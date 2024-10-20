 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Do you need compression socks for air travel?

Should compression socks be on your travel gear list?

By
person standing inside airplane
Kelly / Pexels

If you’ve ever flown on a long-haul flight, you’ve probably noticed people pulling on long, tight socks. These are likely compression socks, and they’re not just a fashion statement – they serve a purpose. The question is: do you need compression socks for air travel? 

Why use compression socks for air travel?

inside of an airplane with people in it
Waldemar / Unsplash

In an airplane cabin, you’re often immobile for hours, sitting in a confined space. That’s when blood can pool in your lower extremities due to the cabin’s lack of movement, gravity, and lower air pressure. The socks work by creating pressure on your legs, which pushes the blood back to your heart, helping to prevent circulation issues. This helps prevent the pooling of blood in the legs, which can reduce the risk of conditions like deep vein thrombosis (DVT), leg swelling (edema), and general discomfort from sitting for long periods.

Recommended Videos

Who should wear compression socks on flights?

a man puts on a black compression sock sitting on his bed at home
nito / Shutterstock

Compression socks are particularly beneficial for people at a higher risk of developing blood clots or those who experience frequent leg swelling. However, the general recommendation extends to a wide variety of travelers. Let’s take a look at some groups that could benefit the most:

Related

1. People with a history of DVT or blood clots

If you’ve ever had DVT, pulmonary embolism (PE), or any other blood clot issues, you’re already at a higher risk of experiencing these again, especially during extended periods of immobility like long flights. Studies show that prolonged sitting, especially on flights over four hours, can significantly increase the risk of DVT. Compression socks are a preventive measure often recommended by healthcare professionals in these cases.

2. Older adults

As we age, circulation naturally becomes less efficient. Older adults are at a higher risk for DVT and leg swelling. Compression socks can help mitigate some of these risks by ensuring better circulation during periods of prolonged sitting.

3. Pregnant women

Pregnancy increases the risk of blood clots, particularly in the later stages when there’s more pressure on your veins due to weight gain. Wearing compression socks on a flight can help pregnant women reduce the risk of DVT and keep their legs comfortable.

4. Anyone on a long-haul flight

Even if you’re in good health, sitting for an extended period on a plane can lead to mild swelling in the feet and legs. This is due to fluid retention, and compression socks can help minimize that. 

How do compression socks work?

person tying shoelaces
Sinitta Leunen / Unsplash

The socks apply graduated pressure, meaning they are tighter at the ankle and gradually loosen as they move up the leg. This encourages blood flow upward rather than allowing it to pool in your feet and lower legs. The pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg), with common ranges between 15-30 mmHg for travel purposes. Some socks are mild (8-15 mmHg) for general swelling and discomfort, while others offer firm compression (20-30 mmHg) for more serious conditions like DVT or significant swelling.

If you’re considering using compression socks, it’s essential to choose the correct level of compression based on your needs. For general travel, mild compression (15-20 mmHg) should suffice. However, if you have a history of blood clots or are prone to severe swelling, your doctor may recommend a stronger compression level.

Potential downsides

Compression socks are generally safe to use, but they’re not suitable for everyone. For instance, if you have peripheral arterial disease or other circulatory issues that affect blood flow to your legs, compression socks could worsen the problem. In such cases, you should always consult your doctor before wearing them.

Additionally, improperly fitted compression socks can lead to discomfort, especially if they’re too tight. Make sure to measure your legs or get fitted properly to avoid any adverse effects.

Final verdict: Do you need compression socks for air travel? 

group of people boarding airplane outside
Longxiang Qian / Pexels

For most people on a long-haul flight, compression socks can be an inexpensive and effective way to maintain circulation, reduce swelling, and lower the risk of DVT. However, if you’re only flying short distances or have no underlying health issues, compression socks might not be necessary. The key factors to consider are the length of your flight, your health condition, and your general comfort levels.

If you’re unsure whether compression socks are right for you, consult your doctor, especially if you have any underlying conditions that may increase your risk of DVT or circulation problems.

FAQs

Businessman wearing compression socks. Closeup top view. no face. Pulling up the sock. wearing official office outfit, classic shoes.
Ramirez Katy / Shutterstock

How long should I wear compression socks during a flight?

Put them on before the flight and wear them the entire time, including for a while after you land.

Can compression socks be harmful?

They’re generally safe, but if you have certain circulatory issues like peripheral arterial disease, consult a doctor first.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Grand Canyon National Park will soon reduce its hours — what you need to know
Grand Canyon National Park to reduce operating hours at the North Rim
Grand Canyon

Now that the colder months have rolled in, Grand Canyon National Park will be closing the North Rim for all overnight activities. This closure will begin on October 16, 2024, and will include reduced hours and services. The National Park Service (NPS) announced that the Grand Canyon lodge will close, and that there will be no overnight accommodations in the area. This will include camping at any of the North Rim campgrounds.

After October 31st, water will only be available at the North Rim Administration Building. The North Rim Visitor Center will close on October 15 at 5 p.m., and the gift shops will close at 11 a.m. on October 16th. The North Rim Backcountry Information Center will close for the season on October 31, 2024.

Read more
What is skiplagging? The travel hack airlines hate (and might penalize you for)
What is skiplagging? The travel hack airlines hate
A close-up of a man's hand holding a boarding pass and a carry-on bag

If you think longer flights are always the most expensive route to take when flying, think again. Years ago, budget travelers discovered that some trips are cheaper with a well-known but controversial travel hack called skiplagging. Also called hidden city ticketing, the travel tip can come in handy when flights to your intended destination are sold out. However, airlines are fed up with travelers who take advantage of this tactic and are taking action in the form of fines, cancellations, and even lifetime bans.

Keep reading to find the answer to the question: What is skiplagging? Also, find out why following travel tips that advise you to do this is probably not a good idea.
What is skiplagging?

Read more
There’s a new memorial coming to Washington, DC — here’s what you need to know
The NPS wants your input on this new memorial in Washington D.C.
Fallen Journalists Memorial design

The National Park Service (NPS) has collaborated with the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation for a new monument in Washington, D.C., honoring the pursuit of truth, courage, and the sacrifices made in journalism. The proposed design features a collection of transparent glass sculptures. These elements form a cylindrical space, with all paths leading to a central Remembrance Hall, where the First Amendment is inscribed on a glass "lens." The memorial will be softly illuminated at night, with a view of the U.S. Capitol dome to symbolize journalism's role in democracy.

Everything you need to know about the Fallen Journalists Memorial
The site for the memorial, chosen in mid-2023, is Reservation 201, which is located near the Capitol and the Voice of America headquarters. A virtual public scoping meeting will be held on October 16, 2024, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to present the design and gather feedback. All public comments will be taken into account as part of an environmental assessment to evaluate the new memorial's impact on the environment and other historical features.

Read more