Citizen adds Geo Trekker to Promaster series

Some men prefer a super formal watch to pair with their work suits, like a Rolex or Patek Philippe; some prefer ostentatious, showy pieces like a Richard Mille or Audemars Piguet; and there are those who love a rugged feel to their timepieces. That’s exactly what the newest Citizen Promaster Geo Trekker is all about: a heavy-duty beast that still has a formal touch if you ever need to go from hiking during the day to an event at night like you’re Elon Musk.

Citizen watches Promaster anniversary: Citizen Promaster Geo Trekker

This year, Citizen Watches is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Citizen Promaster series, and the Promaster Geo Trekker is the latest addition to the year-long celebration. To say it’s full of some majorly advanced features would be an understatement, and it’s as functional as it looks. With the state-of-the-art Eco-Drive Caliber H864 movement and a radio-controlled world timer, it’s bold, to say the least, and will suit you just fine if you ever find yourself in a tent in the Carpathian mountains. This innovative movement uses the power of light, whether it be sun or artificial light, to power the watch in a sustainable way and eliminate the need for a battery replacement.

Technical specifications

So, what about these technical features? It’s encased in a silver-tone stainless steel case, which you don’t often see with such a heavy-duty watch, and is why we said you can go from day to night in it. It measures a truly massive 46mm in width and 11.5mm in thickness, and if you’ve ever worn a watch with this measurement, you’ll understand how big that feels. The watch dial is protected by sapphire crystals, which are resistant to reflections and keep it safe from impact. The bracelet is stainless steel and comes with a fold-over clasp and hidden push buttons. Additionally, it has world-time capabilities using a Northern Hemisphere disc and date and power reserve indicators.

The Citizen Promaster Geo Trekker comes in two color variants

The Citizen Promaster Geo Trekker actually comes in two color variants: ref. BY3006-53H features standard brushed surfaces, while the ref. BY3005-56G features a sleek dark gray finish. The BY3006-53H has a dark gray dial, which maintains the monochromatic aesthetic, while the BY3005-56G has a black dial with subtle red accents, giving it a slight tactical look.

One of the most interesting aspects of these Citizen watches is the aviation-inspired scales along the bezel representing fuel usage on an airplane. While the average person probably doesn’t need this, wearing a watch with this feature does have a certain rough and tough edge that will add to your confidence. And if you’re someone who needs the fuel usage feature, then all the better, right?

If your outdoor adventures consist of more water-based activities rather than walking or mountain biking, the Citizen Promaster Geo Trekker has a water resistance rating of 20 bar, so while James Bond won’t be using it for deep-diving anytime soon, it’s suitable for snorkeling on your summer vacation.

How much do these Citizen watches cost?

The standard stainless steel variant costs $795, while the dark gray-finished watch will set you back $850. These prices are standard for an entry-level mechanical GMT, but the capabilities of these Citizen watches rival watches with a digital display and smartwatches. All in all, a great deal.

