Brunello Cucinelli’s new summer campaign includes the ultimate luxury travel bag

Whether it’s time to fly or you’re headed on a road trip, it’s time to get outside because travel season has begun. Between the many European sights and the local staycations to visit, there’s no shortage of ideas for a great summer vacation. However, before you head out of town, you’ll want to ensure your packing is handled. And while brands like Away have excellent options for carry-ons and suitcases, a travel bag can easily do the trick for shorter vacations that don’t require as much. Besides saving space and removing the need to lug a suitcase around the airport, travel bags are the perfect way to find all your belongings without a struggle. And now, thanks to Brunello Cucinelli’s new “High Summer” campaign, you can rock the ultimate luxury travel bag to add sophistication to your summer plans.

Time to set sail with the Summer Boston bag

Donning a sleek ecru color with accented tan details, the Summer Boston bag from Brunello Cucinelli is the perfect way to give you the resort feel before you leave for the airport. Crafted with cotton and linen fibers, the travel bag stands out with its elegant look. Inside, a waterproof lining allows you to pack easily without worrying about damage. The calfskin finish on the outside not only serves as an accented detail but also as a smooth detail that adds a touch of luxury to your luggage. Measuring approximately 45 cm long, 32 cm high, and 27 cm wide, this travel bag can easily fit everything you need without taking up too much space. Finished with a double handle and leather straps, comfort is key with the Summer Boston bag. Available now via Brunello Cucinelli’s website for only $5,550, this travel bag is the perfect investment piece for present and future travels.