Keep your stuff dry with the best waterproof backpacks

Whether you’re caught in a sudden downpour, biking to work on a rainy day, or hiking through unpredictable weather, a waterproof backpack can be a reliable way to protect your belongings. But with so many options out there, how do you choose the right one? To help you narrow it down, we put together a list of backpacks that offer solid waterproofing for different needs.
For rugged conditions and extreme adventures
ORTLIEB Atrack
- Fully submersible with a TIZIP zipper
- Comfortable padded straps and ventilated back panel
- Durable design for extreme conditions
- Bulkier than some other options
The ORTLIEB Atrack is designed for situations where a bit of rain isn’t the only concern. It’s fully submersible, making it a solid choice for anyone dealing with heavy rain, snow, or even the occasional river crossing.
For lightweight, minimalist trips
Hyperlite Mountain Gear Southwest
- Lightweight
- Durable, tear-resistant material
- Choose from 40, 55, or 70L capacity
- Limited external storage options
This backpack is all about simplicity and performance. Made from Dyneema fabric, it’s lightweight and weatherproof, which makes it a good option for hikers or travelers who want to pack light but keep their gear dry.
For maximum waterproofing
SealLine Pro Zip Duffel
- Waterproof construction
- Durable materials
- Ample storage
- Heavier option
If you need a bag that can handle tough conditions and keep your gear completely dry, the SealLine Pro Zip Duffel is worth considering. Designed with heavy-duty waterproof materials, this duffel is perfect for outdoor lovers who need a durable and reliable solution for their travels.
For everyday use with occasional rain
The North Face Recon
- Multiple compartments for organization
- Comfortable, padded straps
- 30-liter capacity for daily essentials
- Not suitable for heavy rain or submersion
- Limited capacity for larger loads
The Recon isn’t fully waterproof but provides solid water resistance. It’s a practical option for anyone who needs a reliable, everyday backpack with enough space for work or school supplies.
For durability and sustainability
Patagonia Black Hole Pack
- Durable, weatherproof fabric
- Made from 100% recycled polyester
- Slightly heavier than similar models
- Bulkier design
The Patagonia Black Hole Backpack is made from 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing and designed to handle rough conditions. It’s tough, weather-resistant, and a good option for those who want a more sustainable product.
For compact, water resistant protection
Arc'teryx Granville 16 Backpack
- Sleek, lightweight design
- Padded, ventilated shoulder straps
- Smaller capacity (16 liters)
- Limited external storage
The Granville 16 is a minimalist, weather resistant backpack with taped seams for added protection. Its compact size makes it a good choice for short commutes or light travel.
For carrying tech gear in the rain
Timbuk2 Spire 2.0
- Padded laptop sleeve
- Water-resistant materials
- Side stretch pocket for water bottle or umbrella
- Heavier than similar options
- Not fully waterproof
The Timbuk2 Spire 2.0 is designed for urban commuters who need to keep their electronics dry. It has a padded laptop compartment and uses water-resistant materials to help protect your gear from the elements.
For versatility in outdoor settings
Fjällräven Ulvö 23
- Waterproof material
- Compact and versatile design
- Made from recycled materials
- Limited capacity for longer trips
The Fjällräven Ulvö 23 combines durability with a clean, practical design. It works well for short hikes or day trips where you might encounter rain.
For heavy-duty waterproofing
YETI Panga Backpack
- Fully waterproof with airtight zipper
- Extremely durable construction
- Removable chest strap and waist belt
- Higher price point
- Heavier than other options
The YETI Panga Backpack delivers full waterproof protection. This backpack is built to last, and it will surely keep your items dry despite tough conditions, like being fully submerged in water.
For surfers, skaters, or anyone needing versatile waterproofing
Dakine Cyclone Roll Top
- Durable, abrasion-resistant materials
- Roll top design for effective waterproofing
- 32-liter capacity for moderate packing needs
- Lacks some organizational compartments
- Heavier compared to other options
The Dakine Cyclone Roll Top 32L strikes a balance between urban style and outdoor functionality. It’s designed for wet environments and features a roll-top closure and a spacious design that can fit your gear.
Choosing the right waterproof backpack depends on what you need it for. Whether you're braving rainy weather, heading out on an outdoor adventure, or just need something sturdy for everyday use, there's a backpack that’s perfect for your lifestyle. It all comes down to finding the right balance of features, durability, and comfort to suit how you'll be using it.