The most underrated dress watches for men in 2025

The best modern dress watches aren’t discovered in packed showrooms – they’re found by collectors who delve to look beyond the hype. We all know the perennial favorites, but there are a slew of seriously underrated men’s dress watches that are true horological gems worthy of mentioning and possibly adding to your collection. A great dress watch goes beyond being a mere statement piece; it tells a story built on your personal style. Men’s watches that are often overlooked but offer exceptional value and craftsmanship include the following:

IWC Aquatimer Automatic



Encompassing a rugged elegance for the modern man, the IWC Aquatimer Automatic is a compelling option initially recognized as a premium dive watch. With its clean dial layout, refined case, and 42mm sizing, it is a timepiece perfectly suited for both the ocean and the boardroom. The internal rotating bezel features an uncluttered design, and wearers can choose between a black or sunburst blue dial, two sophisticated choices for collectors in search of technical mastery and understated elegance.

Recommended Videos

Nomos Autobahn Neomatik

German precision combined with minimalist design is centered in the Nomos Autobahn Neomatik, an inspired design featuring an intricate curved date display, sleek profile, and heat-blued hands that show off the expertise of the in-house movement. Its small case at 41mm gives it a more refined, understated appeal that is ideally suited for modern men who value both form and function.

Doxa Sub300T Caribbean



Whoever held the notion that dive watches aren’t dressy has never been introduced to the Doxa Sub300T Caribbean, a timepiece boasting a gorgeous gradient blue dial, 42.5mm case proportions, and a sleek profile that accentuates its versatility. Orange accents, polished case edges, and a sunburst dial intertwine beautifully on this piece, making it a bold choice for collectors who aren’t afraid of going against the conventional.

Breguet Classique



True watch aficionados will be privy to the singular style and elegance of the Breguet Classique, one of the finest examples of watchmaking tradition in the industry. With its slim profile and hand-engraved movement that can be viewed through the caseback, it’s a must-have for collectors interested in the unparalleled execution of style.

Grand Seiko Spring Drive ‘Omiwatari’

Inspired by the mystical ice cracks (‘Omiwatari’) on Japan’s Lake Suwa, near the birthplace of Grand Seiko’s Spring Drive movement, this elegant watch features a textured ice-blue dial that captures its distinct beauty. At only 39.3mm wide and just 9.8mm thick, its zaratsu-polished case and unique Spring Drive movement deliver exceptional precision accuracy (±1 second/day) with an intricate, smooth seconds sweep. Collectors who appreciate quiet sophistication over status symbols will gravitate towards the Omiwatari as it offers a unique story and movement technology no other brand can reproduce.

Choosing the perfect dress watch lies in your hands

For the discerning watch collector, adding an underrated luxury dress watch to a collection is about choosing one that aligns with your personal taste. Whether you’re pairing one with a suit for a formal event, or for an occasion that warrants a dynamic, yet understated vibe, your watch collection. deserves something with real substance.