Do you really need a lightweight moisturizer? Experts weigh in

Table of Contents Table of Contents Are lightweight and heavy moisturizers actually different? How to choose a lightweight moisturizer How to use a new lightweight moisturizer Concluding thoughts

As the weather warms, you may dream of cake by the ocean. Caked-on skincare products? No thanks. Often, people switch to lightweight moisturizers in the warmer months. Dermatologists understand why and don’t think making this summer skincare switch is a problem to fix.

“Typically, the summer months are more humid and less dry, so a lighter-based moisturizer may be preferred by most,” said Dr. Rosanne Paul, DO, an assistant professor of dermatology at Case Western Reserve University.

Do you have to switch to a lightweight moisturizer, though? Feelings aside, are they much different than a heavier moisturizer? Dermatologists share the important differences between heavy and lightweight moisturizers and why outdoor temperature isn’t the only factor to consider when choosing the best product for your skin. They also share top tips for using a lightweight moisturizer.

Are lightweight and heavy moisturizers actually different?

Yes. Lightweight and heavy moisturizers have key differences in ingredients and formulations, so the option to have one or both isn’t a clever marketing ploy from skincare brands. “Different emollients are used in each [type of moisturizer],” said Dr. Michael Gold, MD, a dermatologist at Gold Skin Care Center.

In other words, the ingredients list will look a little different.

“Lightweight moisturizers typically contain humectants like hyaluronic acid, which draw moisture into the skin without adding excess weight,” Gold said. “In contrast, heavier moisturizers often include occlusive ingredients such as petrolatum or richer emollients that create a barrier to lock in hydration.”

People will also use these products in the winter as part of nighttime skincare routines when heavier products can feel less bothersome or even luxe. However, ingredients aren’t the only distinction. Often, lightweight moisturizers are sold in different forms than their heavier cousins.

“Lighter moisturizers are often gel or lotions that feel lighter and less heavy on the skin and appear to ‘rub in better’ as opposed to creams or ointments,” Paul said. “Creams have higher fat/oil content, and ointments are the thickest to help with dry skin.”

How to choose a lightweight moisturizer

Now that you have a primer on what to expect in a lightweight moisturizer, it’s time to get more specific. When selecting a lightweight moisturizer, you’ll want to consider ingredients best suited for warmer weather, your skin type and, various other factors. Dermatologists dug deeper to help you find the best lightweight moisturizer for your needs and lifestyle.

Ingredients to look for in the summer months

You can use a lightweight moisturizer year-round, but dermatologists recommend looking for ingredients to help your skin feel comfortable and nourished in the summer.

“During the summer months, it’s essential to use ingredients that hydrate without clogging pores or feeling heavy on the skin,” Gold explained.

Another dermatologist shared Gold’s sentiments.

“In warmer months, one may opt for lotions instead of creams as they contain more water and feel more lightweight,” said Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, Ph.D., a board-certified dermatologist and CEO of Dermatology Circle PLLC

Kazlouskaya suggested looking for moisturizers that contain:

Ceramides . Ceramides are natural fats that repair the skin barrier.

Glycerin. This ingredient attracts water and keeps skin hydrated without being greasy. Kazlouskaya said these assets make glycerin popular among people with oily and greasy skin.

Squalane . Kazlouskaya reported that squalane is a natural oil that protects and nourishes all skin types.

Aloe vera. You may have put aloe vera on after a nasty sunburn as a kid. However, Kazlouskaya said this ingredient also soothes and hydrates the skin of adults. Aloe vera is also natural and lightweight.

You may have put aloe vera on after a nasty sunburn as a kid. However, Kazlouskaya said this ingredient also soothes and hydrates the skin of adults. Aloe vera is also natural and lightweight. Hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid draws moisture into the skin, making it look plump and hydrated. “Hyaluronic acid works for everyone,” Kazlouskaya said.

Gold had one more to add: niacinamide.

“Niacinamide helps regulate oil production, making it ideal for combination to oily skin,” Gold said.

Skin type matters

The dermatologists listed several skin types above, but which one applies to you? Figuring it out is essential for selecting and applying lightweight moisturizers. Paul said skin is usually categorized as normal, dry, oily, or combination and shared a quick guide on determining yours.

Normal. Paul explained that normal skin generally doesn’t dry out easily, but you may experience dryness in the winter.

Paul explained that normal skin generally doesn’t dry out easily, but you may experience dryness in the winter. Dry. Dry skin is dry no matter what, but you need more TLC seasonally.

Dry skin is dry no matter what, but you need more TLC seasonally. Oily. Oily skin usually isn’t dry, but people often feel more comfortable with a lighter moisturizer that is gel year-round.

Oily skin usually isn’t dry, but people often feel more comfortable with a lighter moisturizer that is gel year-round. Combination. Paul said combination skin is usually oily in the T-zone and dry on other parts. “Oily in the ‘T-zone area’ and dry on other parts of the face,” she said. “So, skip the moisturizer where you are oily and moisturize where you’re dry.”

Other factors to keep in mind when picking a lightweight moisturizer

We’ve covered how weather and your skin type can cause you to shift product preferences. However, experts stress that you’ll want to consider other factors when selecting a lightweight moisturizer.

Acne. Not everyone with oily skin has acne. However, you’ll want to keep this condition in mind if you are prone to breakouts, Paul said you’ll want to seek a non-comedogenic (non pore-clogging) moisturizer.

Not everyone with oily skin has acne. However, you’ll want to keep this condition in mind if you are prone to breakouts, Paul said you’ll want to seek a non-comedogenic (non pore-clogging) moisturizer. Allergic contact dermatitis . Paul recommends speaking with your dermatologist about the products and ingredients that are safe and unsafe for you. “Avoid products that may contain alcohol, alpha-hydroxy acids, and fragrance as they may irritate the skin,” Paul said.

. Paul recommends speaking with your dermatologist about the products and ingredients that are safe and unsafe for you. “Avoid products that may contain alcohol, alpha-hydroxy acids, and fragrance as they may irritate the skin,” Paul said. Your preferences. Skincare is about you — not what’s “cool.” “Moisturizers are a personal choice,” Kazlouskaya said. “If a product doesn’t feel good on your skin, you’re less likely to use it consistently.”

Skincare is about you — not what’s “cool.” “Moisturizers are a personal choice,” Kazlouskaya said. “If a product doesn’t feel good on your skin, you’re less likely to use it consistently.” Budget. You want to find a moisturizer that feels good on your bottom line, so remember that some brands make you pay for the label. “While luxury brands offer appealing packaging and textures, many affordable options provide the same essential benefits,” Kazlouskaya said. “The key is to find a product that suits your skin’s needs and your budget.”

How to use a new lightweight moisturizer

Dermatologists told us that you’ll want to use a moisturizer correctly for the best results. This process involves properly introducing the product, applying it at a specific frequency (and in a particular spot in your skincare routine), and exercising patience. Here’s the start-to-results guide to using a lightweight moisturizer.

Introducing a new moisturizer

Slow and steady wins the race.

“Start small,” Kazlouskaya said. “Buy a travel-size version or ask your dermatologist for samples to test before committing to a full-size product.”

Gold agrees — the best starts come in small packages.

“This allows individuals to see how their skin reacts before making a purchase,” he said.

On that note:

“I also recommend introducing one new product per week,” Paul shared. “If there are ingredients that create a reaction, sometimes reactions may be delayed, so it is best to keep things simple.”

Best practices for using moisturizer

Apply to damp, clean skin. Paul recommends patting the face dry post-cleanser and applying moisturizer to slightly dampened skin “ to help prevent loss of water from the skin.”

Paul recommends patting the face dry post-cleanser and applying moisturizer to slightly dampened skin “ Layer correctly. Yes, there’s an order to things. “Moisturizer should be applied on top of serums to lock them in and underneath SPF in the daytime to ensure proper hydration before sun protection,” Gold explained.

Yes, there’s an order to things. “Moisturizer should be applied on top of serums to lock them in and underneath SPF in the daytime to ensure proper hydration before sun protection,” Gold explained. Apply morning and night. Gold suggested using a moisturizer twice per day. Sometimes, people may switch to a heavier night cream regardless of the weather. Skin type can also dictate preferences. “ If you have combination skin, use a lightweight moisturizer during the day and a richer one at night,” Gold said. “For oily skin, opt for a lightweight formula both morning and evening. Those with dry skin may benefit from a richer moisturizer at all times.”

If you have combination skin, use a lightweight moisturizer during the day and a richer one at night,” Gold said. “For oily skin, opt for a lightweight formula both morning and evening. Those with dry skin may benefit from a richer moisturizer at all times.” Tune into the skin. How do you know if your moisturizer is working? “ Your skin will tell you,” Kazlouskaya said. “Dry skin will feel softer and smoother within a few days. Flakiness and rough texture improve with regular use. Skin conditions like eczema or rosacea may show reduced redness and inflammation due to a healed skin barrier. Fine lines and superficial wrinkles may appear less prominent over time with consistent hydration.”

Concluding thoughts

Lightweight moisturizers typically contain lightweight ingredients — primarily humectants like hyaluronic acid — that draw water (moisture) to the skin without feeling heavy. People may prefer lightweight moisturizers in the summer. Additionally, people with oily skin or acne may always prefer them. Lightweight moisturizers are often sold as lotions or gels, distinguishing them from heavier products that usually come in cream form. When choosing a lightweight product, you’ll want to consider your skin type, underlying conditions, budget, and personal preferences. Remember, skincare is personal, and you don’t have to pay for a label if you can’t or don’t want to.

Always introduce new products slowly and watch for irritation. Moisturizers generally go on after products like cleansers and serums but before SPF. Applying to slightly damp (but not soaking wet) skin can help lock in moisture. Your skin will let you know if the moisturizer is working. The skin should feel softer and smoother, potentially within a couple of days of starting a new lightweight moisturizer.