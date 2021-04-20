  1. Grooming
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Grooming Journals: Anthony Urbano’s Mindful Skincare Routine

By

Welcome to Grooming Journals, where we talk to men across the country about one of their most intimate daily investments: Grooming.

This week NYC-based fashion and lifestyle influencer Anthony Urbano shares his conscious approach to grooming. Anthony originally started his blog Oh Antonio as a creative complement to his work as a structural engineer and 10 years later has become one of the leading male voices in the industry. Between traveling the world, creating content, exploring cultures, and passionately advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, Anthony’s grooming selects reflect his mission-driven and mindful outlook. Adding another feather to his cap, Urbana will serve as a panelist for our annual Grooming Awards, which will launch on April 27. Read on to learn more about his grooming routine. 

Occupation: Fashion and Lifestyle Influencer

Age: 36

Location: New York, NY

Hobbies: Currently enjoying at-home fitness, snowboarding, and decorating my new apartment. It’s a small space so I love coming up with smart solutions for it!

Skin Type: Dry

Hair Type: Normal

I definitely have a modern, holistic approach to grooming: Working out, hydrating, and eating healthy to support healthy skin and hair along with a daily skin and hair care regimen. Embracing a lot of men’s beauty as well. I’m not afraid of foundation and concealer to even my complexion, experimenting with hair color and style, and having fun with manicures and nail polish. I try to be as conscious as possible of using products that are good for the environment and my body as well as only stocking brands with a good mission statement behind them.

Shampoo: Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

For extra bond building and hydration that’s also great for processed hair.

Conditioner: Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

I love to follow it up with this super hydrating conditioner.

Pomade: STMNT Grooming Goods Matte Paste

Minority-owned small business. They have hair products for every hair type!

Cleanser: Nuria Defend Purifying Cleanser with Moringa Seed, Seaberry, and Green Tea

Clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and women-owned brand.

Moisturizer: Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream

There is lots to love about this moisturizing gel cream. Versed is a clean brand and very hydrating for dry skin like mine.

Serum: Orce Cosmetics Skin Perfecting Serum-Foundation

Asian-owned beauty brand with a focus on cosmetics for Asian skin tones, but also made for everyone.

Hair Product: Bumble and bumble Bb. Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil UV Protective Dry Oil Finishing Spray

I use this every day between washes, especially in the winter to keep my hair hydrated.

Fragrance: Jo Malone Oud & Bergamot Cologne

Current favorite scent this season.

Razor: Harry’s Men’s Razor Set

I shave daily for a clean-shaven look and they’re the best!

Shaving Gel: Harry’s Shave Gel with Aloe

You can’t go wrong with a classic shave gel.

Read more: What to Know About The Manual’s 2021 Grooming Awards

Editors' Recommendations

6 beauty products that offer great UV protection

http://www.blissmark.com

Why exfoliation is absolutely necessary for your skin

www.blissmark.com

Puffy eyes? Why it happens, and our best remedies

www.blissmark.com

The Best Luggage Brands for Every Type of Traveler this 2021

Away The Aluminum Edition

Watch Cartoons Online: The Ultimate Streaming Guide

how to watch raya and the last dragon online disney plus

The 10 Best Beard Conditioners for Men in 2021

Best Beard Conditioners

The 11 Best Cargo Pants for Men on Amazon for Affordable Workwear Style

The 11 Best Beard Grooming Kits for Men in 2021

best beard grooming kits midsection of man trimming against black background

We Can’t Believe This Philips Grooming Kit Only Costs $20

this philips grooming kit is just 20 at amazon multigroom deal

The 8 Best Men’s Acne Spot Treatments For Super Clean Skin in Spring

best acne spot treatment mens treatments to zap those annoying zits 2021

The Manual Grooming Awards Is Coming April 27: What You Need To Know

manual grooming awards 2021 teaser cqyg3mko

The 10 Best Beard Oils for Men to Keep Your Whiskers Soft and Smooth

best beard oils the for men 2021

The 10 Best Solid Colognes for Men That Are Portable and Smell Amazing

solid colognes