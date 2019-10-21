Whether you’ve been growing out your hair or you’ve just been maintaining that mid-length cut for some time, on any given Sunday there is an opportunity to update your look. Naturally, with more hair on your head, there are going to be more options for you than those who keep it high and tight. A mid-length cut opens doors to styling products, a longer time standing in front of the mirror admiring the person you’ve come to be, and above all the option to run your hands through your locks for the real cool guy motif. So grab your phone, find your barber’s appointment app, and let’s get your new look dialed in.

Variations of the Comb-Over

It seems funny to even consider a comb-over as a relevant cut, especially as most of us know it from a grandpa figure, the current POTUS or just the idea of holding onto every last follicle in an attempt to avoid the chrome dome. But it’s back, trending, and if you do it right its catwalk awaits you. It starts with a mid to high fade to define the hand grasping amount of hair left on top. Once the sides and back are cut, really all you have to do is part your hair to its intended side. And what really adds to the comb-over’s versatility is the ability to alter the look as the week progresses. Monday can certainly start with a high faded comb-over, Wednesday a quiff, and by the time Friday rolls around, if you want it, you can faux hawk it into the weekend.

Undercut

Just like the horn of a mystical unicorn, the undercut is intended to promote the importance of the hair remaining on top. Above the ears and around the back your hair will be buzzed or shaved real low to create a distinct separation from the opposing lengths. The undercut is a trending cut that complements wavy, straight, and even curly hair. It’s a look that’s going to get things done at the office and when the undercut is matched with a distressed denim button-down and your coveted boots for a night on the town, you’ll be undercutting any line to get in the bar. And if you’re feeling extra courageous, there is going to be an awful lot of real estate on the side of your head, perhaps a lightning bolt is what you need to set yourself apart from the masses.

Pompadour

Leave it to the King to turn a once-intended cut for women into a modern classic look for men. By dedicating the forefront of his topside, Elvis Presley puts the pomp in pompadour. The look leaves the longest hairs up front while the back of the head and sides are trimmed down to add emphasis to the pomp. It’s not exactly the same look The T-Birds were sporting back during their Summer Lovin’ as now the pompadour is matched with an undercut or fade while still volumizing as much hair as you can give it. The pompadour gradually tapers off as the cut moves front to back, around the sides and the tighter you go, the greater the oomph in your pompadour. This is a cut you have to wear with confidence and remember that when it’s perfectly pomped, it doesn’t mean you’re actually 6’3”.

Tousled — Ultimate Bed Head

Finally, a cut dedicated to a look just about anyone can achieve. The tousled style is the ultimate bed head look, a representation of a night spent tossing and turning and walking out the door with the greased pillowcase style. You can simply fall out of bed, put on some clothes, and head out on the town, but with the help of your trusted barber, the tousled cut can and will evoke dangerous allure. One of the biggest playboys of our time, Vince from Entourage, had a career defined by his constantly disheveled hair. It’s casual, textured, and looks relaxed even if you’ve spent hours in front of the mirror perfecting the look. In most circumstances, a little product will suit you better than all-natural grease. And the tousled look disrupts the idea of a bad hair day and with a quick toss, you’re out the door ready to embark on the day’s adventure.

Slick Back

Even when the cutest of teddy bears rock the slick back look, they soon provoke the mentality of a grizzly. Through the test of time, villains, hipsters, and celebrities have been combing the hair back with a little help from a pomade or clay to keep it in place and slick. Originally the look incorporated similar length hair all around the head, slicked back, and in formation. But nowadays the look can be accompanied by an undercut or high fade, but the sweep from the forehead to the crown still defines this hairstyle. The slick back is a versatile look that can be side-parted, combed back, and even control curly hair. The cut is trained to lay north to south with a comb or a run of the fingers, with the five digits providing a more natural look. Certainly, this look does require some mirrored attention before you leave your home, but once slicked back, it’s truly a reimagined favorite.

Fringe

The fringe hairstyle leaves your hair dangling down and across the forehead. It’s like bangs for guys, but way cooler and textured. And there are ample options for you to direct the fringe, perhaps the most popular is the angular — covering half the forehead. It can be paired with a side swipe, French crop, undercut, and if you like, take it to pirate mode totally covering one of your eyes. The fringe plays well with wavy or curly, straight or afro, and can be choppy and textured or refined for schoolboy elegance. And as the hair is allowed to fall somewhat naturally down over your brow, the fringe drops your mane into place.

Bowl Cut

Can you think of anything besides Lloyd Christmas when you hear the words bowl cut? And as astounding as his haircut was in Dumb and Dumber, the bowl cut has had a recent resurgence. The look is simple and framed at the same length around the entirety of the head. These days with the help of K-Pop the look is modernized with temple fades, texture, and sporadic scissor work as long as the shears stay above the hard deck. The bowl cut might not be for everyone as it tends to suit those with defined facial features better than a rounder face, though these days it just takes a strut to your step to sport the bowl cut.

