 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

What luggage do pilots use? Here’s the inside scoop

This is the luggage that goes the distance

By
two pilots inside aircraft
nscv work / Pexels

If you’ve ever seen a pilot rolling their sleek, no-nonsense suitcase through the airport, you might have wondered: what kind of luggage can keep up a lifestyle that’s always on the move? I asked myself that question one day in the airport while I was waiting to board my flight, which led me to research the kinds of luggage they use. I knew that whatever luggage pilots use, I could trust – I mean, they’re constantly on the move, so their bags need to be tough, functional, and built for the long haul. So, what luggage do pilots use? 

Popular types of luggage pilots use

Sterling Pacific 40L Carry-On Spinner
Kelly Baker / The Manual

Let’s break down what luggage pilots use and why these bags stand out.

Recommended Videos

Rolling carry-ons

Rolling carry-ons are a must-have for pilots. These compact, wheeled suitcases are ideal for storing uniforms, overnight essentials, and personal items. One rising favorite among pilots is the Sterling Pacific 40L Carry-On Spinner, which is known for its high-quality aluminum construction, Italian leather handles, and lifetime warranty. It’s designed to withstand years of heavy travel, so this suitcase is practically indestructible – an ideal match for the rigorous demands of a pilot’s lifestyle.

Related

Pierre, an international airline pilot, swears by this carry-on, calling it “the best suitcase money can buy.” Another pilot, Evan Luft, also loves this suitcase – he appreciates that it’s “built like a tank” but also looks incredible. And after testing it myself, I have to agree. While I may not be a pilot, I’ve handled plenty of suitcases, and this one is in a league of its own. 

Other popular rolling carry-ons among pilots include:

Flight bags and backpacks

Flight bags are smaller than rolling carry-ons, and pilots typically use them to store important gear such as navigation charts, manuals, logbooks, headsets, and electronic devices. Most flight bags are designed with multiple compartments to keep everything organized and easily accessible.

Some flight bags pilots use include:

  • ASA AirClassics Flight B`ag. This bag is specifically designed for pilots and offers ample space for aviation gear like headsets, logbooks, and other essentials.
  • Jeppesen Aviator Bag. This rugged flight bag keeps gear organized and protected, making it another trusted choice for pilots.

While commercial airline pilots don’t typically wear backpacks while in uniform, some pilots do bring backpacks either as their flight bag or in addition to their rolling carry-ons and flight bags. Private pilot Joe Walker is a huge fan of the Peak Design Everyday Backpack Zip. He uses it as his dedicated flight bag because he loves all the compartments that help keep his gear organized and the fact that it’s water-resistant. 

FAQs

Two pilots flying a plane.
Blake Guidry / Unsplash

Do pilots use checked luggage?

Pilots rarely use checked luggage. Most pilots stick to carry-ons and smaller bags to keep their essentials within reach and avoid potential delays at baggage claim.

How long does pilot luggage last?

When well-maintained, luggage that pilots use can last several years, even with heavy use. High-quality brands like Sterling Pacific, Travelpro, and LuggageWorks are built to withstand frequent travel.

Can passengers buy the same luggage pilots use?

Many of the brands and models favored by pilots are available to the public, which makes it easy for frequent flyers to invest in durable, professional-grade luggage.

Why do most pilots use rolling carry-ons?

Rolling carry-ons are compact, easy to maneuver, and can fit in the cockpit or overhead bins, which makes them the most practical option for pilots who are constantly on the move.

What size carry-on do pilots use?

Most pilots stick to carry-ons around 22 inches to ensure they meet airline size restrictions and fit easily in cockpit storage or overhead bins.

What luggage do pilots use?

Pilots usually rely on a mix of tough rolling carry-ons, flight bags for their gear, and sometimes backpacks for personal items, all chosen for their practicality and durability on the go.

Do pilots use luggage tags?

Yes, pilots often use luggage tags with their airline ID or contact information to prevent mix-ups or lost bags, especially when traveling frequently.

Do pilots have to go through TSA with their luggage?

Yes, pilots have to go through airport security with their luggage.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Tumi vs. Rimowa: How do the two luggage brands compare?
What you need to know to choose the right suitcase
Man carrying luggage in both hands

Whether your existing luggage is worn down or you don’t even have any yet, you’re going to need somewhere to stow your belongings for your next trip. There are a ton of great luggage brands on the market, but at some point, you’ll narrow your choices down to one or two options. If that’s the case, and you’re currently weighing Tumi vs. Rimowa luggage, well, you’ve ended up here. And trust me, I’ve been there, scrolling through luggage websites online and wondering which suitcase to splurge on.

Both Tumi and Rimowa have incredible reputations, so choosing between them isn’t easy. A head-to-head between these two brands makes a lot of sense because they are similar in many ways. Of course, there are some differences, too, and that might help you make your decision on which to choose for your next luggage set. We’ve got the lowdown on Tumi vs. Rimowa right here, so let’s discuss. 
Tumi vs. Rimowa luggage: Who wins?

Read more
How to pack for a week in a carry-on (without sacrificing the essentials)
Avoid the dreaded overstuffed carry-on with these tips
An overhead view of a man packing a suitcase

Packing a carry-on for a longer trip seems intimidating, but it’s definitely doable. My first time was for a week-long conference in Seattle, where I was determined not to drag a big suitcase. It worked. Since then, I’ve refined my system, and now it’s my go-to for work trips, beach vacations, and city breaks. Over the years, I’ve learned how to make the most of the space without sacrificing the essentials, and now I’m sharing the formula that never fails. Here’s how to pack for a week in a carry-on.
Choose the right carry-on bag

The first step is picking the right carry-on bag. Look for one that meets airline size restrictions, typically around 22 x 14 x 9 inches. Hard-shell suitcases are great for durability and keeping everything secure, while soft-sided bags often have more give for squeezing in a few extra items. Spinner wheels can make navigating airports a lot easier, so consider that feature, too.

Read more
High-end shopping: Study reveals what luxury travelers buy around the world
This is what the wealthy buy when they travel
outside of a Prada store

Did you know that some luxury travelers spend millions on high-end purchases during their trips? A new study by Judaica WebStore takes a closer look at the luxury shopping habits of wealthy travelers, uncovering the most sought-after items and the destinations where high-end purchases thrive. From custom jewelry to rare wines, here’s a breakdown of the top luxury items travelers buy on vacation.
Top luxury purchases travelers make on vacation

 
Custom jewelry
Custom jewelry is a favorite buy among luxury travelers, with prices ranging from $5,000 to $150,000. New York City is a hotspot for engagement rings from Tiffany & Co., while Dubai’s Gold Souk is perfect for one-of-a-kind gold pieces. Paris remains the go-to for high-end jewelry, featuring names like Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier.
Fine art
Art lovers often find themselves in Paris, Florence, or New York, where fine art can range from $10,000 to $1 million. Paris offers iconic galleries and auctions, while Florence attracts buyers of Renaissance masterpieces. New York, with events like Art Basel, is a prime spot for rare finds.
Limited-edition handbags
Handbags, especially limited-edition ones, draw the rich to Paris, Milan, and Tokyo. The Hermès Birkin in Paris is legendary, while Milan offers exclusive Gucci and Prada collections. In Tokyo, Louis Vuitton offers bags designed just for Japanese buyers. Prices run from $1,500 to $150,000.
Exotic spices and gourmet ingredients
For foodies, Morocco, India, and Italy are top destinations. Morocco’s markets are filled with fragrant spices, while India’s Kashmir region is known for its prized saffron and Italy’s Piedmont region is famous for its white truffles. Prices for these items are typically between $50 and $1,000.
Antiques and collectibles
Collectors flock to London, Istanbul, and Jerusalem for antiques and unique religious and historical items. London’s Portobello Road, Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, and Jerusalem’s Old City offer treasures ranging from $50 to $100,000.
Perfumes
Perfume is a classic luxury item, with Paris and Grasse offering bespoke options -- Fragonard in Paris and Grasse’s workshops let travelers put together their own fragrances. These luxury perfumes range from $500 to $10,000.
Luxury wines and spirits
When it comes to wine and spirits, travelers head to Bordeaux for private tours and tastings, Scotland, where collectors can find exclusive Scotch whiskies, and Italy’s Piedmont region, known for its coveted Barolo wines. Rare bottles can go for up to $10,000
Handcrafted leather goods
Florence’s Santa Croce district, Marrakech, and Paris are top spots for leather goods. From bags to belts, these handcrafted items range from $500 to $5,000. 
Fine china and glassware
Vienna, Prague, and London are home to some of the world’s finest porcelain and glassware. Prices for these items range from $200 to $5,000, with each piece carefully crafted to appeal to collectors.
Luxury watches
Timepieces remain a timeless investment. Geneva and Zurich lead the way with iconic brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet, with prices ranging from $5,000 to over $1 million.

Read more