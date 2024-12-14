 Skip to main content
What size luggage do you need? Find the perfect fit for your trip

three pieces of blue luggage sitting next to each other
American Green Travel / Unsplash

Are you preparing for an upcoming trip but stuck scratching your head, wondering what size suitcase to pack? We’re here to help! Here’s a simple guide to choosing the perfect luggage sizes for any trip.

First, understand standard luggage sizes

two different sized gray suitcases next to each other
Triyansh Gill / Unsplash

Understanding common luggage sizes is a good starting point. Suitcases are typically categorized as carry-on, medium checked, and large checked. Here’s a quick breakdown:

  • Carry-on luggage: Usually 19-22 inches tall, designed to fit in the overhead bins of most airlines. These are perfect for short trips or when you prefer not to check a bag.
  • Medium checked luggage: Typically 23-26 inches tall. These are great for weeklong trips and balance capacity and portability.
  • Large checked luggage: Around 27-32 inches tall. Best for extended trips, but be mindful of airline weight limits to avoid extra fees.
Next, think about the length of your trip

silhouette of a man in an airport looking at airplanes outside window
Ashim D’Silva / Unsplash

The length of your trip is a major factor when it comes to figuring out the right luggage size for your needs.

  • 1-3 days: A carry-on should suffice. Look for a compact bag with organized compartments to maximize space.
  • 4-7 days: Opt for a medium checked suitcase, especially if you’re traveling in multiple climates and need a variety of clothing.
  • More than a week: A large checked bag is ideal, but if you’re a minimalist or have access to laundry facilities, a medium suitcase may still work.

Then, consider your packing habits

a man packing clothes in his luggage
Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

Are you a light packer or someone who likes to bring “just in case” items? Your packing style plays a big role in choosing the right luggage size.

Minimalists can often get away with smaller bags, even for longer trips – consider packing cubes to make the most of your space. But heavy packers may need a larger suitcase or additional carry-on. In that case, just remember to check airline weight restrictions, especially for international flights.

Finally, choose luggage sizes based on your destination

man with a backpack standing on top of a mountain
Pawan Yadav / Pexels

Your destination can influence the type of luggage you’ll need. If you’re visiting cities, a smaller, wheeled suitcase is easier to maneuver through crowded streets and public transportation. For outdoor trips or off-the-beaten-path destinations, consider a durable, weather-resistant duffel bag or backpack. And when it comes to international travel, different airlines have varying luggage restrictions – research your airline’s size and weight policies to avoid surprises.

Travel smarter with these luggage tips

man walking on street with a rolling suitcase
Oleksandr Baiev / Unsplash

Remember to check airline restrictions

Speaking of restrictions, airlines vary in their luggage policies. For carry-ons, most airlines allow bags up to 22 x 14 x 9 inches, but some budget carriers have smaller size limits. Checked luggage typically maxes out at 62 linear inches (length + width + height).

Always verify your airline’s baggage rules before you pack, especially if you’re flying internationally or on multiple carriers during one trip.

Don’t forget to prioritize functionality

Luggage isn’t just about size – it’s also about how well it works for you. Here’s what you can consider when picking luggage:

  • Wheels and handles: Look for spinner wheels and sturdy telescoping handles for easier mobility.
  • Compartments: Interior pockets, compression straps, and dividers can help you organize better.
  • Expandability: Many suitcases have expandable zippers for a little extra space when you need it.

Pack smart to maximize space

Even with the perfect luggage size, how you pack matters. Roll your clothes, use packing cubes, and take advantage of every inch of space. For bulkier items like shoes, fill them with socks or other small items to save room.

FAQs: How to choose the right luggage 

two open suitcases and a person looking at a map
Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

Are expandable suitcases worth it?

Yes, expandable suitcases are great for adding extra packing space, especially for souvenirs or last-minute additions. Just be cautious of airline size and weight limits when expanded.

How can I avoid overweight luggage fees?

Choose the right size suitcase, pack strategically, and weigh your bag before heading to the airport. Use a luggage scale to ensure your bag stays within weight limits.

Can I use a large checked bag for international travel?

Yes, but be aware that many international airlines have stricter weight limits, often around 50 pounds. Make sure your large bag isn’t overpacked to avoid fees.

What type of luggage is best for adventure travel?

For outdoor or adventure trips, consider a weather-resistant duffel bag or backpack. These are more durable and flexible for rugged environments.

Should I buy hard-sided or soft-sided luggage?

Hard-sided luggage is durable and better at protecting fragile items, while soft-sided luggage is lighter and more flexible for fitting into tight spaces. Choose based on your travel style.

How do I know if my luggage size is too big?

Measure the total linear inches. For checked bags, most airlines limit it to 62 linear inches. For carry-ons, stick to airline-specific size limits.

