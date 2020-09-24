The 10 Best Pomades for Men

Since most of us have been reducing our barber appointments out of respect for social distancing, you’ll probably need to tame your overgrown locks with some premium styling products. Sir, you need a pomade. Sure, gels are great, but they do tend to create a sort of “varnish” effect that doesn’t leave hair very touchable. No, an old-fashioned pomade is the way to go. Generally speaking, the consistency is pretty light, so you won’t feel like you’re wearing a ton of product on your head. Read on for our recommendations for the best pomades.

Best Pomade Overall: Jack Henry Clay Pomade — $24

Jack Henry grew a cult following for its super clean, sleekly-packaged products that work. Count us as one of their ardent followers. We love that their pomade can easily shape almost any hair type and provide a soft, all-day hold without making our hair greasy or crunchy, thanks to ingredients like beeswax, bentonite clay, and essential oils. That’s why it won our 2020 Grooming Awards.

Best Pomade for Curly Hair: American Crew Pomade — $16

Controlling curly hair usually requires are a stronger hold that a wax or gel can provide. But American Crew’s water-based pomade is a welcome exception, thanks its ultra hydrating lanolin that can hold curls without losing their shape.

Other Pomades We Love

Baxter of California Clay Pomade — $23

If you’re looking for a more matte finish, try Baxter of California’s clay pomade, which offers a strong hold, along with a pleasant smell.

Triumph & Disaster Ponsonby Pomade — $24

Triumph and Disaster’s Ponsonby Pomade provides medium hold with high shine, featuring a unique “medicinal” scent. Its water-based formulation keeps things non-greasy, eliminating build-up. It’s water soluble, so it washes out easily. With all those fantastic features in mind, it’s no wonder we deemed it the best pomade in The Manual Grooming Awards 2019.

Tenax Pomade Strong — $16

Tenax is a water-based wax with a firm hold. Its composition makes hair bright and firm while maintaining softness. Apply to dry or damp hair and style as desired. We want it just for the packaging.

Murdock London Vintage Pomade — $18

Continuing an international lineup, Murdock London is made, naturally, in England, providing a classic slick finish and strong hold. The product incorporates more than a decade of combined learning from barbers from across eight locations around London.

VitaMan Pomade — $21

Get slick style with VitaMan Pomade. The non-greasy formula makes dry, coarse, curly, and even graying hair look its best. The hold never flakes and is great for keeping styles in check with just the right amount of shine. Its water-soluble formula washes out easily and it is pH balanced to suit all hair types. Ingredients include lemon myrtle oil, lanolin wax, and Japan wax (Japanese sumac), with 73 percent of its ingredients coming from natural sources.

Suavecito Pomade Original Hold — $10

Suavecito and its Original Pomade started humbly, formulated in a small kitchen by friends and family. They created the product originally just for their own use, packaging it in Ziplock bags. Before long, local barbers caught wind of the pomade and the rest is history. Featuring an awesome, masculine fragrance, the water-based product keeps hair in place all day and into the night. It’s got a creamy consistency and a fierce grip for slick-backs, pompadours, side-parts, or any other hairstyle. For less shine, apply to dry hair; for more, apply to damp hair.

Murray’s Original Pomade — $6

Nothing like going back to your roots. Murray’s was originally formulated in 1926; today, stylists worldwide praise its versatility and ability to create any style. The product adds texture, shine, and lift, while holding the hair in place all day. And for three dollars, how could you go wrong?

The Art of Shaving Gel Pomade — $22

With more than 20 years of experience, The Art of Shaving has pretty much perfected the, well, art of shaving for guys. They’ve also deepened their experience in the sculpture of hair, creating this gel pomade that is infused with juniper essential oil to deliver a soft, sculpted look. It provides medium hold and is easy to apply and restyle, with great body and light shine.

