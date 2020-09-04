The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You have probably heard once or twice that it’s against the laws of grooming to wash your hair every day. Spoiler alert: It’s true. But why? Sebum. You see, sebum is an excess oily substance your body produces naturally to defend your skin. Sebum moisturizes, protects, and coats your body’s outer barrier.

If you are wondering why I’m rambling about sebum, it’s to make you understand exactly why you shouldn’t wash your hair every day. When you scrub your scalp with shampoo, you are stripping away the natural production of oils that nourish your hair. Sebum doesn’t sound sexy, but it’s how your hair gets the ever-so-coveted glow. When you are constantly washing it, your body may not be able to keep up with producing sebum, so in turn your hair and scalp can become dry and itchy.

Related Reading:

When presented with this information, many guys jump to the defensive conclusion of needing to wash their hair every day because it will look and feel greasy. A simple solution to making your hair look good on your non-wash days is easy: dry shampoo.

When your hair becomes greasy, you have an excess oil build-up. Dry shampoo doesn’t actually clean your hair or scalp. Instead, it uses a starch or alcohol to gently lift some of the oil, making it look fluffy and clean. It cleans up the excess build-up, without stripping away sebum entirely (as many shampoos do in the cleaning process).

Please don’t take this as a greenlight to skip the showers and use dry shampoo daily. It’s best when used in moderation, a few times a week and intermittently between showers oras a touch up after the gym. Dry shampoo comes in sprays or powder forms and can sometimes leave a light residue that needs to be massaged through. Ahead, we explain how to use it and recommend five of our favorites.

How To Use Dry Shampoo

Shake the can or bottle Target the area of your hair with the most grease build-up Hold the spray bottle or powder about 8 inches away from the target Spray or pour lightly and evenly and let it set for at least 30 seconds Gently massage or brush the residue around, letting it distribute evenly.

The Best Men’s Dry Shampoos

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

The most luxurious dry shampoos don’t come with any white residue. They also add depth, texture and volume and smell mighty fine as they work to absorb excess oil. You’ll need to hide this one, from Oribe, from your girlfriend because trust me, she’ll want to steal it. It lifts the grease out of your hair but definitely not the shine.

Best for: All hair types, especially medium to long

Dove Care Between Washes Dry Shampoo

A highly rated drug store option is from Dove. The scent is pretty low key, but the formula is fire. The key for guys is to find a dry shampoo that is ultra-lightweight. A few mists will revive flat or greasy hair instantly without weighing it down with too much texture. You might see a white residue, but for the price point it’s totally worth it. Just make sure you massage it in before leaving the house.

Best For: Guys with thin or fine, straight or wavy hair

Briogeo Scalp Revival

If you’re super concerned about scalp health after reading the intro to this article, then Briogeo’s Scalp Revival is for you. This formula has been carefully crafted with something called Binchotan charcoal. It’s a natural, three-starch blend that absorbs excess oil. It also contains witch hazel, which normalizes oil production and biotin, which nourishes the hair follicle to support healthy hair growth.

Best For: Guys with thin hair and a natural oily scalp

Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak

Another drug store favorite, this product is great for guys with excess shine. The mattifying properties lift the grease without dulling it completely. It also adds a bit of texture to normally flat hair.

Best for: All hair types, especially guys with excess shine

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

Even though we don’t recommend it, you can literally get away with weeks off from washing your hair with this product from Living Proof. It smells pleasant and works wonders for all hair types for long periods of time. Plus, it comes in a great mini size to throw in your gym bag or car. It’s among the highest rated dry shampoos for all hair types, lengths, and concerns. It might leave a slight white residue, but it can be easily massaged in as the formula starts working.

Best For: Every single guy with hair

Editors' Recommendations