What luggage do pilots use? Here’s the inside scoop

If you’ve ever seen a pilot rolling their sleek, no-nonsense suitcase through the airport, you might have wondered: what kind of luggage can keep up a lifestyle that’s always on the move? I asked myself that question one day in the airport while I was waiting to board my flight, which led me to research the kinds of luggage they use. I knew that whatever luggage pilots use, I could trust – I mean, they’re constantly on the move, so their bags need to be tough, functional, and built for the long haul. So, what luggage do pilots use?

Popular types of luggage pilots use

Let’s break down what luggage pilots use and why these bags stand out.

Rolling carry-ons

Rolling carry-ons are a must-have for pilots. These compact, wheeled suitcases are ideal for storing uniforms, overnight essentials, and personal items. One rising favorite among pilots is the Sterling Pacific 40L Carry-On Spinner, which is known for its high-quality aluminum construction, Italian leather handles, and lifetime warranty. It’s designed to withstand years of heavy travel, so this suitcase is practically indestructible – an ideal match for the rigorous demands of a pilot’s lifestyle.

Pierre, an international airline pilot, swears by this carry-on, calling it “the best suitcase money can buy.” Another pilot, Evan Luft, also loves this suitcase – he appreciates that it’s “built like a tank” but also looks incredible. And after testing it myself, I have to agree. While I may not be a pilot, I’ve handled plenty of suitcases, and this one is in a league of its own.

Other popular rolling carry-ons among pilots include:

Travelpro Crew 22” Expandable Rollaboard . This carry-on is made for airline professionals and is lightweight, durable, and rolls smoothly on sturdy wheels.

Briggs & Riley Baseline Carry-On . This bag is a go-to for frequent travelers. It expands for extra space and comes with a lifetime warranty.

LuggageWorks Stealth 22” Rolling Bag . This heavy-duty bag is designed for airline professionals. It has a reinforced frame, tough corners, and is built with high-quality materials that hold up to constant travel.

Flight bags and backpacks

Flight bags are smaller than rolling carry-ons, and pilots typically use them to store important gear such as navigation charts, manuals, logbooks, headsets, and electronic devices. Most flight bags are designed with multiple compartments to keep everything organized and easily accessible.

Some flight bags pilots use include:

ASA AirClassics Flight B`ag . This bag is specifically designed for pilots and offers ample space for aviation gear like headsets, logbooks, and other essentials.

Jeppesen Aviator Bag . This rugged flight bag keeps gear organized and protected, making it another trusted choice for pilots.

While commercial airline pilots don’t typically wear backpacks while in uniform, some pilots do bring backpacks either as their flight bag or in addition to their rolling carry-ons and flight bags. Private pilot Joe Walker is a huge fan of the Peak Design Everyday Backpack Zip. He uses it as his dedicated flight bag because he loves all the compartments that help keep his gear organized and the fact that it’s water-resistant.

FAQs

Do pilots use checked luggage?

Pilots rarely use checked luggage. Most pilots stick to carry-ons and smaller bags to keep their essentials within reach and avoid potential delays at baggage claim.

How long does pilot luggage last?

When well-maintained, luggage that pilots use can last several years, even with heavy use. High-quality brands like Sterling Pacific, Travelpro, and LuggageWorks are built to withstand frequent travel.

Can passengers buy the same luggage pilots use?

Many of the brands and models favored by pilots are available to the public, which makes it easy for frequent flyers to invest in durable, professional-grade luggage.

Why do most pilots use rolling carry-ons?

Rolling carry-ons are compact, easy to maneuver, and can fit in the cockpit or overhead bins, which makes them the most practical option for pilots who are constantly on the move.

What size carry-on do pilots use?

Most pilots stick to carry-ons around 22 inches to ensure they meet airline size restrictions and fit easily in cockpit storage or overhead bins.

What luggage do pilots use?

Pilots usually rely on a mix of tough rolling carry-ons, flight bags for their gear, and sometimes backpacks for personal items, all chosen for their practicality and durability on the go.

Do pilots use luggage tags?

Yes, pilots often use luggage tags with their airline ID or contact information to prevent mix-ups or lost bags, especially when traveling frequently.

Do pilots have to go through TSA with their luggage?

Yes, pilots have to go through airport security with their luggage.