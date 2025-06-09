 Skip to main content
Avoid the awkward: 5 basic flight etiquette rules you should always follow

Because nobody wants to be that passenger everyone remembers for the wrong reasons

By
Interior of a passenger airplane
Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock

A few months ago, I was on a red-eye flight trying to catch some sleep, and just as I started to doze off, the person in front of me suddenly reclined their seat with full force, nearly knocking my laptop into my lap. Moments later, someone a few rows over had their shoes off and feet resting on the bulkhead. It was a crash course in why flight etiquette matters.

Air travel puts hundreds of strangers in a small, shared space for hours at a time. When everyone follows a few unspoken rules of courtesy, the experience can end up being smoother and more comfortable for everyone. So, here are five flight etiquette basics that make a big difference.

1. The middle airplane seat gets both armrests

A flight attendant checking on the inside of a cabin on an airplane
Omar Prestwich / Unsplash

Let’s start with one that’s surprisingly controversial. If you’re in the middle seat, you get both armrests. Let’s be honest, it’s not an official airline rule. But it’s widely accepted among travelers as a fair trade-off. After all, the middle seat doesn’t have the window view or easy aisle access, so giving up both armrests is a small gesture that shows empathy. If you’re on the aisle or window, consider it your opportunity to be a good seat neighbor.

2. Recline your airplane seat with care

The inside of an airplane with empty seats
Kelly / Pexels

Yes, your seat reclines, but how and when you do it matters. Leaning back without warning, especially during meals or on shorter flights, can be frustrating for the person behind you. In fact, etiquette expert Diane Gottsman personally never reclines her seat and believes there are few circumstances when others should do so. But if you are going to recline, a quick look before reclining or a gentle heads-up may be appreciated. 

3. Keep your feet to yourself (and covered)

people sitting inside an airplane
Gerrie van der Walt / Unsplash

Taking your shoes off during a long flight isn’t the end of the world, but bare feet on public surfaces? That’s where most people draw the line. When you’re traveling, keep socks on at the very least, and try to make sure your feet stay in your own space. Want to stay comfortable? Bring a pair of cozy socks or slippers made for travel — I love to bring compression socks when I travel by airplane.

4. Headphones aren’t optional on planes

black headphones on a laptop in plane
whereslugo / Unsplash

This is one of the biggest rules when it comes to flight etiquette: always use headphones. Sound travels easily on planes, and nobody wants to hear your show, music, or YouTube video. The same goes for voice messages and pre-takeoff phone calls. If you want to have good etiquette as a fellow traveler, keep your volume (and your voice) low and respect the shared space. Your seatmates will thank you.

5. Always deplane in order

Various passengers on a plane
Kenny Eliason / Unsplash

As soon as the seatbelt sign turns off, it always seems like some passengers want to practically run off the plane. But unless you’ve got a truly tight connection, there’s no need to rush. Standard etiquette is simple: let the rows in front of you exit first. Shoving into the aisle can just add stress to an already cramped situation.

