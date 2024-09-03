Save $15 on this Tile Starter Pack, but hurry, the deal ends today

With a small tracking device like the Tile Mate or Slim, you can keep an eye on your everyday essentials, regardless of where they end up. Why does that matter? How many times have you put down your keys somewhere and forgotten? What if you could track your luggage or your bags while traveling? That’s precisely what Tile’s devices offer and the Tile Starter Pack includes both a Tile Mate and a Tile Slim. Even better, Target is offering a crazy deal right now — which saves you $15 — dropping the regular price from $55 to $40. But if you’re interested, you’ll have to hurry, because this deal ends today.

Why would you shop this Tile Starter Pack deal? What can you use it for?

From your phone to your keys and your wallet, think about all the valuables you could easily lose by misplacing them. That’s the ideal use of Tile’s devices. All Tiles are water-resistant so they’re relatively safe from the elements and you can easily open the Tile app and locate the device to find whatever stuff is attached.

Say you accidentally leave your phone at a bar? You can pull up the Tile app and locate it near-instantly, as long as you have a Tile attached. You can do the opposite, as well. Say you leave your phone but have the Tile in your pocket or handbag. You can double-press the button on the Tile to ring and find your phone.

It uses Bluetooth for the wireless connection, but you can still see the most recent location on a map when you’re out of range. The free Tile app is available for Android, iOS, and various voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. If you lose whatever is attached, you can enlist the help of the entire Tile Network to find it. Add your contact information and when someone scans the QR code on your tile they’ll know exactly who to contact or send it to.

Tile devices come with a 3-year non-replaceable battery and the Bluetooth range is capable of transmitting up to 250 feet away or 76m. Track your phone, keys, wallet, luggage, camera or camera bag, purse, backpack, satchel, computer bag, valuables, and much more. More importantly, this Tile Starter Kit includes a Tile Mate, a small keyfob-like tracker, and a Tile Slim, a super thin wallet-friendly variant. Normally $55, Target is offering the kit for $40, but today only, which saves you $15.