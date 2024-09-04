Traveling? Backpacks and luggage are discounted bigtime at Target today

On your outdoor adventures, while flying to visit family, exploring a new place, or just when you need to stow some gear nothing is more valuable than a high-quality pack. That’s why we wanted to call to your attention that backpacks and luggage are on sale at Target today, in a wide variety of types and styles. From a Sonic the Hedgehog kids lunch bag — — to a SWISSGEAR smart TSA laptop backpack, , you’ll definitely want to check out these discounts. There are pages upon pages of backpacks and luggage deals and across a range of price points, as well.

Why you should shop these Target backpacks and luggage deals

Let’s take a closer look at some of the backpacks and luggage deals available in Target’s latest sale. Need a water bottle bag? Yep, there’s one . How about hard case luggage that will protect your valuables on a trip? Yes, that’s available, too.

From lunch bags and day bags to laptop backpacks, various storage options, and proper luggage, there are so many options. At this point, we repeat ourselves a lot by saying that, but it doesn’t make it any less true. The best deals and discounts include a wide variety of opportunities so that everyone can find something that matches their personal needs or tastes. That’s precisely what this Target sale can deliver.

What about a Hardside , normally $90, saving you $45? Or, how about a Pokemon-themed , or even a ? Okay, okay, maybe the audience for those is a little too narrow. Buy a new expensive camera and need to stow it on your travels? There’s a , normally $80, saving you $20.

Look, we could sit here and guess all day about what you might want, or explore the entire inventory of backpacks and luggage deals, but that’s not going to do us any good either. Your best bet is always to head over to Target and browse yourself because you know best what kind of gear you’ll need on your next trip. The biggest point we’re trying to make is that regardless of what you’re doing — hiking up a mountain, exploring the great outdoors, taking a road trip across the country, heading to school or work, or virtually anything else — there’s a pack in here for you.