While it is the most convenient mode of transportation, modern air travel kind of sucks. The ongoing pandemic has only made it worse. On the list of humanity’s favorite pastimes, flying ranks just above listening to babies cry and just below eating a partially frozen chicken sandwich. Unfortunately, many flights feature both.

However, flying can be much less terrible with the right gear. If you’re fortunate enough to sit in First Class, you might get a complimentary amenity kit. For the rest of us, however, we need to make our own. So recline your seat, put your tray table down, and check out this list of the best air travel accessories for men.

Sea to Summit Aeros Ultralight Traveler Pillow

One of the best travel accessories for long flights (and even domestic short hops) is a comfortable travel pillow. Sea to Summit’s Aeros Ultralight Traveler Pillow is plush, lightweight, and packs down to about the size of your palm. The soft fabric provides a perfect shelf for resting your face, while two oversized arms support your neck and head.

The Carry On Cocktail Kit

No doubt, one of the best air travel accessories is booze. Thankfully, alcohol flows freely on most flights. But, if you’re looking to take your sky-high drinking to the next level, that requires a proper cocktail “bar.” The Carry On Cocktail Kit includes all the accouterments for making three classic beverages: An Old Fashioned, a Moscow Mule, and a gin & tonic. Cane sugar, aromatic bitters, linen coasters, and muddling spoons are all in the tins. Just add liquor. They make a great travel gift and are even TSA approved!

PediPocket Foot Blanket

Airplanes are notoriously cold. First Class passengers get dibs on lavish extras like pillows and hand-sewn alpaca wool comforters. Economy Class passengers, on the other hand, might get lucky and score a blanket. But it’ll probably be the size of a cocktail napkin and about as warm. The PediPocket Foot Blanket is a plush, velvety fleece blanket with a patented, 20-inch deep foot box to keep your extremities, and much of the rest of you, nice and toasty. At nearly six feet tall, it’ll accommodate all but the tallest air travelers. Plus, it’s machine washable and dryer-friendly, so you can give it a deep clean once you return home.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earphones

There are few things more satisfying on a long-haul flight than tuning out the ambient noise at the flick of a switch. That’s why Sennheiser’s latest Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones are among the best airplane travel accessories. They boast active noise canceling to drown out engines, babies, and your seatmate’s boombox. With bespoke 7 mm dynamic drivers, they sound great, too, producing rich bass, mids, and treble. The built-in battery is good for seven hours of listening time, plus the included carry case adds an additional 21 hours. So, they’re ready to go the distance on even the longest of long-haul flights.

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

Airlines have slowly been nixing amenities for air travelers for years. On some hardcore budget airlines, you’ll even pay for bottled water. Come prepared with your own and stay hydrated over those long travel days. Hydro Flask’s line of water bottles offers a size, style, and design for just about everyone. Splurge on one of the brand’s best insulated water bottles to keep your beverage of choice chilled all day long. The 21 Oz. Standard Mouth Water Bottle is durable and compact but large enough to ensure you always have plenty of refreshment on hand.

Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC Portable Power Bank

The only thing just as — if not more — essential as booze for air travel is making sure you never run out of juice for your devices. Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100AC Portable Power Bank is the largest approved external battery allowed by the airlines. With almost 95Wh of power on tap, you can keep your smartphone, tablet, digital camera, and even a MacBook topped up en route. For mobile photographers and videographers, it’ll even charge some of the best GoPro accessories for travel.

Aesop Departure Skincare Travel Kit

Few things are more brutal on your skin than air travel. Leave the discount moisturizer at home, and come prepared for your next flight with a proper, professional skincare regimen. The Departure Travel Kit from Aesop includes seven travel-sized essentials to cleanse and moisturize your hands, hydrate your skin, and keep your mouth feeling fresh, so you’re ready to go on arrival.

