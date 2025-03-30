 Skip to main content
Essential things to do before leaving for vacation: Check these off your list

Don’t leave for vacation without doing these 10 things

By
Hikers on vacation
I used to think preparing for vacation just meant packing a suitcase and heading to the airport. That is, until I came home from a trip to find my mailbox overflowing, my houseplants dried out, and an unsettlingly high electricity bill from forgetting to turn off the AC. Needless to say, I quickly learned that going on vacation requires some pre-trip preparation, and that includes making sure things at home are taken care of. Ever since that chaotic return, I’ve made it a priority to check off a complete pre-trip list before heading out the door, and you should too! Here are the things to do before leaving for vacation. 

Your vacation pre-trip checklist

1. Check your travel documents and reservations

Man holding a passport in his hand at the airport
Let me tell you, nothing derails a trip faster than realizing your passport is expired or your hotel booking isn’t confirmed. Save yourself the headache by double-checking everything in advance.

  • Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your travel dates. Some countries require it.
  • Check visa requirements (some take weeks to process).
  • Confirm your flight, hotel, and car rental reservations.
  • Print or save digital copies of your itinerary.
2. Set up travel insurance

Photo of travel insurance form along with plane tickets.
No one wants things to go wrong on vacation, but sometimes they do. Flights get canceled, luggage goes missing, or you get sick in a foreign country. So, if you want to be covered, don’t forget to set up travel insurance

  • Buy a policy that includes medical emergencies, trip delays, and cancellations.
  • Save your insurance provider’s emergency contact number.

The CDC says travel health insurance is especially important if you have a pre-existing medical condition, plan to be abroad for more than six months, or are participating in high-risk activities like scuba diving or hang gliding.

3. Secure your home

key to house in door lock
The last thing you want while you’re off enjoying your trip is to be worrying about whether your house is safe. Taking a few simple steps before you leave can help keep your home secure and give you one less thing to think about while you’re away.

  • Pause mail and newspaper delivery or ask a neighbor to collect them.
  • Set lights on a timer to make it look like someone’s inside.
  • Lock all windows and doors (don’t forget the garage!).
  • Unplug appliances to prevent power surges.
  • Consider a security camera or smart doorbell for remote monitoring.

4. Notify your bank and credit card companies

a person paying for something online with a credit card
Few things are more frustrating than having your credit card declined while trying to pay for dinner on vacation because your bank flagged it as suspicious. A quick heads-up to your bank can help you avoid payment problems while you’re away.

  • Let your bank and credit card company know where you’ll be traveling.
  • Carry at least two payment methods in case one doesn’t work.
  • Check foreign transaction fees so you’re not caught off guard.

5. Pack smart and check baggage restrictions

close up photo of airport baggage sign
Packing efficiently saves you stress (and unnecessary baggage fees). Take these steps before you head out:

  • Review airline baggage policies, including size and weight limits.
  • Pack essentials in your carry-on, like medications, important documents, and a change of clothes.
  • Use packing cubes to keep your suitcase organized.
  • Leave a little space for souvenirs!

6. Take care of health and medication needs

TSA going through toiletries
The last thing you want is to run out of important medication or realize you can’t bring certain prescriptions into another country.

  • Refill prescriptions and keep them in their original containers.
  • Pack a small first-aid kit with pain relievers, band-aids, and motion sickness meds.
  • Check CDC travel guidelines for recommended vaccinations.
  • Bring travel-size hand sanitizer and face masks, just in case.

7. Download essential apps and offline maps

Person using Google Maps application on an Android smartphone
Your phone can be your best travel tool unless you find yourself in a place without Wi-Fi and no idea how to get where you’re going. Downloading a few key apps ahead of time can make your trip a whole lot easier.

  • Download offline maps (Google Maps lets you save areas for use without Wi-Fi).
  • Install a translation app like Google Translate if traveling somewhere non-English speaking.
  • Get airline and hotel apps for mobile check-ins and real-time updates.
  • Save emergency contacts and key addresses in your notes app.

8. Arrange transportation to and from the airport

Uber Shuttle
A last-minute airport scramble is never fun, so don’t forget to mark these off your list of things to do before leaving for vacation: 

  • Pre-book a ride-share, shuttle, or long-term parking spot.
  • Double-check your flight time and departure terminal.
  • Arrange airport pickup at your destination so you’re not left stranded.

9. Leave emergency contact information

Person on phone
If something unexpected happens while you’re away, it helps to have someone back home in the loop. 

  • Share your itinerary, hotel details, and flight info with a trusted friend or family member.
  • Give them a copy of your passport in case of loss.
  • Make sure someone has access to your home or car if needed.

10. Plan for your return

Tineco FLOOR ONE S3 Breeze cleaning a spill
Vacations are fun, but coming home to a messy house, an empty fridge, or a dead car battery is not. A little prep before you leave can make your return way less stressful.

  • Tidy up before leaving so you come home to a clean space.
  • Pre-order groceries for delivery when you return (or at least have some non-perishables ready).
  • If parking at the airport, leave your car with a full tank of gas.
  • Put fresh sheets on your bed so you can crash in comfort after your trip.

