 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Traveling? Backpacks and luggage are discounted bigtime at Target today

By
Target backpacks and luggage deals with hard case suitcase
Open Story

On your outdoor adventures, while flying to visit family, exploring a new place, or just when you need to stow some gear nothing is more valuable than a high-quality pack. That’s why we wanted to call to your attention that backpacks and luggage are on sale at Target today, in a wide variety of types and styles. From a Sonic the Hedgehog kids lunch bag — — to a SWISSGEAR smart TSA laptop backpack, , you’ll definitely want to check out these discounts. There are pages upon pages of backpacks and luggage deals and across a range of price points, as well.

Why you should shop these Target backpacks and luggage deals

Let’s take a closer look at some of the backpacks and luggage deals available in Target’s latest sale. Need a water bottle bag? Yep, there’s one . How about hard case luggage that will protect your valuables on a trip? Yes, that’s available, too.

Recommended Videos

From lunch bags and day bags to laptop backpacks, various storage options, and proper luggage, there are so many options. At this point, we repeat ourselves a lot by saying that, but it doesn’t make it any less true. The best deals and discounts include a wide variety of opportunities so that everyone can find something that matches their personal needs or tastes. That’s precisely what this Target sale can deliver.

What about a Hardside , normally $90, saving you $45? Or, how about a Pokemon-themed , or even a ? Okay, okay, maybe the audience for those is a little too narrow. Buy a new expensive camera and need to stow it on your travels? There’s a , normally $80, saving you $20.

Look, we could sit here and guess all day about what you might want, or explore the entire inventory of backpacks and luggage deals, but that’s not going to do us any good either. Your best bet is always to head over to Target and browse yourself because you know best what kind of gear you’ll need on your next trip. The biggest point we’re trying to make is that regardless of what you’re doing — hiking up a mountain, exploring the great outdoors, taking a road trip across the country, heading to school or work, or virtually anything else — there’s a pack in here for you.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for over a decade. When he's not…
Need some luggage? This Samsonite set is over $370 off for three pieces
Samsonite Omni 2 hardshell 3-piece luggage set prime day deal

Luggage is a necessity if you travel, sure, but it can also be expensive for a nice set. Finding a great deal on a reliable option is pretty challenging, too. But Amazon has you covered this year with an excellent Prime Day deal, or rather, Samsonite has you covered. The Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside expandable luggage set with three pieces is on sale today for $248. Discounted from the regular price of $620, that's $370 off and an incredible deal. It comes with a 20-inch carry-on and two spinners: 24-inches and 28-inches. Samsonite products also come with a 10-year limited warranty, which is always a plus. If you're planning any trips soon and need some new luggage, you might want to take advantage of this deal.

 
Why you should consider this Samsonite luggage deal on the Omni 2 hardshell 3-piece set
These hardshell cases are made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate and will protect your gear for years and many future trips. That counts for a lot because if you've ever seen how baggage handlers toss around people's stuff, let's just say you'll be glad for a hardshell set.

Read more
This highly-rated Under Armour unisex athletic backpack is $14 off for Prime Day
Under Armour Hustle 5 unisex backpack Prime Day deal

Backpacks can be hit or miss. Some of them are super durable, but whether or not they'll fit all the gear you need is up in the air. The best backpacks are pricier, which makes sense. You tend to get what you pay for. If you're in the market for a solid backpack, Under Armour is offering an excellent discount on the Unisex Hustle 5.0 Backpack for Prime Day this year. Usually $55, you can get the pack for $41, saving you $14, and there are a ton of color options available. You should know, however, that this is a limited-time deal, and we have no idea how long it will stick around. We recommend shopping now if you're interested so you don't miss out.

 
Here's why you should consider getting the Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack now
Prime Day officially starts July 16 and runs through July 17, so understandably, most people are probably waiting until the official event to do their shopping. If that's you, we get it. However, in recent years, the deals available on Prime Day haven't been much better than the early stuff floating around. Also, a variety of retailers are now involved, so it often pays to look outside of Amazon for deals. In this case, the Under Armour Hustle is available as part of a limited-time deal, and there's no countdown, so we don't know when it will end. It could be gone before you know it or even sell out.

Read more
I just found a rare sale on Tumi luggage — up to 40% off
tumi cyber monday sale 2023 alpha x suitcase and backpack

There are many luggage deals around each day but deals on Tumi? That’s a far rarer proposition. The highly popular and high-end range of luggage rarely sees discounts but that’s all changed today with Gilt hosting a big sale on many different styles of Tumi luggage. Carry-on luggage is available from just $473 but you’re going to need to be quick as the sale is likely to end soon. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below or read on while we take you through some of the highlights in the sale.

What to shop for in the Gilt Tumi sale
Responsible for some of the best luxury luggage around, Tumi is a great luggage brand to buy from. One highlight in the sale is the which is down to $540 from $675. It features all the essentials like a TSA-integrated lock with low profile pullers, front and back bumpers for protection, and a top retractable over-molded carry handle. There’s also a teli-handle with an over-molded protected button. On the inside is a selection of pockets with trace tag tie-down straps for keeping things secure.

Read more