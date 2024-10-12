Get the perfect smile with this routine for your teeth

There are some things that people are simply proven to be attracted to. Height for some reason. A good fitness routine. Some great hair. A wardrobe that catches an eye. And, of course, a killer smile. Now, how can you get the kind of killer smile like Hollywood’s recent obsession, Glen Powell? Well, we can tell you. Powell didn’t simply wake up one day with the smile that garnered him the nickname “Megawatt.” That is earned. He does a great job of taking care of his teeth, and we can help you do that as well. Simply pulling some of the best teeth grooming products from our annual Grooming Awards and putting them into a simple routine for you to follow is enough to get that smile radiating for all to see.

No matter what anyone has told you, for best results, you need to repeat this process every morning and every night. Twice a day keeps the cavities away. Here is the best process to get you smiling and making a great first impression.

Recommended Videos

Electric Toothbrush – Oral-B iO Series 10 Toothbrush

Why would you do anything manually anymore? When you are looking for the best brush you can find on the market, there is no reason to go for a hand brush. Not only is it easier for you with a simple motion, but the brush does all the work and more of it. That means there are more brush strokes and less spots missed in your morning and evening brushing. Conventional wisdom is that you should brush your teeth for a full two minutes in a circular motion. And Oral B is the best on the market in almost any situation that calls for a toothbrush.

Toothpaste – Hello vitamin C whitening toothpaste with fluoride

You can’t skimp on your toothpaste anymore than you can skimp on your face wash, your shampoo, or your favorite cologne. Quality matters, and this means your toothbrush can’t do the job correctly without a good toothpaste to pair it with. Enter Hello’s whitening formula that promises two shades whiter in just six weeks. Again, a morning and a night use is the only way to get the results you are looking for. Oh…and a friendly tip…you don’t need to line the whole toothbrush like the commercials have convinced you of over the years. Only a small dot is sufficient.

Flossing tool – Flaus Electric Flosser

You never want to be a guy who sits in the dentist’s chair and reveals that they were the last person to floss your teeth. It is vitally important that you reach in-between your teeth and above the gum line to remove everything that even the best toothbrushes can’t reach. You can try doing it with the old-school tools of just string wrapped around two fingers…or you can join us in this century and use a flossing tool. Not only is it easier, but it is less wasteful. Even the name of the brand suggests they are the best of the best.

Water flosser – Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 7000 System

For those of you that aren’t afraid of a little mess, the water flosser is the way to go. If you like a pristine bathroom without a lot of fuss, then use the flossing tool above, but if you want the best results, use a water flosser. It is a power washer for your mouth and there is no way to get a better look for your smile. A little practice and, you can perfect the process without needing to put down a whole stack of towels. However, the first few times you try it, you may need to invest in some Brawny. Give yourself time, and your teeth will thank you.

Mouthwash – Marvis Mouthwash

Want to know what the benefits of using mouthwash are? Just a few…freshens your breath by neutralizing odors, prevents the buildup of plaque, removes any particles missed by the brush and the floss, fights the forming of cavities, kills harmful bacteria, fights gum disease, soothes canker sores, whitens teeth, and on and on and on. Simply swish this magic elixir in your mouth for thirty seconds at the end of your routine each time and enjoy the benefits listed above. Of course, you could also just brush and be done with it, but then you won’t have that killer smile.

There you have it…the secret to scoring a smile like Glen Powell. We won’t promise that the people will flock to you like “Megawatt,” but we can promise you that your smile will be brighter and healthier than it has ever been.