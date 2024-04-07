 Skip to main content
This airline now has peak pricing for checked baggage — will others follow?

How to avoid these baggage fees

Amanda Teague
By
JetBlue Plane
Minh K Tran / Shutterstock

With the travel industry booming more than ever, airlines are recalibrating their strategies to adapt to changing demand in the behavior of consumers. JetBlue Airways, one of the nation’s leading airlines, recently announced a notable shift in its baggage fee structure, particularly during peak travel periods. These increased JetBlue baggage fees have many customers wondering how it will impact their budget, and whether or not other airlines will follow suit.

JetBlue baggage fees: the details

JetBlue
Nel_Botha-NZ / Pixabay

JetBlue already charges a different fee for checked bags based on how far in advance you check your luggage. If you check your bag within 24 hours of your departure time, you can expect to pay $45 for your first bag and $60 for your second bag. For transatlantic flights, you can expect to pay $65 for your first bag and $105 for your second bag. 

With the new rules regarding checked bags during peak dates, you will pay an extra $5 for your first bag and an extra $10 for your second. This brings the total to $50 for your first bag and $70 for your second ($70 and $115 for transatlantic flights). This rule goes into effect for passengers who have booked their flight on or after March 22, 2024.

Related

According to JetBlue’s website, the peak dates include:

  • February 13 to February 24
  • April 3 to April 28
  • April 11 to April 29
  • June 20 to September 3
  • November 21 to December 2
  • December 19 to January 6

JetBlue told CNBC that these extra baggage fees are intended to “keep base fares as low as possible and ensure customer favorites like seatback TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi remain free for everyone.”

How to avoid unnecessary fees

A piece of luggage sitting in the middle of an airport.
Michał Parzuchowski / Unsplash

While JetBlue baggage fees are oftentimes unavoidable, there are a few things you can do to lessen the amount you will pay. Firstly, if you check your bag more than 24 hours before your flight, you will receive a $10 discount on the fees for both of your bags. 

Additionally, there are a few options for avoiding the checked bag charge entirely. If you fly JetBlue Mint or JetBlue Mosaic, your checked bags are included in the cost of your ticket. If you are a JetBlue Plus Cardmember, your first bag is included, and your second bag is $50 during the off-peak dates and $60 during the peak dates ($100 and $110 for transatlantic flights). 

If at all possible, you can avoid these JetBlue baggage fees by being flexible with your travel plans and schedule your trip during off-peak times

Will other airlines follow suit?

Girl walking outside airport rolling her suitcase
Oleksandr P / Pexels

The new JetBlue baggage fees have many people wondering whether or not other airlines will follow in their footsteps. While predictions about other airlines following JetBlue’s lead remain speculative, it wouldn’t be unprecedented in the dynamic airline industry. Airlines often take cues from competitors’ pricing strategies and market adjustments, leading to a potential ripple effect across the industry.

TSA PreCheck adds 4 airlines to program – and here they are
If you're traveling abroad, this is a big deal
TSA security line.

Everyone who has a flight to catch will agree on one thing — that going through airport security is the least fun part of flying. From having to strip down to walk through the scanner to trying to remember if you have any liquids or other items TSA is going to ask questions about, once you get in that line, the anxiety starts. That's why more passengers are hopping in the TSA PreCheck line, so they don't have to worry about any of that. To spice things up and speed up airport security wait times, the Transportation Security Administration just added four more airlines to their PreCheck program to make flying a heck of a lot easier for a lot more travelers.

What TSA PreCheck gets you
Why would you want to be a TSA PreCheck member when you travel? There are so many perks besides a shorter line, though that is the main draw. 
The reasons to be a member

Read more
The pros and cons of TSA PreCheck and other programs that let you skip the line at the airport
There are ways to get through security and to your gate faster, but they will cost you
Airport security barriers with long line in background

Raise your hand if you like waiting in security lines at the airport. What, no one? Well, that’s probably not surprising considering a poll of 2,000 travelers by travel comparison site Cheapflights found waiting in line was Americans’ least favorite part of airport security. That came in ahead of other unpleasantries such as taking off your shoes and coat and being patted down by TSA personnel.

Even though 31% of those surveyed said long lines were at the top of the list of most dreaded airport security experiences, 54% of those who had flown in the last 90 days reported having been caught in a long security line recently, and 7% had even missed a flight because of it.

Read more
Tumi vs Monos: Who makes better luggage in 2024?
Man holding Tumi luggage by the handle.

If you're planning to take a trip, you'll need luggage. Depending on where you're going and how you're traveling, you'll also want that luggage to be durable since the cargo handlers at the airport are not nice to bags. Sure, you can go with cheap options from department stores or the local retailer, but nothing compares to genuine products from some of the hottest luggage brands on the market, like Tumi or Monos. If you've settled on one of these two brands, a Tumi or Monos comparison will help you make the final choice, and that's precisely what we've put together here. Let's discuss.
Tumi vs Monos luggage: Who wins?

You may be surprised that there is no clear winner in the Tumi or Monos debate. It depends on what you want and what budget you have set. We recommend Monos luggage because of its sleek designs, premium materials, high build quality, and competitive pricing. However, you can't go wrong with luggage from either brand, so you wouldn't be making a poor choice if you pick out a Tumi bag to travel with.

Read more