RawSugar’s new shampoo and conditioner aims to soothe your eczema issues

New shampoos and conditioners help battle eczema

By
RawSugar

For those in need of skincare products designed to deal with eczema or eczema-related symptoms, the search for possible solutions can quickly turn into a nightmare. The process features plenty of products that promise the moon, along with recommendations from dermatologists who present a complete array of “guaranteed” solutions. Oh, and prescription drugs are also available, and these often come complete with a hall-of-mirrors list of side effects.   

There is a way to simplify your choices, though. RawSugar is a trusted source of hair- and body-based products, and the company’s new line of shampoo/conditioner offerings, dubbed “The Sensitive One,” is designed to directly address eczema and eczema-related issues.

“The Sensitive One” product line

The Sensitive One addresses eczema symptoms
RawSugar

There are multiple products being released that embody this approach to eczema. One release of tandem products consists of a shampoo and a conditioner for adults, with others that are specifically designed for kids.

The separation between pairs is deliberate. RawSugar has been working with Dr. Claire Wolinsky, a board-certified dermatologist for Spring Street Dermatology in New York, to help ensure the safety and effectiveness of these products when it comes to eczema.

“Eczema is a disorder of the skin barrier,” Dr. Wolinsky explains. “A key component to treating anyone with eczema is to maintain a healthy skin barrier by [using] gentle cleansers and hydrating moisturizers to restore and strengthen the barrier.”

The Sensitive One product line passes that initial test. They’re fragrance-free, which is essential, and like all of RawSugar Living’s products, they’ve been certified by the National Eczema Association.

The key ingredients

The Sensitive One is accepted by the NEA
RawSugar

But these shampoos and conditioners do far more than pass the basic ingredients test. They’re crafted with a soothing blend of calendula, aloe, jojoba oil and meadowfoam seed oil, and each ingredient plays a specific role:

  • Calendula: soothes dry scalp
  • Aloe: helps calm the scalp and hydrate hair
  • Jojoba Oil: aids in the removal of oil and excess product that can clog pores in the scalp
  • Meadowfoam Seed Oil: adds moisture and shine

The Sensitive One is part of a comprehensive approach to eczema

The Sensitive One shampoo for eczema
RawSugar

While some potential customers might be skeptical when it comes to the effectiveness of a shampoo with a serious skin condition like eczema, Wolinsky says that level of skepticism isn’t warranted.

“Even when we prescribe anti-inflammatory creams and treatments, we always rely on consistent proper skin hygiene to minimize the use of medications and [flare-ups],” she says. “[It’s important] to use gentle cleansers to prevent disruption of the skin barrier, as well as moisturizers to restore the building blocks of the skin helps protect it against environmental factors, which is a key treatment goal.”

Pricing and availability

The adult products priced at $11.99 each. They’re also available as a duo on Amazon, with an appropriate discount for the pair. Each Raw Sugar purchase supports the Raw Sugar Initiative, which is dedicated to making clean water and soap available to those who need it most.

Topics
