Dermatologists say this is the only sunscreen rule that really matters

Baz Luhrmann’s song and speech reminded us to “always wear sunscreen.” While the drumbeat around safe sun protection (and enjoyment) reaches a fever pitch in the spring and summer months — a time of more daylight and outdoor fun — dermatologists share that slathering on SPF is a year-round must. The grocery store and pharmacy have many options from brands you may have used in childhood.

The best sunscreen can vary, but ultimately, the rule of thumb is that “the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use,” said Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, Ph.D., a dermatologist.

However, “one you’ll actually use” can vary based on your skin type, texture preferences, and more. Additionally, there are some standard must-haves in sunscreens that you’ll want to pay attention to when making a purchase. Dermatologists shared tips for finding your best sunscreen.

What determines the best sunscreen?

When it comes to sunscreen selection, there are some “have to haves” (broad-spectrum protection and SPF 35+) and “nice to haves” (textures and preferred ingredients). Dermatologists broke both down so you can make the best sun protection decisions for your health and skin type.

Mineral vs. chemical

Dr. Kazlouskaya shares that there are two types of sunscreen: Mineral (physical) and chemical.

“Mineral sunscreens typically contain zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide — these physically block UV rays,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, contain ingredients like avobenzone, octocrylene, or homosalate, which absorb UV radiation.”

Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, a dermatologist, advises guys to opt for a mineral sunscreen when possible.

“One of the main differences between chemical and mineral sunscreens is that mineral sunscreens cover the surface of your skin as a shield against the rays,” Dr. Chacon said. “Chemical sunscreens’ ingredients soak into your skin and are absorbed. Mineral sunscreens will have better-for -you ingredients like zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide.”

SPF

SPF stands for sun protection factor, and Dr. Chacon says it’s an essential piece of sunscreen selection.

This number reflects the amount of protection you receive from UVB rays,” Dr. Chacon said. “It also reflects the length of time you can spend in the sun and are protected compared to time spent in the sun with no protection at all. SPF can help shield your skin from the risk of premature aging, sunburn and skin cancer.”

Dr. Kazlouskaya advises people to use SPF 35 or higher. Is SPF 70 too much? Even better? Great questions.

“SPF 70 not too much — but it’s also not significantly more protective than SPF 30 or 50,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “SPF 70 blocks about 99% of UVB rays vs. 97% for SPF 35. If your skin is very fair [or] sensitive or you’re dealing with photosensitizing medications, it can offer slightly more protection. However, more important is applying enough — and reapplying.”

Broad-spectrum

While we’re on the topic of rays, Dr. Kazlouskaya notes it’s crucial to choose a sunscreen labeled “broad spectrum,” which guards against UVA and UVB rays — both are harmful to the skin and your overall health.

Water resistance

Is sunscreen really waterproof? Not really.

“When a sunscreen claims to be waterproof, it means that formulas are water resistant from anywhere between 40 to 80 minutes and still require reapplication every two hours or after being in the water for any length of time,” Dr. Chacon said. “It’s really important to continue to reapply the products after submersion in the water to be effective and protect yourself.”

Still, water-resistant sunscreens have their place.

“If you’re swimming or sweating, use water-resistant sunscreens,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said.

How do I know what sunscreen is best for me?

Your skin type may influence the type of sunscreen you ultimately use.

“If you have rosacea or are prone to redness, a tinted mineral sunscreen can offer extra protection from visible light and even out skin tone,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said.

Dr. Chacon suggests mineral sunscreens for everyone, especially for people with oily, acne-prone or sensitive skin.

“These sunscreens are generally less irritating to the skin and tend to be anti-inflammatory, which is ideal for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin,” Dr. Chacon said. “Oil-free, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic are also always good to look for when selecting sunscreens if you have these skin concerns or skin types.”

Dr. Chacon likes lighter-weight sunscreens without a high shine if you have oily skin. They can clog pores and worsen “skin shine” if you’ve already got it.

“Thicker products tend to have more moisturizing ingredients like shea and cocoa butter,” Dr. Chacon said. “If you have dry skin, you will want to look for hydrating ingredients so the formulation does not leave you extra dry and ‘chalky.'”

The best sunscreens for men, per dermatologists

Dermatologists shared the sunscreens they recommend time and again to their patients and even use on themselves.

Eucerin Tinted Sensitive Mineral SPF 35 Face Sunscreen. This one is Dr. Kazlouskaya's most recent favorite. "It's mineral-based, tinted to reduce white cast, and works well under makeup or alone."

EltaMD UV AOX Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 40. Dr. Kazlouskaya likes this one for activities when you don't want to feel like you've got product caked on. "It's very light, easy to apply, and perfect for sensitive skin," she said.

Pipette. Dr. Chacon loves the variety Pipette-brand sunscreens offer. "They have lotion, spray and stick formulations depending on your preference," Dr. Chacon said. "This brand is clean and nontoxic in formulation and a mineral sunscreen that is safe and effective for the entire family. I recommend this one if you plan to use it for not only yourself but any kids as well."

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50. Dr. Chacon likes this one if we're planning to sweat — it's water and sweat-resistant. "I love that this product is fast absorbing, lightweight, with no white residue, so perfect for on the go," she raved.

Final word on best sunscreens

Fun in the sun? Yes, please. Sunburn and sun damage? No thanks. Dermatologists share that the best sunscreen is the one you’ll use, so it’s essential to find one that fits your preferences. There are a few general rules: Dermatologists recommend using a broad-spectrum formula for optimal protection. Higher SPFs exist, including SPF 70, but they don’t offer much more protection. People with oily or sensitive skin often benefit from a mineral-based sunscreen. While mineral sunscreens can leave a white residue, newer formulas are lessening the “ghostly” effect. Be patient as you experiment with sunscreens.

“Finding the one takes trial and error,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “Don’t give up. Ask your dermatologist for samples or try travel sizes from different brands. If you’re near a store like Sephora, test a few on your hand for texture and feel. You’ll be more likely to wear something you actually enjoy.”