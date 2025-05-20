Grand Hyatt DFW is getting a $34M makeover: Here’s what’s coming

Grand Hyatt DFW, the upscale hotel located inside Terminal D at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, has announced a $34 million renovation set to transform nearly every corner of the property. The multi-phase project kicks off in July, just in time for the hotel’s 20th anniversary, and is slated for completion by late 2025.

“We are excited that the Grand Hyatt DFW is embarking on this extensive renovation project, which will elevate the guest experience and provide unparalleled comfort and convenience for our customers,” said Sean Donohue, DFW’s chief executive officer. “The remodeled Grand Hyatt – already known as one of the premier airport hotel experiences – will complement the ongoing enhancements and expansions across the airport as we create a smooth and enjoyable experience for our guests.”

The renovation will expand the hotel’s footprint, increasing its number of guestrooms and suites from 298 to 315. The updated design will blend sleek aeronautical elements with warm, Texan touches, using locally sourced woods like Red River Pecan and Yellow Pine. Guests can expect modern upgrades including large HD TVs, integrated technology, expansive closets, and luxe bathrooms. Each room will also offer panoramic views of the DFW airfield.

Beyond guestrooms, the hotel will refresh its lobby, meeting spaces, corridors, and introduce newly designed restaurants, bars, and lounges, all aimed at enhancing the guest experience for travelers passing through one of the world’s busiest airports.

Restaurants and amenities

As part of the transformation, Grand Hyatt DFW is elevating its dining and guest experience. The hotel’s signature Grand Met restaurant and lounge will debut a refreshed look and feel, featuring expanded seating, seasonal menus, and newly designed private and semi-private dining rooms.

Guests will also be welcomed by a redesigned lobby with elegant marble tile flooring and custom ceiling finishes, setting the tone for the hotel’s modern, upscale aesthetic. The first-floor fitness center will be fully upgraded and outfitted with top-tier equipment, including Peloton bikes.

Travelers can continue to unwind at the rooftop pool with sweeping views of the runway, a signature feature of the hotel. For business and events, the property boasts 20,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 6,600-square-foot ballroom. The final phase of the renovation will introduce a new top-floor executive boardroom and a unique indoor/outdoor rooftop event space with panoramic views of the airfield.