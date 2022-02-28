Best Electric Toothbrush Deals for February 2022

Are you considering buying an electric toothbrush? Daily brushing is key to dental health, but boredom and busy lives can interfere with this vital habit. Even if you’re consistent with twice-daily brushing, it’s easy to be distracted and miss sections of your teeth or to cut the session shorter than the dentist-recommended two-minute brushing time. To help you out, we found excellent deals on electric toothbrushes from three different brands. Electric toothbrushes cost more than a manual brush, but when you put your money where your mouth is, you can enjoy several benefits. Whether you are stepping up your dental care or want to keep your already marvelous smile gleaming, these electric toothbrush deals can help you save money when you invest in better health.

Best Electric Toothbrush Deals

Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush, Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush — $35, was $50

Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush — $105, was $150

Snow LED Electric Toothbrush — $130, was $150

Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush — $35, was $50



Why Buy

Adjustable intensity helps first-time users

Two-minute timer keeps you honest

Economical low-cost model

Long-lasting battery

If your dentist recommended that you start using an electric toothbrush, odds are pretty good they included the Philips Sonicare line. It’s helpful to have a choice of price points and functionality. The Philips Sonicare 2100 Power rechargeable electric toothbrush is an entry-level model for Philips that packs an impressive number of most-needed features in a budget-friendly package.

Relatively low price isn’t the only reason the Sonicare 2100 Power model is suitable for first-time electric toothbrush users. Using an electric toothbrush can be pretty intense at first if you’ve always used a dentist-recommended soft brush. Because electric toothbrushes take some getting used to, the Sonicare 2100 Power can help you ease into usage with a two-level intensity adjustment. There’s also a two-minute timer so you brush your teeth for the standard time period without needing to run a separate timer or stopwatch. The timer includes an alert after every 30 seconds to remind you when to switch to another quadrant of your teeth so you brush evenly and don’t skip areas.

The Philips Sonicare 2100 Power toothbrush comes with one replaceable brush head. Replacements are widely available online and in most drug or grocery stores. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery is typically good for up to two weeks with two 2-minute brushing sessions per day. This model doesn’t come with a travel case, but it weighs just over 9 ounces and is easy to pack when you travel.

Buy Now

Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush — $105, was $150



Why Buy

Five modes for different brushing needs

AI-driven pressure sensors protects enamel and gums

Brush heads last three months

Associated mobile app monitors brushing habits

The Oral-B iO Series 6 rechargeable toothbrush is an advance electric model that uses artificial intelligence to protect your teeth and gums. The iO Series 6 has a round brush head that allows you to focus on problem areas for the best possible cleaning. You can use Oral-B’s mobile app with a Bluetooth-connected smartphone or tablet to keep a record of your daily brush activities, but even if you skip that feature, the iO Series 6 has functions that help with your dental self-care.

Different people have different dental needs and sometimes you discover that certain areas of your teeth or gums need special care. Rather than use a one-mode-for-all-purposes, the Oral-B iO Series 6 lets you choose from five different modes to meet your needs. You can select Daily Cleaning, Whitening, Gum Care, Sensitive, and Intense settings. You’re also not alone in configuring this electric toothbrush. Oral-B’s interactive display assesses your brushing frequency and style and can provide coaching so you can get the most from your routine care without overdoing it. To further protect your gums and tooth enamel — both of which can be harmed by over-brushing — the Oral-B’s AI can advise you when you’re brushing too hard. A built-in two-minute timer with 30-second mouth quadrant alerts helps you brush your teeth evenly.

The Oral-B iO Series 6 rechargeable electric toothbrush comes with a travel case. Oral-B is a popular brand, so you can find replacement brush heads easily in stores or online. Oral-B recommends that you replace the brush head every three months so you’ll continue to enjoy the best results from your daily dental self-care.

Buy Now

Snow LED Electric Toothbrush — $130, was $150



Why Buy

Whitens teeth while cleaning

Four brushing modes for different needs

Blue LED light enhances whitening

Two-minute self-timer

If you’re looking to do more than clean your teeth with an electric toothbrush, consider the Snow LED Electric Toothbrush. With this toothbrush, you can clean your teeth with a standard brush head and then switch to one of the two included LED brush heads to whiten your teeth. The LED brush heads emit a blue LED light that supports teeth whitening products available from Snow. Buying and traveling with a single personal appliance that fulfills two major personal care tasks is convenient and economical.

The Snow LED Electric Toothbrush uses sonic technology to clean your teeth. The toothbrush includes an internal timer mechanism that tracks two-minute sessions broken evenly into four 30-second intervals so you can give equal attention to all four quadrants of your mouth. Depending on your needs and preferences, you can select from four cleaning modes: Clean, Whiten, Polish, and Sensitive.

When you want to whiten your teeth, the Snow LED Electric Toothbrush works with various Snow whitening products, including Snow Whitening Mouthwash, Snow Whitening Toothpaste, Snow Magic Strips, and more. When you apply the whitening products to your teeth, according to the company, the LED Electric Toothbrush with the LED Whitening brush head inserted emits blue LED light that enhances the effect of the active product.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations