Keep your stuff dry with the best waterproof backpacks

By
man standing outside with backpack on
Danka & Peter / Unsplash

Whether you’re caught in a sudden downpour, biking to work on a rainy day, or hiking through unpredictable weather, a waterproof backpack can be a reliable way to protect your belongings. But with so many options out there, how do you choose the right one? To help you narrow it down, we put together a list of backpacks that offer solid waterproofing for different needs.

Ortlieb Atrack
ORTLIEB Atrack
For rugged conditions and extreme adventures
Hyperlite Mountain Gear Southwest
Hyperlite Mountain Gear Southwest
For lightweight, minimalist trips
SealLine Pro Zip Duffel
SealLine Pro Zip Duffel
For maximum waterproofing
The North Face Recon
The North Face Recon
For everyday use with occasional rain
Patagonia Black Hole Backpack
Patagonia Black Hole Pack
For durability and sustainability
Arc'teryx Gr1nville Backpack
Arc'teryx Granville 16 Backpack
For compact, water resistant protection
TIMBUK2 Spire 2.0 Laptop Backpack
Timbuk2 Spire 2.0
For carrying tech gear in the rain
Fjallraven Ulvo 23
Fjällräven Ulvö 23
For versatility in outdoor settings
YETI Panga Waterproof Backpack
YETI Panga Backpack
For heavy-duty waterproofing
Dakine Cyclone Roll Top
Dakine Cyclone Roll Top
For surfers, skaters, or anyone needing versatile waterproofing
ORTLIEB Atrack backpack
ORTLIEB

For rugged conditions and extreme adventures

ORTLIEB Atrack

Pros
  • Fully submersible with a TIZIP zipper
  • Comfortable padded straps and ventilated back panel
  • Durable design for extreme conditions
Cons
  • Bulkier than some other options

The ORTLIEB Atrack is designed for situations where a bit of rain isn’t the only concern. It’s fully submersible, making it a solid choice for anyone dealing with heavy rain, snow, or even the occasional river crossing.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear

For lightweight, minimalist trips

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Southwest

Pros
  • Lightweight
  • Durable, tear-resistant material
  • Choose from 40, 55, or 70L capacity
Cons
  • Limited external storage options

This backpack is all about simplicity and performance. Made from Dyneema fabric, it’s lightweight and weatherproof, which makes it a good option for hikers or travelers who want to pack light but keep their gear dry.

SealLine Pro Zip Duffel
SealLine

For maximum waterproofing

SealLine Pro Zip Duffel

Pros
  • Waterproof construction
  • Durable materials
  • Ample storage
Cons
  • Heavier option

If you need a bag that can handle tough conditions and keep your gear completely dry, the SealLine Pro Zip Duffel is worth considering. Designed with heavy-duty waterproof materials, this duffel is perfect for outdoor lovers who need a durable and reliable solution for their travels.

For everyday use with occasional rain

The North Face Recon

Pros
  • Multiple compartments for organization
  • Comfortable, padded straps
  • 30-liter capacity for daily essentials
Cons
  • Not suitable for heavy rain or submersion
  • Limited capacity for larger loads

The Recon isn’t fully waterproof but provides solid water resistance. It’s a practical option for anyone who needs a reliable, everyday backpack with enough space for work or school supplies.

Patagonia

For durability and sustainability

Patagonia Black Hole Pack

Pros
  • Durable, weatherproof fabric
  • Made from 100% recycled polyester
Cons
  • Slightly heavier than similar models
  • Bulkier design

The Patagonia Black Hole Backpack is made from 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing and designed to handle rough conditions. It’s tough, weather-resistant, and a good option for those who want a more sustainable product.

For compact, water resistant protection

Arc'teryx Granville 16 Backpack

Pros
  • Sleek, lightweight design
  • Padded, ventilated shoulder straps
Cons
  • Smaller capacity (16 liters)
  • Limited external storage

The Granville 16 is a minimalist, weather resistant backpack with taped seams for added protection. Its compact size makes it a good choice for short commutes or light travel.

For carrying tech gear in the rain

Timbuk2 Spire 2.0

Pros
  • Padded laptop sleeve
  • Water-resistant materials
  • Side stretch pocket for water bottle or umbrella
Cons
  • Heavier than similar options
  • Not fully waterproof

The Timbuk2 Spire 2.0 is designed for urban commuters who need to keep their electronics dry. It has a padded laptop compartment and uses water-resistant materials to help protect your gear from the elements.

Fjällräven Ulvö 23 backpack
Fjällräven

For versatility in outdoor settings

Fjällräven Ulvö 23

Pros
  • Waterproof material
  • Compact and versatile design
  • Made from recycled materials
Cons
  • Limited capacity for longer trips

The Fjällräven Ulvö 23 combines durability with a clean, practical design. It works well for short hikes or day trips where you might encounter rain.

YETI

For heavy-duty waterproofing

YETI Panga Backpack

Pros
  • Fully waterproof with airtight zipper
  • Extremely durable construction
  • Removable chest strap and waist belt
Cons
  • Higher price point
  • Heavier than other options

The YETI Panga Backpack delivers full waterproof protection. This backpack is built to last, and it will surely keep your items dry despite tough conditions, like being fully submerged in water.

Dakine

For surfers, skaters, or anyone needing versatile waterproofing

Dakine Cyclone Roll Top

Pros
  • Durable, abrasion-resistant materials
  • Roll top design for effective waterproofing
  • 32-liter capacity for moderate packing needs
Cons
  • Lacks some organizational compartments
  • Heavier compared to other options

The Dakine Cyclone Roll Top 32L strikes a balance between urban style and outdoor functionality. It’s designed for wet environments and features a roll-top closure and a spacious design that can fit your gear.

Choosing the right waterproof backpack depends on what you need it for. Whether you're braving rainy weather, heading out on an outdoor adventure, or just need something sturdy for everyday use, there's a backpack that’s perfect for your lifestyle. It all comes down to finding the right balance of features, durability, and comfort to suit how you'll be using it.

