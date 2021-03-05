A men’s grooming routine spans the gamut of skin, hair (both on your face and on your head), and hygiene. Like a workout routine, it takes time and dedication to start seeing results. There’s no such thing as a quick fix, but there are certainly men’s grooming products that perform better than others. Launching April 27, The Manual Grooming Awards 2021 is your guide to the best men’s grooming products on the market today.

Taking care of yourself is a full-time job. In fact, it may be the most important job you ever have – but it’s not your only job. With all the choices available today, it would take years off your life and all the money in your bank account to test them all and figure out what the best products are in the seemingly ever-growing crowded men’s grooming industry.

Who has the time? Well, it turns out we do.

Related Guides The Manual Grooming Awards 2020

Best Men’s Skincare Routine

That’s right. The editors and contributors at The Manual tested out over 600 cleansers, creams, conditioners, and more to find the 18 best grooming products for men in 2021. To sample and scrutinize this laundry list of serums and shave gels, we even leaned on the expert opinion of a few influencer judges, including Patrick Janelle, Luke DiTella, Brendan Fallis, Sean Garrette, Anthony Urbano, and Devon Levesque.

We hunted down and sniffed out the best products from brands both big and small, putting each product to the test, evaluating the smell, efficacy, accessibility, and ingredients. Value was also a big factor. Given our economic reality, we wanted to make sure that each winner provided fantastic results at a reasonable price point.

We evaluated each product with a microscopic lens, and then pitted the best of the best against one another to decide which one truly deserved the top spot. We fought amongst ourselves for our favorites, but eventually landed on a list that we’re all confident in enough to co-sign.

These 18 men’s grooming products have been rigorously tested, heavily debated, and in the end, have become our go-to grooming products for hair, skin, and body. We know you have a lot of options when shopping, but trust us when we say that these are the ones that are truly worth your dollar.

While it’s scientifically impossible to age backwards (yet), we believe these products will help you put your best face forward. After all, your skin is a living, breathing organism, your hair operates on a complex cycle, and your body is orchestrating these processes all at once to keep you not only looking good on the outside, but feeling good on the inside.

To find out which products made the cut, check back on April 27, 2021, when The Manual Grooming Awards 2021 makes its debut.

Editors' Recommendations