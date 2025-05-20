 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Grand Hyatt DFW is getting a $34M makeover: Here’s what’s coming

The renovation kicks off in July and will be completed before the end of the year

By
Grand Hyatt DFW
Courtesy of Grand Hyatt DFW

Grand Hyatt DFW, the upscale hotel located inside Terminal D at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, has announced a $34 million renovation set to transform nearly every corner of the property. The multi-phase project kicks off in July, just in time for the hotel’s 20th anniversary, and is slated for completion by late 2025.

“We are excited that the Grand Hyatt DFW is embarking on this extensive renovation project, which will elevate the guest experience and provide unparalleled comfort and convenience for our customers,” said Sean Donohue, DFW’s chief executive officer. “The remodeled Grand Hyatt – already known as one of the premier airport hotel experiences – will complement the ongoing enhancements and expansions across the airport as we create a smooth and enjoyable experience for our guests.”

Recommended Videos

The renovation will expand the hotel’s footprint, increasing its number of guestrooms and suites from 298 to 315. The updated design will blend sleek aeronautical elements with warm, Texan touches, using locally sourced woods like Red River Pecan and Yellow Pine. Guests can expect modern upgrades including large HD TVs, integrated technology, expansive closets, and luxe bathrooms. Each room will also offer panoramic views of the DFW airfield.

Related

Beyond guestrooms, the hotel will refresh its lobby, meeting spaces, corridors, and introduce newly designed restaurants, bars, and lounges, all aimed at enhancing the guest experience for travelers passing through one of the world’s busiest airports.

Restaurants and amenities

Grand Hyatt DFW
Courtesy of Grand Hyatt DFW

As part of the transformation, Grand Hyatt DFW is elevating its dining and guest experience. The hotel’s signature Grand Met restaurant and lounge will debut a refreshed look and feel, featuring expanded seating, seasonal menus, and newly designed private and semi-private dining rooms.

Guests will also be welcomed by a redesigned lobby with elegant marble tile flooring and custom ceiling finishes, setting the tone for the hotel’s modern, upscale aesthetic. The first-floor fitness center will be fully upgraded and outfitted with top-tier equipment, including Peloton bikes.

Travelers can continue to unwind at the rooftop pool with sweeping views of the runway, a signature feature of the hotel. For business and events, the property boasts 20,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 6,600-square-foot ballroom. The final phase of the renovation will introduce a new top-floor executive boardroom and a unique indoor/outdoor rooftop event space with panoramic views of the airfield.

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…

Editors’ Recommendations

Want to live at sea? These ships are getting a $120M makeover to become floating condos
You can secure your spot on the ship starting at $650,000
Bespoke Luxury Marketing, Crescent Seas

If you've ever stepped aboard a cruise ship and thought, “I could live here,” that dream is about to become reality. Crescent Seas is diving into the residential cruise business with an ambitious $120 million plan to transform luxury ships into full-time floating homes.

The company’s first project, Navigator, will debut in 2026 as a 210-cabin residential ship. Currently sailing as Regent Seven Seas’ Seven Seas Navigator, the vessel is set to undergo a dramatic $70 million transformation designed to support long-term living at sea.

Read more
How much is a first-class flight? Here’s the breakdown
This is the true cost of flying first class (and how to save)
First class on an airplane

Have you ever found yourself wondering, how much is a first-class flight? I know I did. Before I had the chance to experience it myself, first class always felt like a luxury that was just out of my reach. But now that I know what it actually costs, I’m here to share what I’ve learned about the true price of flying first class. So, here’s how much a first-class flight really costs.
Factors that affect the price of first-class flights

First things first, the price of a first-class ticket can vary depending on the different factors at play. But there is a general range, so let’s break it down a bit.
The airline and route
The cost of a first-class ticket depends mainly on the airline and the route you’re taking. For example, on a popular international route like New York to London, a first-class ticket can range from $4,000 to $7,000, sometimes even more. If you’re flying from Los Angeles to Tokyo, that price tag can jump to $14,000 or more. These prices fluctuate based on the airline’s pricing structure and the demand for seats on that specific flight.
The flight duration
Another big factor is the length of the flight. The longer the journey, the more expensive the first-class ticket tends to be. A shorter domestic flight might cost somewhere in the range of $1,000 for a first-class seat, while international flights that can last 10 hours or more could easily push into the $8,000-$15,000 range for first class. 
When you book your flight
Timing also plays a big role in the cost of your first-class ticket. The Luxury Travel Expert recommends booking your flight as early as possible to secure the best deals. So if you book months in advance, you’ll probably find better fares. However, airlines do occasionally offer last-minute discounts or promotions to fill seats, although this isn’t always the case. It’s always best to plan ahead, but keep an eye out for any deals, especially during off-peak travel seasons.
The time of year
Airline ticket prices also vary depending on the time of year. Traveling during peak times, like the holidays or summer vacation, will typically result in higher prices. Airlines usually raise prices to accommodate the increased demand during these periods.
What do you get for the price of first class?

Read more
Here’s how to score free tickets to the COWBOY CARTER TOUR with Marriott Bonvoy
Calling all Beyoncé fans
Marriott Bonvoy x COWBOY CARTER TOUR

Marriott Bonvoy is giving Beyoncé fans the ultimate hookup – free tickets to the COWBOY CARTER TOUR. As the Official Hotel Partner, Marriott Bonvoy is offering exclusive packages that let fans experience the tour in cities like LA, Paris, and Atlanta.

For just one Marriott Bonvoy point, lucky winners can score tickets and even bring five friends for an unforgettable VIP weekend.

Read more