Best Fitbit Prime Day deals: Charge 3 is $40 off today

There are plenty of great Fitbit Prime Day deals happening right now. We’ve trawled all the major retailers and picked out some of our favorite Fitbit deals, encompassing different price ranges and different needs. If you’re looking to become healthier and need some encouragement, a Fitbit is a great way of doing exactly that with many looking stylish on your wrist. Here are the best Fitbit Prime Day deals along with buying advice on what to consider before purchasing one.

Best Fitbit Prime Day deal

Fitbit Charge 3 — $109, was $150

If you want a straightforward wearable device for monitoring your health, you should set your sights on the Fitbit Charge 3. It’s capable of keeping track of various fitness metrics, including your heart rate, the calories that you burn, and the steps that you take. The fitness tracker will keep you on track with your goals through a daily dashboard that will send you reminders to stay active, hydrate, follow your sleep schedule, and other things that you need to commit to doing every day.

It’s important that you wear the Fitbit Charge 3 as much as possible throughout the day to be able to properly record your health metrics, and the wearable device makes that possible with its comfortable fit, water resistance to depths of up to 50 meters, and a battery life of up to seven days from a full charge. The Fitbit Charge 3 can take real-time stats of more than 15 exercise modes. including swimming workouts, and you can even get personalized guided breathing sessions based on your heart rate. The wearable device will also give you a better understanding of your sleeping habits by tracking your sleep stages.

The Fitbit Charge 3 is already worth it for its original price of $150, so it’s definitely a steal at its discounted price of $110 from Best Buy for this year’s Fitbit Prime Day deals. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the $40 in savings though, so you better hurry! We’re pretty sure that this bargain won’t last until the end of the shopping event, so add the wearable device to your cart and push through with the transaction to secure your own Fitbit Charge 3 as soon as possible.

More Fitbit Prime Day deals we love

How to choose a Fitbit on Prime Day

If you’ve been reading up on how to beat stress and sleep better, you might be impressed to learn that all Fitbits allow you to track your sleep and potentially pinpoint where you’re going wrong. Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers around but it’s important to think about what a fitness tracker is and how it can help you.

Crucially, Fitbit devices tend to fall into one of two camps — either being wearable kind of like a bracelet or more like a fitness watch. Have a think about what kind of style you would prefer but appreciate that a wearable is generally far cheaper than a smartwatch.

One great Fitbit for pretty much all people is the Fitbit Charge 6. It’s able to monitor the steps you take, how many calories you burn, your heart health, sleep patterns, and a heap more. It does so in a neatly hands-off way right down to only needing recharging about once a week.

However, if you’d prefer something more smartwatch in nature, check out the Fitbit Versa 3 which has a larger screen and more features such as app support. There’s also the Fitbit Sense which can monitor your stress levels through your skin temperature as well as your heart rate.

For the most part, it’s important to think about how you plan on using your Fitbit. That will help you determine what features you need and how much to spend. Do you just want to be held more accountable by seeing how many steps you take each day? An inexpensive Fitbit will more than suffice here. However, if you want to monitor your running performance and feel more in control of what you’re doing, spend more and maybe aim for one of the smartwatch-based Fitbits.

In all cases, you’ll benefit from good battery life and a simple to use Fitbit app which works well across Android and iOS.

Besides thinking about your budget, don’t forget to consider what you like to have on your wrist. Style is everything after all.

How we chose these Fitbit Prime Day deals

When it comes to seeking out awesome deals, we’re all over it and not just during Prime Day. Throughout the year, we seek out the best deals and that includes awesome Fitbit deals. Because we’re so used to knowing what constitutes a good deal, we can use that historical knowledge to be sure that the Fitbit Prime Day deals going on are truly worth your time. Sometimes, you’ll see more subtle discounts among the Prime Day deals, keen to lure you in among all the excitement. While we will feature these, we prioritize the truly great Fitbit Prime Day deals. The kind of deals that you simply won’t get during the rest of the year. We check all the major retailers and we update regularly in case anything changes.

Alongside that, we only feature Fitbits worth owning. All the latest range is well worth your time and money, along with some slightly older models, but you won’t see any deals relating to inferior and much older models. Instead, we only include the very best. The ones that you would actually want to own and the ones that we would recommend to friends and family. A good deal is only good if it’s cheap and also worth owning. Otherwise, you’re just wasting money and missing out on a much better investment.