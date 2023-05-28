Electric toothbrushes are definitely worth the cost if you struggle to clean your teeth with a manual one.

Are you still brushing your teeth with a manual toothbrush like it’s the stone age? If so, it’s time to get with the times and upgrade to an electric toothbrush. Not only does the technology make for a better clean, but there are also several other benefits to making the switch. But is it all worth the cost?

Let’s have a look at what the experts have to say!

It’s worth the cost to buy an electric toothbrush

According to Dr. Alexa Martin D.M.D, cost is often the reason why people don’t invest in an electric toothbrush. The base can be pricey, and our experts recommend that you replace your toothbrush head every 1-3 months. The bucks can definitely add up. Add that to the struggle of finding your preferred brush head at the store, and it seems like a lot to manage.

That said, great oral health can save you thousands in the long run, so Dr. Martin recommends purchasing in bulk through Costco or Amazon to save on your favorite brush heads. The advanced technology of electric toothbrushes can lead to better oral health, including improved gum health, better stain removal results, and a more thorough cleaning overall. Here’s how these electric toothbrushes sweep away their manual counterparts:

Toothbrush technology has evolved

From the wavelength of the vibration to the bristles themselves, everything about an ADA certified electric toothbrush has been engineered to perfection. You can even buy models with 2 minute timers and different speed settings!

Our experts agree that the key feature of these modern marvels is their amazing heads, which can oscillate, rotate, and pulse, providing you with the ultimate brushing experience. You don’t have to do a lot of the work. Just hold your brush at a 45 degree angle, move in a back and forth motion, and the toothbrush takes care of the rest!

Electric toothbrushes enhance oral health

Electric toothbrushes are designed to enhance your oral health in ways that a manual toothbrush could only dream of. No one knows this better than endodontist Dr. Martin, who praises electric toothbrushes to no end. According to her, the vibrations aren’t just for plaque removal. They help bring circulation to your gums, which nourishes your teeth and gums with anti-inflammatory compounds.

She also pointed out that we risk gum recession and tooth abrasion when we apply too much pressure while using a manual toothbrush. This is solved with an electric toothbrush, which pauses when you press too hard, so you never risk damaging your teeth.

Common electric toothbrush mistakes

If you’ve made the switch to an electric toothbrush, congratulations! You’re already taking steps towards better oral health. But, like with any new tool, it’s important to use it correctly in order to reap the full benefits. Here are some common pitfalls to avoid when using an electric toothbrush:

Buying the wrong brushes and heads

There are so many types of electric toothbrushes on the market these days, but not all of them are equal. Cheaper models are often low quality and may not have the best vibrations. Dr. Tina Saw, the CEO of Oral Genome, recommended choosing a brush with a wide range of settings. Most importantly, you should buy one with the ADA’s (American Dental Association) seal of approval. These are scientifically proven to remove plaque efficiently and reduce the risk for gingivitis (gum disease).

Pay attention to what kind of brush heads you buy. Dr. Arun Narang recommends that you buy one with softer bristles so you don’t scratch your enamel. Softer bristles are more flexible, so they actually give you a deeper clean. If you have sensitive teeth, you’re in luck! There are even special brush heads out there for you.

Using the wrong toothpaste

If you’re not getting the results you want with your electric toothbrush, it could be that you’re using the wrong paste. Our experts recommend that you use either a fluoride toothpaste or one containing hydroxyapatite minerals. These will keep your teeth strong and fight against bad breath, cavities, and gum disease.

Not brushing long enough

Even if you’re using a high-tech toothbrush, you still need to brush for two minutes. If you rush, you risk missing spots, which could be detrimental to your oral health. Electric toothbrushes are meant to help you achieve a sparkling smile, but if you don’t use them the right way, then you’re wasting your time and money. If you need help keeping time, there are toothbrush models out there that beep every 30 seconds so you know when to move on to the next quadrant of your mouth.

Electric Vs Manual Toothbrushes

While electric toothbrushes are more expensive and require charging or batteries, they clean teeth more efficiently with less effort than a manual toothbrush. If it’s a matter of results, there are plenty of studies that show better oral health among electric toothbrush users.

But when it comes to deciding whether an electric toothbrush is worth the investment, it really depends on each individual’s dental needs and lifestyle. Electric toothbrushes can be a bit more expensive than their manual counterparts, but they also offer some benefits that may make them worth the investment for some people.

For example, if you have difficulty brushing thoroughly with a manual toothbrush, an electric toothbrush can help ensure that you’re getting a more thorough clean. This can be especially important if you have braces, implants, or other dental appliances that require extra care to keep clean.

Another benefit of electric toothbrushes is that they often come with features like timers, pressure sensors, and multiple brushing modes, which can help you tailor your brushing routine to your specific needs. This can be especially helpful if you have gum disease, sensitivity, or other oral health concerns that require a more customized approach to brushing.

That being said, if you have healthy teeth and gums and are able to brush effectively with a manual toothbrush, there may not be a compelling reason to switch to an electric toothbrush. It’s ultimately up to each individual to weigh the pros and cons and decide what’s best for their dental health and budget.

