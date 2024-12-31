Keep your stuff dry with the best waterproof backpacks

Table of Contents Table of Contents ORTLIEB Atrack Hyperlite Mountain Gear Southwest SealLine Pro Zip Duffel The North Face Recon Patagonia Black Hole Pack Arc'teryx Granville 16 Backpack Timbuk2 Spire 2.0 Fjällräven Ulvö 23 YETI Panga Backpack Dakine Cyclone Roll Top

Whether you’re caught in a sudden downpour, biking to work on a rainy day, or hiking through unpredictable weather, a waterproof backpack can be a reliable way to protect your belongings. But with so many options out there, how do you choose the right one? To help you narrow it down, we put together a list of backpacks that offer solid waterproofing for different needs.

For rugged conditions and extreme adventures

ORTLIEB Atrack

Pros Fully submersible with a TIZIP zipper

Comfortable padded straps and ventilated back panel

Durable design for extreme conditions Cons Bulkier than some other options

The ORTLIEB Atrack is designed for situations where a bit of rain isn’t the only concern. It’s fully submersible, making it a solid choice for anyone dealing with heavy rain, snow, or even the occasional river crossing.

ORTLIEB Atrack For rugged conditions and extreme adventures

For lightweight, minimalist trips

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Southwest

Pros Lightweight

Durable, tear-resistant material

Choose from 40, 55, or 70L capacity Cons Limited external storage options

This backpack is all about simplicity and performance. Made from Dyneema fabric, it’s lightweight and weatherproof, which makes it a good option for hikers or travelers who want to pack light but keep their gear dry.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Southwest For lightweight, minimalist trips More

For maximum waterproofing

SealLine Pro Zip Duffel

Pros Waterproof construction

Durable materials

Ample storage Cons Heavier option

If you need a bag that can handle tough conditions and keep your gear completely dry, the SealLine Pro Zip Duffel is worth considering. Designed with heavy-duty waterproof materials, this duffel is perfect for outdoor lovers who need a durable and reliable solution for their travels.

SealLine Pro Zip Duffel For maximum waterproofing More

For everyday use with occasional rain

The North Face Recon

Pros Multiple compartments for organization

Comfortable, padded straps

30-liter capacity for daily essentials Cons Not suitable for heavy rain or submersion

Limited capacity for larger loads

The Recon isn’t fully waterproof but provides solid water resistance. It’s a practical option for anyone who needs a reliable, everyday backpack with enough space for work or school supplies.

The North Face Recon For everyday use with occasional rain More

For durability and sustainability

Patagonia Black Hole Pack

Pros Durable, weatherproof fabric

Made from 100% recycled polyester Cons Slightly heavier than similar models

Bulkier design

The Patagonia Black Hole Backpack is made from 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing and designed to handle rough conditions. It’s tough, weather-resistant, and a good option for those who want a more sustainable product.

Patagonia Black Hole Pack For durability and sustainability More

For compact, water resistant protection

Arc'teryx Granville 16 Backpack

Pros Sleek, lightweight design

Padded, ventilated shoulder straps Cons Smaller capacity (16 liters)

Limited external storage

The Granville 16 is a minimalist, weather resistant backpack with taped seams for added protection. Its compact size makes it a good choice for short commutes or light travel.

Arc'teryx Granville 16 Backpack For compact, water resistant protection More

For carrying tech gear in the rain

Timbuk2 Spire 2.0

Pros Padded laptop sleeve

Water-resistant materials

Side stretch pocket for water bottle or umbrella Cons Heavier than similar options

Not fully waterproof

The Timbuk2 Spire 2.0 is designed for urban commuters who need to keep their electronics dry. It has a padded laptop compartment and uses water-resistant materials to help protect your gear from the elements.

Timbuk2 Spire 2.0 For carrying tech gear in the rain More

For versatility in outdoor settings

Fjällräven Ulvö 23

Pros Waterproof material

Compact and versatile design

Made from recycled materials Cons Limited capacity for longer trips

The Fjällräven Ulvö 23 combines durability with a clean, practical design. It works well for short hikes or day trips where you might encounter rain.

Fjällräven Ulvö 23 For versatility in outdoor settings More

For heavy-duty waterproofing

YETI Panga Backpack

Pros Fully waterproof with airtight zipper

Extremely durable construction

Removable chest strap and waist belt Cons Higher price point

Heavier than other options

The YETI Panga Backpack delivers full waterproof protection. This backpack is built to last, and it will surely keep your items dry despite tough conditions, like being fully submerged in water.

YETI Panga Backpack For heavy-duty waterproofing More

For surfers, skaters, or anyone needing versatile waterproofing

Dakine Cyclone Roll Top

Pros Durable, abrasion-resistant materials

Roll top design for effective waterproofing

32-liter capacity for moderate packing needs Cons Lacks some organizational compartments

Heavier compared to other options

The Dakine Cyclone Roll Top 32L strikes a balance between urban style and outdoor functionality. It’s designed for wet environments and features a roll-top closure and a spacious design that can fit your gear.

Dakine Cyclone Roll Top For surfers, skaters, or anyone needing versatile waterproofing

Choosing the right waterproof backpack depends on what you need it for. Whether you're braving rainy weather, heading out on an outdoor adventure, or just need something sturdy for everyday use, there's a backpack that’s perfect for your lifestyle. It all comes down to finding the right balance of features, durability, and comfort to suit how you'll be using it.