It doesn’t matter if you consider yourself the toughest guy in Letterkenny or were simply blessed with naturally beautiful (grunt — handsome) skin, you need to take care of your face with a daily moisturizer. And whether you intend to be outside for all or part of the day, a moisturizer with SPF is must to fight off the negative effects of exposure to the sun.

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20

The Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20 is a dutiful concoction providing lasting hydration and sun protection to fight off the enemies lurking in the outside world. The blue algae extract and sea parsley help to fight off inflation and improve your skin’s appearance, while phospholipids and vitamins A and E combine to form an impenetrable wall of defense from the elements.

Mario Badescu Collagen Moisturizer SPF 15

Mario Badescu Collagen Moisturizer SPF 15

With every day that passes, it seems our faces tend to look a little more like an oil painting from the Rennaissance. The Mario Badescu Collagen Moisturizer SPF 15 is a popular anti-aging (or morning after a big night) moisturizer that helps to soften and smooth your skin. With the added bonus of SPF 15, it’s a great hydrator to throw on in the morning and apply as needed to keep your skin looking healthy and protected from the UV rays.

Baxter of California Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 15

Baxter of California Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 15

From southern California, where the one-two punch of the sea and sun beat down on your skin, comes Baxter of California’s Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 15. This is a light-weight, fragrance-free moisturizer for all skin types that leaves a shine-free finish. It’s an everyday moisturizer full of ingredients to nourish and protect your skin, day or night.

Neutrogena Triple Protect Daily Face Lotion SPF 20

Neutrogena Triple Protect Daily Face Lotion SPF 20

Neutrogena said no to the single, had no time for the double, and instead brought the Triple Protect Daily Face Lotion SPF 20. The triple protection is set to fight off razor burn and dry skin, as well as battle any signs of aging. It’s a perfect daily moisturizer with the added benefit of SPF 20 to dance around the unfavorable qualities of the sun.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30

best moisturizer with spf kiehl s ultra facial 30

The bottle looks safe and welcoming, as does the formula from Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30. This moisturizer, beyond its SPF 30 protectant, is full of squalane, which acts to restore your skin’s natural moisture balance. It’s a lightweight formula for all skin types that quickly absorbs into the skin first thing in the morning, when toweling down at the beach or before you shut your eyes on the day.

Lab Series Day Rescue SPF 35

Lab Series Day Rescue SPF 35

With built-in defense against the sun, climate, and pollution, the Lab Series Day Rescue SPF 35 is a perfect moisturizer for all skins types and daily adventures. It’s a non-greasy formula that quickly absorbs into the skin leaving you looking fresh and rehydrated, and leaving others wondering how and why you look so good. The Day Rescue is beneficial throughout the day as a rescue, but it’s also a great application in the morning, helping you to be one step ahead of anything coming your way.

Anthony Day Cream SPF 30

Anthony Day Cream SPF 30

It’s printed right on the label of Anthony’s Day Cream SPF 30. Objective: Face it. Protect it. The Day Cream is a quick-absorbing moisturizer protecting your skin from damaging UVA/UVB rays. The added combination of squalene and glycerin helps to rejuvenate your skin and keep it hydrated on the driest of days.

