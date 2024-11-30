 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Your ultimate international travel checklist: Everything to prep before you go

Going overseas? This international travel checklist will make your trip prep easier.

By
man sitting next to suitcase reading a piece of paper
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

Planning an international trip can feel like a lot, but having a good pre-travel checklist makes it so much easier. Because there is so much to think about, from making sure your passport is not expired and if you need to secure a visa before traveling to securing hotel rooms and transportation so there are no issues when you arrive. It’s also important to do some research on local customs before you go so you don’t inadvertently offend anyone during your trip.

If you still have concerns, we’ve put together this international travel checklist to help you prepare confidently for your next adventure.

Recommended Videos

International travel checklist

Check your passport and visa requirements

nappy / Pexels

Your passport is your golden ticket to international travel, but it’s not enough to just have one. You need to make sure it’s valid for at least six months beyond your travel dates. Some countries require this buffer period, and you don’t want to get caught with an unusable passport at the airport.

Related

If you’re traveling to a country that requires a visa, research the application process early. Some visas are electronic and can be processed quickly, while others may require weeks of waiting.

Quick tip: Make photocopies of your passport and visa to carry separately in case you lose the originals.

Vaccinations and health precautions

Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels

Different countries may require or recommend specific vaccinations. For up-to-date health advice for your destination, check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or World Health Organization (WHO) websites.

It’s also wise to pack a basic travel health kit with essentials like:

Consider travel insurance that includes health coverage, especially if your destination has high healthcare costs or limited medical facilities.

Book your accommodation and transportation

Pixabay / Pexels

Securing your lodging and figuring out how you’ll get around is a key part of trip planning. Whether you’re staying in hotels, Airbnbs, or hostels, confirm all bookings ahead of time and save copies of reservation details on your phone or in print.

Transportation is another puzzle to solve. Will you need a rental car? Are trains or buses better options? Researching ahead can save you stress (and money) once you arrive.

Quick tip: Download Google Maps offline for your destination to navigate without Wi-Fi.

Notify your bank and credit card companies

person holding blue credit card
Pixabay / Pexels

Unexpected credit card holds or declined transactions can put a damper on your trip. Notify your bank and credit card companies about your travel dates and destinations to avoid potential fraud alerts.

Bring a mix of payment options, including a credit card with no foreign transaction fees and some cash in the local currency.

Quick tip: Use ATMs at major banks to withdraw cash abroad for better exchange rates than airport kiosks.

Pack smart

Romain V / Unsplash

Packing for an international trip is about balance – you want to be prepared without lugging around unnecessary weight. Start with the essentials:

  • Weather-appropriate clothing
  • Comfortable walking shoes
  • Travel adapters (check the plug type for your destination)
  • A portable charger for electronics
  • Copies of important documents

Remember, packing cubes can help organize your suitcase, and rolling clothes instead of folding them saves space.

Quick tip: Leave extra room in your luggage for souvenirs or items you might pick up along the way.

Understand local customs and language basics

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

While you don’t need to become fluent overnight, learning a few key phrases in the local language can go a long way. Words like “hello,” “thank you,” “please,” and “help” are great starters.

Research cultural norms and etiquette to avoid unintentional faux pas. For example, tipping isn’t customary in every country, and some gestures we use in the U.S. may have entirely different meanings elsewhere.

Set up international communication

black smartphone next to a sim card
Silvie Lindemann / Pexels

Roaming charges can add up fast. Before you leave, check with your phone carrier about international plans or consider getting a local SIM card at your destination.

Messaging apps like WhatsApp, Skype, or iMessage (with Wi-Fi) are great for staying in touch without breaking the bank.

Secure travel insurance

man typing on computer
Pixabay / Pexels

Travel insurance is often overlooked but can be a lifesaver in case of unexpected disruptions, such as canceled flights, lost luggage, or medical emergencies. Look for a policy that covers the full scope of your trip and consider add-ons like trip interruption or evacuation coverage.

Plan for jet lag

blue and red airplane in sky
Gary Lopater / Unsplash

Crossing time zones can wreak havoc on your body clock. To minimize jet lag, try to adjust your sleep schedule a few days before departure. Stay hydrated during the flight and get some sunlight as soon as you land.

Quick tip: Melatonin supplements can help reset your internal clock.

Prepare for security and customs

airport security line
Matthew Turner / Pexels

Arriving at the airport well-prepared will make your travel day smoother. Keep your travel documents easily accessible, and be mindful of security requirements, like liquid limits for carry-ons.

When you arrive at your destination, be ready to declare items like food, alcohol, or large sums of cash at customs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Do you need compression socks for air travel?
Should compression socks be on your travel gear list?
person standing inside airplane

If you've ever flown on a long-haul flight, you’ve probably noticed people pulling on long, tight socks. These are likely compression socks, and they’re not just a fashion statement – they serve a purpose. The question is: do you need compression socks for air travel? 
Why use compression socks for air travel?

In an airplane cabin, you’re often immobile for hours, sitting in a confined space. That’s when blood can pool in your lower extremities due to the cabin's lack of movement, gravity, and lower air pressure. The socks work by creating pressure on your legs, which pushes the blood back to your heart, helping to prevent circulation issues. This helps prevent the pooling of blood in the legs, which can reduce the risk of conditions like deep vein thrombosis (DVT), leg swelling (edema), and general discomfort from sitting for long periods.
Who should wear compression socks on flights?

Read more
How to use packing cubes for stress-free travel
Packing cubes are the key to stress-free travel, we'll show you how to use them
An open suitcase with packing organizers

Are you tired of wrestling with your suitcase every trip? Packing cubes are the game-changer you need. These simple yet ingenious organizers can transform your packing experience, making it faster, easier, and more efficient. Keep reading to learn how to use packing cubes to make traveling as stress-free as possible.
What are packing cubes?
Packing cubes are small, rectangular fabric containers used to compartmentalize and organize luggage. They come in various sizes and are typically made of lightweight materials like nylon or mesh. 

The idea behind packing cubes is simple: instead of shoving everything into your suitcase and hoping it all fits, you separate your belongings into them based on category, outfit, or even day of the week. This keeps things organized, makes packing and unpacking easier, and even saves you space.
Benefits of using packing cubes

Read more
What is skiplagging? The travel hack airlines hate (and might penalize you for)
What is skiplagging? The travel hack airlines hate
A close-up of a man's hand holding a boarding pass and a carry-on bag

If you think longer flights are always the most expensive route to take when flying, think again. Years ago, budget travelers discovered that some trips are cheaper with a well-known but controversial travel hack called skiplagging. Also called hidden city ticketing, the travel tip can come in handy when flights to your intended destination are sold out. However, airlines are fed up with travelers who take advantage of this tactic and are taking action in the form of fines, cancellations, and even lifetime bans.

Keep reading to find the answer to the question: What is skiplagging? Also, find out why following travel tips that advise you to do this is probably not a good idea.
What is skiplagging?

Read more