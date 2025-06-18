Citizen teams with Marvel for Fantastic Four-inspired super titanium Zenshin

Citizen teams up with Marvel Studios for the limited edition Zenshin watch, inspired by “The Fantastic Four – First Steps.” This release highlights Citizen’s expertise with Super Titanium, coming 55 years after the brand revolutionized watchmaking with the X-8 Chronometer, the first solid titanium watch. Only 1,100 pieces are available, each priced at $495. The design captures the spirit of Marvel’s First Family, blending 1960s influences with modern features.

The collaboration is rooted in the idea that superheroes can’t afford to be late—reliable timekeeping is essential gear. Citizen’s partnership with Marvel Studios is more than just branding; it’s a genuine connection that honors both watchmaking heritage and cinematic storytelling.

Super Titanium makes the Zenshin five times harder and 40 percent lighter than steel, though it remains a challenging material to work with. Citizen’s decades of titanium expertise, recently showcased in exhibitions, allow for a sophisticated use of this metal that few brands can match.

The deep blue dial features subtle references to each Fantastic Four member: Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are marked at 12, 3, 6, and 9 o’clock. A luminous 4 o’clock marker pays tribute to the team’s iconic number and enhances legibility during action.

Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology eliminates the need for battery changes, drawing power from any light source. This aligns with the superhero theme of limitless energy and environmental responsibility, ensuring reliable performance for any mission.

The collector’s package includes a premium display box, a double-sided coin, and a numbered card, making it more than just a watch. The Zenshin is available at citizenwatch.com, appealing to both Marvel fans and collectors seeking high-end titanium craftsmanship.

This partnership demonstrates how entertainment brands can showcase advanced watchmaking, honoring movie history through thoughtful design rather than simple co-branding. The launch coincides with rising excitement for the upcoming Fantastic Four film, cementing the Zenshin’s place in both pop culture and horological history.

At $495, the Zenshin makes Super Titanium accessible to more people, staying true to Citizen’s commitment to innovation and quality.

For more details, visit the official Citizen site: https://www.citizenwatch.com