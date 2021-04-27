Anyone who thinks skincare is light work hasn’t been inside The Manual when approaching our fourth annual Grooming Awards. For the 2021 edition, we tapped four of our most experienced writers and six grooming influencers. For more than six months, they squeezed, daubed, and scrubbed their way through a cornucopia of more than 700 products. Any wobble in quality or mediocre results when tested? Into the rubbish bin of editorial excess. With picks in hand, these grooming experts entered into a March Madness-like playoff bracket, wheedling their picks against others in a no-holds-barred, winner-take-all struggle for inclusion. But in the end, just 18 products survived, rounding out this year’s list of what editors and contributors feel are the best-of-the-best skincare, hair care, and body care products that got us through a long, hard year.

All of our Grooming Award-winning products are effective, of course, but they also share a certain economy (because if 13 months of coronavirus lockdown taught us anything, it’s that money sure doesn’t grow inside the house). They’re also relatively accessible through Nordstrom and elsewhere, and none of them require you to charter a jet to Paris. So, if you’ve neglected your appearance over the last year and need a reset, or just want to see what’s latest and greatest in grooming, The Manual’s got you covered. With Covid-19 restrictions loosening, vaccinations rolling out, and both domestic and international travel already looking promising, it’s time to get out there and shine. Our carefully selected products will help you do it brighter.

The Best Face Products We’ll say it: Even if you’ve got the driest abs in the world or 21-inch biceps, the face is still the benchmark on which every man is judged. So elevate it, scrubbing off the drab remnants of 2020 and entering 2021 with a fresh glow.

Best Face Wash Paula's Choice Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser Cleansers that try to do too much represent a major skincare flaw. They only need one job: to clean. The Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser from Paula’s Choice does just that. It’s gentle, hydrating, and doesn’t leave your face feeling tight or dry. The skin-restoring ingredients leave your skin feeling silky smooth after washing, and fit the bill for a no-frills cleanser that feels luxurious but is actually affordable.

Best Serum Dr. Dennis Gross B3 Adaptive SuperFoods Stress Rescue Super Serum If there’s such a thing as a do-it-all ingredient in skincare, it’s niacinamide. This powerhouse brightening ingredient can help fight off acne, rosacea, dark spots, and wrinkles. Maskne is no match against niacinamide – it reduces redness, calms inflammation, and zaps cystic acne spots fast. If you’re going to splurge on any step of your skincare routine, you’ll definitely get your money’s worth out of this multi-corrective serum.

Best Eye Cream Freck So Jelly Eye Jelly Your eyes are one of the first areas of your face to show visible signs of aging. The skin around your eyes is thin, which is why a concentrated eye cream is important to depuff dark circles and fill in fine lines. This soothing eye cream is packed with plant collagen to plump wrinkles, vitamin K to brighten and fade dark circles, and olive oil for hydration. You can’t turn back time, but with this eye cream, at the very least you’ll trick people into thinking you got a full eight hours of sleep the night before.

Best Moisturizer Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream Most men would agree that the last thing they want their moisturizer to be is greasy. This lightweight gel cream is the perfect texture — hydrating without feeling super heavy on top of your skin. It soaks in instantly while providing lasting moisture, leaving your skin super refreshed and balanced. With soothing green tea extract and aloe leaf juice, this moisturizer calms redness and is safe for sensitive skin. Whether your skin is dry and tight or oily and acne-prone, this gel cream delivers the perfect amount of non-sticky moisture.

The Best Whiskers Products Gone are the days when you had to pick a lane for facial hair and stick to it. For every facial hair discipline, there’s a season, and these products will help you transition through them gracefully.

Best Razor Schick Hydro Skin Comfort Dry Skin Razor Schick has taken personalized shaving to a whole new place with the launch of its Hydro Skin Comfort product line. Got a shaving challenge? There’s a razor for that. We particularly liked the Dry Skin version: five blades are complemented with gel pools carrying coconut oil and ceramides for a close, smooth shave. The best feature is that the head of the razor moves in an almost robotic way, allowing it to hug the face’s curves as if it were preprogrammed.

Best Beard Product Olivina Men Organic Shave Prep & Beard Oil As anybody with a crowded bathroom knows, 2-in-1’s are always a plus to help save space — and they’re great for travel. We gave extra points to Olivina for this Shave Prep & Beard Oil because if you have some facial hair but still shave, or if you alternate between a clean-shaven and a bearded look, this product is perfect. The soothing cedar and bergamot fragrance is just part of the product’s blend of organic oils.

Best Beard Trimmer Beard Club PT45 Beard Designed for beards by beards, this trimmer offers the ultimate precision beard management with up to 45 unique lengths. Eight color-coded guide combs set the standard, with fine-tuning available from a five-blade setting on the razor itself. The clean, modern design is complemented with a minimalistic charging stand that has an LED charging display. With a 7,000 RPM motor, the unit offers a digital power indicator that tells how much of the three-hour battery remains.

Best Shaving Cream Dollar Shave Club Shave Butter There are a lot of shaving products out there, but we appreciate how Dollar Shave Club’s Shave Butter goes on with a smooth, practically invisible layer. It doesn’t feel “gloppy” or viscid like some creams, making it a surprisingly light, easy shave. The shave butter’s transparency also makes it easy to trim around the edges of a mustache or other facial hair.

The Best Hair Products Whether you’re a close-cropped Josh Hartnett circa Black Hawk Down, a barbarian-relaxed Jason Mamoa, or somewhere in between, your hair only communicates when you care for it. So ditch the ball cap; a routine to bring out your best follicles doesn’t have to take all week — or an entire paycheck.

Best Shampoo Odele Clarifying Shampoo Odele is a women-owned, Minneapolis-based, haircare brand that focuses on creating a quality formula suitable for everyone. After trying several shampoos, we noticed Odele was one that despite using multiple times a week, didn’t leave hair brittle and dry. With cruelty-free vegan ingredients, Odele restores and refreshes the hair to a neutral version. Here’s a great, wallet-friendly addition to kick off your hair care routine.

Best Conditioner Hanz De Fuko Natural Conditioner Conditioners protect the scalp from dryness by holding in moisture and leaving the scalp refreshed. Hanz De Fuko Natural Conditioner achieves this and more with its botanical and herb-based formula. Their ingredients help improve the smoothness of hair while enhancing the appearance of noticeably thicker locks over time. Hanz De Fuko is a remarkable conditioner option for those bad hair days that require quick improvement. The formula also can be used as a natural alternative to shaving cream for a clean 2-in-1 duo.

Best Hair Product STMNT Grooming Goods Dry Clay Newly launched gender-neutral grooming brand, STMNT, brings upscale grooming products that honor the art of barbering by upgrading trusted formulas. We tested dozens on hair clays and pomades — and this dry clay is by far one of the best in terms of hold, application, and scent. Whether you have curly or straight hair, this clay adds texture and provides a sleek matte finished look. All you need is a penny size amount of product to style with.

Best Hair Clippers Conair High Performance Metal Series Professional Clipper This past year has been difficult in terms of keeping manes tamed — nonetheless, we all adapted. Some of us opted to let it all grow out, while others took to the internet to teach themselves how to cut hair all on their own. That being said, there’s been no better time to buy hair clippers. The Conair Metal Clippers were the best we found. Nostalgic in look but made with high-grade materials — think professional grade Japanese steel blades — these clippers are an excellent option that will make it look like you just left the salon.

The Best Body Products Say goodbye to that stifling studio apartment and the relaxed sweats of the work-from-home life. This year is about fresh air and close proximity. Refine your skin’s life and scent for a hot-vax summer.

Best Body Wash Native Men's Unscented Body Wash Safe and effective ingredients are a top priority for this natural skincare brand. Native wants you to invest in yourself by taking care of your body. Not only do we love the mission of this company, but we love their products. The Native Unscented Body Wash is made with coconut-derived cleansers that leave your skin feeling soft, healthy, and new.

Best Sunscreen Sun Bum Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray-Fragrance Free The key to aging gracefully is found in SPF protection. SPF shields your skin from harmful UV radiation causes wrinkles, unsightly liver spots, and certain types of skin cancer. Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Spray gives you powerful SPF protection from the sun while also keeping your skin moisturized. This broad-spectrum sunscreen is also mineral based and hypoallergenic — which makes it great for those with sensitive skin.

Best Lotion Alo Yoga Super Fruit Lotion Alo Yoga is the true definition of versatility in the wellness industry. What initially started out as yoga wear has evolved into a one-stop shop for all your self-care needs. Their recently launched skincare line incorporates Indian Ayurvedic ingredients in a contemporary package. Alo Yoga’s Superfruit Moisturizing Body Lotion is formulated with potent Arnica, and nature’s most powerful antioxidant, alma. This lotion not only moisturizes your skin for a healthy glow, but it will also protect from environmental pollutants and de-stress your muscles after a long day of work.

Best Deodorant Necessaire The Deodorant Launched in 2018 by beauty industry veterans, Necessaire stepped onto the scene with a mission to provide personal body care that is clean, effective, and sustainable. While natural deodorants have gained massive popularity within recent years, they’ve all had one little setback: the clean ingredients never offered much protection. Necessaire’s deodorant solved that problem. Lactic Acid, Silica, and Kaolin Clay are just some of the ingredients that make this formula a gentle but effective solution that comfortably deodorizes and protects.

Best Fragrance Henry Rose Jake's House Did you know that many of your favorite conventional fragrances contain hormone-disrupting ingredients? With Jake’s House, you’re going to smell like a champion thanks to clean, non-toxic fragrances. The Henry Rose fragrance is the perfect daytime cologne for the spring and summer seasons. Filled with the scents of citrus, honey, and musk, we’re sure you’re going to love this fragrance as much as we do.

Brendan Fallis first made waves as a professional skier who competed with Team Canada. Now, he's a trending DJ and creative entrepreneur, and has been featured in marketing campaigns by Revlon, Adidas, Stuart Weitzman, and more. He and his wife, fellow social media star Hannah Bronfman, live in New York City.

Moti Ankari cut his teeth as a fashion assistant at GQ, and has gone on to create his own menswear blog, The Metro Man, co-founded shoe line Ankari Floruss, and has become a fashion and lifestyle tastemaker in his own right.

A former professional surfer, Luke DiTella's career spans, acting, modeling, and most recently, has been a brand ambassador for brands like Jo Malone, Stranahans, and Boss.

DJ Crespo is the official tour DJ for Jaden Smith, and has worked with brands from Nike to Netflix and Google. When he's not on the decks at your favorite Miami hotspot, Crespo is busy mentoring emerging artists at his premier music production school, Wired Sound Academy.

Fitness entrepreneur Devon Levesque is the founder of DML Holdings — a portfolio of wellness brands like 1 Hotels, Gymshark, and PromixNutrition. Most recently, he bear crawled the New York City marathon to raise money for FitOps, an organization that helps veterans find careers in fitness.

Anthony originally started his fashion blog Oh Antonio as a creative complement to his work as a structural engineer. A decade later his project has become one of the leading male voices in the industry.

John is a Jersey City-based writer who enjoys covering design in all its forms, from fashion to architecture, interiors, and textiles. When he’s not herding cats with his husband, he’s training for his next Tough Mudder or hanging out in St. Augustine, Florida, the nation’s oldest city.

Cristina Montemayor is a freelance beauty editor and writer based in Austin, Texas. Her work has appeared in Very Good Light, BRIDES, HelloGiggles, Slate, and more. Offline, she’s also a working makeup artist for weddings and commercials.

Originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Ty launched his fashion and grooming career at Paper. Since then, his writing and styling work has been featured in V Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, and L’Officiel USA, interviewing and collaborating with numerous fashion icons like Bella Hadid, Solange Franklin, Rihanna, and Virgil Abloh.

Wasani is a Digital Marketing professional and freelance writer with a passion for men’s grooming and self-care. Based in Los Angeles, Wasani has worked in the entertainment tech space for the past 5 years for Amazon and Penske Media.

