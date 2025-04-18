Dermatologists reveal the daily habits that might be ruining your skin

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the number one cause of skin damage? Do your eating habits affect your skin? What habits are not healthy for the skin? Summary

One board-certified dermatologist likens the skin to the body’s canvas, though you can also compare our largest organ to a mirror.

“The skin…[reflects] your overall health, lifestyle and environment,” said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Saami Khalifian, MD, the founder of SOM Aesthetics. “The best products in the world can’t outpace daily habits that are constantly triggering inflammation, depleting moisture, or compromising your skin barrier.”

Another dermatologist agrees, saying skincare is much more than if and when to apply a serum. Certain habits have no place in a skincare routine, while others are vital.

“Habits are everything,” said Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, a dermatologist. “Small choices daily, especially when it comes to your skin and health, make a big impact over time.”

The effects of the habits you maintain today may be seen in the mirror tomorrow. While products have come a long way, some of the most crucial skincare habits require going back to basics. Experts shared the habits that may ruin your skin and what to do instead.

What is the number one cause of skin damage?

If you develop and maintain one skincare habit, make it to apply and reapply sunscreen like it’s your job. Dermatologists share that not practicing safe sun is the No. 1 way to harm your skin. “Sunscreen is non-negotiable,” Khalifian said. “UV damage is the No. 1 cause of premature aging and pigmentation disorders like melasma, and it’s cumulative — even small exposures add up.

While he has you, Khalifian wants to clear up a misconception about sunscreen ASAP.

“The biggest myth is that it’s only important when you’re outside or in direct sunlight,” Khalifian said. “Even on cloudy days or indoors near windows, UV (and visible light) are still a concern for your skin.”

Khalifian advises people to opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against UVA and UVB rays. He also suggests using a mineral-based sunscreen (preferably zinc oxide or titanium dioxide) with SPF 30+.

“Apply generously to your face, neck and hands or any other exposed skin,” Khalifian said.

Margo Copeland, an esthetician and the founder of Nabaya, said a good rule of thumb is to use about a shot glass worth of sunscreen and apply it evenly to exposed skin areas. However, sunscreen isn’t set-it-and-forget-it. In fact, Khalifian says people often apply SPF in the morning but swing and miss on the reapplication. Another dermatologist agrees reapplication is crucial, especially when spending time outdoors or by a window.

“The two-hour reapplication rule is generally recommended, but if you’re indoors, reapplying may not be necessary unless you’re near a window with direct sunlight,” said Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, Ph.D., a dermatologist with Dermatology Circle.

Do your eating habits affect your skin?

What you put on the inside can affect what you see on the outside. Experts share that diet can affect skin appearance and health. “Antioxidants in fruits and vegetables protect our skin from environmental and sun damage,” Kazlouskaya said. “On the other hand, excessive processed foods can worsen acne. Insulin resistance and obesity are also often linked to stretch marks, dark spots, and acne.”

Chacon suggested consuming a nutrient-dense diet with minimally processed foods to support your skin (and overall) health. Avoiding added sugars is also important. Some skin-friendly nutrients to focus on instead include:

Vitamin E (avocados and fatty fish)

Lean proteins (Poultry, fish, and eggs)

Vitamin C (citrus, broccoli, and berries)

Vitamin B (leafy greens)

What habits are not healthy for the skin?

Constantly forgetting sunscreen and consuming a diet full of high-sugar, ultra-processed foods are two poor habits for the skin and overall health. However, you’ll want to curb plenty of other lifestyle habits, including over-applying certain products, taking super-hot showers, and swearing by an “I’ll-sleep-when-I’m-dead” mindset. These habits may be sabotaging your skincare efforts.

Smoking

Take a trip down memory lane, and you’ll see old advertisements for smoking, swearing it’s great for the skin. We now know that was a lie.

“Smoking accelerates skin aging in every way,” Khalifian said. “It constricts blood vessels, depletes oxygen, and breaks down collagen and elastin. The result? Fine lines, dullness, uneven tone, and poor wound healing. I can often spot a smoker’s skin before they even say a word. If you’re looking for long-term skin quality and resilience, nothing ages the skin faster than smoking.”

Smoking also ages the heart, lungs, and every other body part, so kicking the habit will help you feel, look, and be at your best.

Over-exfoliating

Exfoliating has a time and place — it can speed up the skin cycle and nix dullness. However, experts frequently see men overdo it.

“Some people think more exfoliation means better skin, or they might not realize their skin can only handle so much,” Copeland said. “Using harsh scrubs or strong chemical exfoliants too often can also lead to this. When you overexfoliate, you can mess up your skin barrier.”

Copeland explained that signs your skin barrier has seen (and can see) better days include constant redness, tightness, stinging, and dullness. However, giving a one-skin-fits-all recommendation for exfoliating frequency is impossible.

“How often you should exfoliate depends on your skin type,” Copeland said. “Generally, if you have sensitive skin, stick to once a week. For normal to oily skin, two to three times a week can work, but always pay attention to your skin’s reaction.”

Long skincare routines

Applying tons of products in a long, TikTok-approved skincare routine can appear luxe and effective. However, Kozlovskaya warns against it.

“I’d recommend avoiding the trend of using too many products at once,” Kozlovskaya said. “While layering products is popular, it can often damage the skin barrier, leading to irritation and worsening of skin issues. Start with the basics: cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen, and then add more as needed.”

Choosing the wrong products for your skin type

Exfoliation frequency isn’t the only aspect of skincare that your skin type will dictate.

“Using the wrong products can absolutely sabotage your skin,” Khalifian said. “One of the most common mistakes I see is patients using whatever is trending without considering how their own skin responds. The best place to start is by identifying how your skin feels at the end of the day—without any products. Does it feel tight and dry? Slick and shiny? Red or irritated? That’s usually your baseline.”

For instance, Khalifian said dry skin craves nourishment, sensitive skin requires simplicity and oily skin benefits from balance.

“For dry skin, focus on hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, or squalane, and steer clear of alcohol-based toners or harsh exfoliants,” Khalifian said. “Sensitive skin tends to react easily to new products, so opt for fragrance-free, soothing formulas with ingredients like aloe, oat, or allantoin, and avoid strong acids or physical scrubs.”

Khalifian added that people with oily skin will benefit from salicylic acid and niacinamide products.

“Avoid heavy creams or occlusive balms,” Khalifian said. “Combination skin responds best to lightweight hydration and gentle, non-stripping serums. For normal skin, a simple regimen with a gentle cleanser, antioxidant serum, moisturizer, and daily SPF is usually all you need.”

Super hot showers

As with layering product on product, piping how showers can feel like a tiny luxury in a troubled world. However, your skin may disagree.

“Hot showers can both help and hurt your skin,” Chacon said. “It can help your skin by having the steam from the heat open up your pores. This can help with exfoliation and extraction and release trapped dirt, oils, and other buildup.”

Still, Chacon and Kozlovskaya haven’t completely warmed up to hot showers for skin health.

“Hot showers can leave skin dry and prone to conditions like eczema or itchy skin, especially in the winter,” Kozlovskaya said. It’s better to opt for lukewarm showers and follow up with a good moisturizer to maintain hydration.”

Not sleeping

The sleep-maxxers are on to something. Sleep is vital to skincare.

“When you sleep, your skin repairs itself,” Chacon said. “It’s really important to have good sleep cycles and habits so your skin has the chance to regenerate and renew overnight. When you get poor sleep, this process is disrupted, and you will notice the effects on your skin.”

Chacon says your skin gives you visible signs that you aren’t sleeping through symptoms like:

Bags under the eyes

Inflammation

Premature aging

“The general rule of thumb is to get 8 hours of sleep, but beyond that, it’s important to get good quality sleep and enough of that,” Chacon said.

Chacon suggested ensuring your sleep space is:

Cool

Dark

Quiet

She also recommended limiting the use of electronics before bed.

“All these things will help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer,” Chacon said.

Summary

There’s truth to the idea that beauty is more than skin deep. While skincare products, supplements, and 15-step routines are all over the Internet, some of the best ways to care for your body’s largest organ are through simple daily habits. Think applying and reapplying a broad-spectrum SPF, consuming a diet rich in vitamins and antioxidants, like fish and berries, and sleeping. Other practical habits to develop include not smoking. When you do use products, it’s important to use the right ones at the correct frequency. For instance, people with dry or sensitive skin often benefit from a simple skincare routine. Exfoliating more than once weekly can worsen irritation. A dermatologist can help you find the best products and routines for your skin type.