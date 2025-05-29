 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The most underrated dress watches for men in 2025

10 Underrated dress watches every collector should consider in 2025

By
Longines dress watch
Longines

The best modern dress watches aren’t discovered in packed showrooms – they’re found by collectors who delve to look beyond the hype. We all know the perennial favorites, but there are a slew of seriously underrated men’s dress watches that are true horological gems worthy of mentioning and possibly adding to your collection. A great dress watch goes beyond being a mere statement piece; it tells a story built on your personal style. Men’s watches that are often overlooked but offer exceptional value and craftsmanship include the following:

IWC Aquatimer Automatic

Classic IWC dress watch with blue dial
IWC


Encompassing a rugged elegance for the modern man, the IWC Aquatimer Automatic is a compelling option initially recognized as a premium dive watch. With its clean dial layout, refined case, and 42mm sizing, it is a timepiece perfectly suited for both the ocean and the boardroom. The internal rotating bezel features an uncluttered design, and wearers can choose between a black or sunburst blue dial, two sophisticated choices for collectors in search of technical mastery and understated elegance.

Recommended Videos

Nomos Autobahn Neomatik

AUTOBAHN NEOMATIK 41 DATE SPORTS GRAY
Nomos Glashuette

German precision combined with minimalist design is centered in the Nomos Autobahn Neomatik, an inspired design featuring an intricate curved date display, sleek profile, and heat-blued hands that show off the expertise of the in-house movement. Its small case at 41mm gives it a more refined, understated appeal that is ideally suited for modern men who value both form and function. 

Related

Doxa Sub300T Caribbean

Doxa SUB 300T Caribbean
Doxa


Whoever held the notion that dive watches aren’t dressy has never been introduced to the Doxa Sub300T Caribbean, a timepiece boasting a gorgeous gradient blue dial, 42.5mm case proportions, and a sleek profile that accentuates its versatility. Orange accents, polished case edges, and a sunburst dial intertwine beautifully on this piece, making it a bold choice for collectors who aren’t afraid of going against the conventional. 

Breguet Classique

Classic Breguet with black leather band
Breguet


True watch aficionados will be privy to the singular style and elegance of the Breguet Classique, one of the finest examples of watchmaking tradition in the industry. With its slim profile and hand-engraved movement that can be viewed through the caseback, it’s a must-have for collectors interested in the unparalleled execution of style. 

Grand Seiko Spring Drive ‘Omiwatari’

The Grand Seiko with prominent face
Grand Seiko

Inspired by the mystical ice cracks (‘Omiwatari’) on Japan’s Lake Suwa, near the birthplace of Grand Seiko’s Spring Drive movement, this elegant watch features a textured ice-blue dial that captures its distinct beauty. At only 39.3mm wide and just 9.8mm thick, its zaratsu-polished case and unique Spring Drive movement deliver exceptional precision accuracy (±1 second/day) with an intricate, smooth seconds sweep. Collectors who appreciate quiet sophistication over status symbols will gravitate towards the Omiwatari as it offers a unique story and movement technology no other brand can reproduce.

Choosing the perfect dress watch lies in your hands

For the discerning watch collector, adding an underrated luxury dress watch to a collection is about choosing one that aligns with your personal taste. Whether you’re pairing one with a suit for a formal event, or for an occasion that warrants a dynamic, yet understated vibe, your watch collection. deserves something with real substance.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Why Gen Z is obsessed with ‘90s-style Casio watches
From thrift stores to TikTok fame: The surprising comeback of 90s Casio watches
Casio G-Shock Square GW-5000-1JF, Japanese Domestic version G Shock watch.

No matter where you stand on the app, one undeniable truth is the power of TikTok and its innate power to usher forth new trends in younger generations. Currently, Gen Z (the demographic born between 1997 and 2012) is fussing and fretting over one of the latest ones – the return of classic Casio '90s watches. The F-91W, the retro digital models, and more are now making a comeback on the wrists of this generation and becoming collectors’ items. And why the excitement over these '90s-style watches?

Gen Zs live for the nostalgia

Read more
Supreme and Dr. Martens reunite for a collection to round out Spring 2025
Supreme, Dr. Martens release new studded loafer
green supreme x dr. martens loafers

For street style fans, Supreme and Dr. Martens are two heritage brands with a long-standing history of revolutionizing style. These brands are again joining forces for a Spring 2025 collection that brings serious edge to the footwear’s loafer style. With the perfect silhouette to round out the season, this new collaborative shoe carries touches from both brands for a special design. Arriving in three new colorways, the new loafer style is far from your traditional dress shoe. While both brands have plenty of experience in eye-catching collaborations, this new partnership is unlike anything either has launched before. Although it might not be your next go-to dress loafer, these bold new collaborative designs are a must-have for the season and beyond. 

Get to know Supreme x Dr. Martens’ Studded Penton Loafers

Read more
New York’s most anticipated watch auction is packed with rare finds
Rare Patek Philippe, Rolex masterpieces headline Phillips' New York watch auction
Patek is set to feature their iconic designs

A luxury collaboration sure to entice connoisseurs is the latest between Phillips and Bacs & Russo, which unveiled a new catalog leading up to The New York Watch Auction: XII. The two-day event, set for June 7- 8th, 2025, presents 144 lots, with many making their debut at this year’s spectacle. The curated selection features both vintage and contemporary timepieces, offering collectors a brief window to possess some of the most coveted watches on the planet. 

Highlights from the upcoming presentation

Read more