These are the hottest vacation destinations for 2025, according to VRBO

VRBO has just unveiled its 2025 Vacation Guide, offering travelers expert recommendations on the best places to visit and when to book their trips. From sunny beach retreats to busy city escapes, these top destinations are set to be the most popular travel spots for 2025 during certain holidays.

Spring break

Spring Break is just around the corner, and VRBO has some hot recommendations. Florida’s Gulf Coast spots like Clearwater, Rosemary Beach, and Miramar Beach are top picks, but you’ll need to book early. By February, 80% of beach houses in Clearwater are already reserved. If you’re into winter fun, head to Arizona’s Phoenix and Scottsdale, or hit the slopes in Colorado’s Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, or Keystone.

Memorial Day

For Memorial Day, VRBO suggests heading to the Florida Panhandle – think Fort Walton Beach, Panama City Beach, or Rosemary Beach, for the perfect beach getaway. If you’re craving southern charm, Charleston, South Carolina offers history, culture, and beautiful coastal views.

July 4

If you’re traveling over July 4, VRBO recommends classic spots like the Outer Banks, North Carolina, Hilton Head, South Carolina, Gulf Shores, Alabama, Delaware beaches, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. With July Fourth shaping up to be the busiest travel week of the year, VRBO suggests booking your beach or lakefront rental at least three months in advance to secure the perfect spot for your summer celebration.

Winter break

For Winter Break, VRBO offers two great options: go tropical or hit the slopes. If you’re dreaming of the sun, Maui, Hawaii is the perfect escape. For snow lovers, check out Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Breckenridge, Colorado, or Park City, Utah, all offering gorgeous winter landscapes and plenty of activities.