces are sturdy, sleek, and niche watches that are perfect for any style.