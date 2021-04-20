Grooming Journals: Anthony Urbano’s Mindful Skincare Routine

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Welcome to Grooming Journals, where we talk to men across the country about one of their most intimate daily investments: Grooming.

This week NYC-based fashion and lifestyle influencer Anthony Urbano shares his conscious approach to grooming. Anthony originally started his blog Oh Antonio as a creative complement to his work as a structural engineer and 10 years later has become one of the leading male voices in the industry. Between traveling the world, creating content, exploring cultures, and passionately advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, Anthony’s grooming selects reflect his mission-driven and mindful outlook. Adding another feather to his cap, Urbana will serve as a panelist for our annual Grooming Awards, which will launch on April 27. Read on to learn more about his grooming routine.

Occupation: Fashion and Lifestyle Influencer

Age: 36

Location: New York, NY

Hobbies: Currently enjoying at-home fitness, snowboarding, and decorating my new apartment. It’s a small space so I love coming up with smart solutions for it!

Skin Type: Dry

Hair Type: Normal

I definitely have a modern, holistic approach to grooming: Working out, hydrating, and eating healthy to support healthy skin and hair along with a daily skin and hair care regimen. Embracing a lot of men’s beauty as well. I’m not afraid of foundation and concealer to even my complexion, experimenting with hair color and style, and having fun with manicures and nail polish. I try to be as conscious as possible of using products that are good for the environment and my body as well as only stocking brands with a good mission statement behind them.

Shampoo: Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

For extra bond building and hydration that’s also great for processed hair.

Conditioner: Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

I love to follow it up with this super hydrating conditioner.

Pomade: STMNT Grooming Goods Matte Paste

Minority-owned small business. They have hair products for every hair type!

Cleanser: Nuria Defend Purifying Cleanser with Moringa Seed, Seaberry, and Green Tea

Clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and women-owned brand.

Moisturizer: Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream

There is lots to love about this moisturizing gel cream. Versed is a clean brand and very hydrating for dry skin like mine.

Serum: Orce Cosmetics Skin Perfecting Serum-Foundation

Asian-owned beauty brand with a focus on cosmetics for Asian skin tones, but also made for everyone.

Hair Product: Bumble and bumble Bb. Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil UV Protective Dry Oil Finishing Spray

I use this every day between washes, especially in the winter to keep my hair hydrated.

Fragrance: Jo Malone Oud & Bergamot Cologne

Current favorite scent this season.

Razor: Harry’s Men’s Razor Set

I shave daily for a clean-shaven look and they’re the best!

Shaving Gel: Harry’s Shave Gel with Aloe

You can’t go wrong with a classic shave gel.

Editors' Recommendations