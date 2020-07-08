It’s the very foundation of civilization. Well, at least of great skin.

Starting a face care regimen with a thorough cleansing is one of the most important steps toward keeping your youthful good looks. Sure, a quick wipe down with a washcloth or a scrub of whatever soap you’re using in the shower (shudder) will, technically, clean the face, but to maximize the benefit of any other product you’re using — whether shaving products serums, or moisturizers — it’s best to use something specifically formulated to gently cleanse the more delicate skin on the face. A clean base layer means that nasty bacteria and germs won’t be on your face during shaving, and oils that might contribute to acne, pimples, and blackheads will be swept away. Which one to use? Check out our picks below.

Best Face Wash Overall: Scotch Porter Restoring Face Wash

When Scotch Porter launched in 2015, it was an industry game changer as one of the few grooming lines for men of color. We found that the brand’s newly reformulated face wash works well on just about anyone. Yes, it gently removes impurities, but the gel-based cleanser also contains some blemish-fighting benefits like hyaluronic acid, which keeps skin moisturized, and willow bark extract to keep acne at bay. Even better, it lathers easily, features minimal fragrance, and also doubles as a great beard wash, which is why it was one of The Manual 2020 Grooming Awards winners.

Best Face Wash for Mature skin: Dermalogica Skin Resurfacing Cleanser

One way to reduce the appearance of wrinkles is through consistent exfoliating to speed up collagen production. Enter Dermalogica’s exfoliating face wash, which is gentle enough to use daily, and retextures skin to reveal a smoother complexion.

Best Face Wash for Dry Skin: Cerave Hydrating Cleanser

The winner of our 2019 Grooming Awards, Cerave’s face can clean even the most sensitive skin without drying it out. After all, its formula was approved by the National Eczema Association, and it contains the same skin-clearing ingredients found in many luxury soaps at a fraction of their prices.

Best Face Wash for Sensitive Skin: Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Face Cleansers

Complete with botanical extracts and aloe vera, Grown Alchemist’s vegan face wash gently cleans and soothes skin. Not to mention, it smells like a musky garden, which is the perfect morning pick-me-up to start your skincare routine.

Best Face Wash for Acne-Prone Skin: Geologie Everyday Face Wash

Finding the right soap for acne-prone skin is tricky. So many cleansers can be too drying, which can cause hyperpigmentation and scarring. That wasn’t the case with Geologie’s gel face wash, which contains zit-removing salicylic acid, and doesn’t cause redness or irritation.

Other Face Washes We Love

Jaxon Lane Shake and Wake

This deep cleaning face wash is powder-based instead of liquid, which means you won’t have to worry about it being taken by TSA when you travel with it. That’s great news, since you’ll want to bring it wherever you go.

Oars and Alps Face Wash

If you miss washing your mug with regular bar soap, we suggest using Oars and Alps’ solid face wash, which has the same consistency, but features charcoal to safely clean skin without irritation, and is made without toxic parabens and sulfates.

Harry’s Face Wash

Harry’s is beloved for its sleek, budget-friendly razors, but the brand’s skincare products are just as impressive. We’re big fans of the peppermint-infused face wash, which leaves skin feeling cool and soft.

Curology Face Wash

Our Grooming Awards panelist and influencer Phillip Holmes is a huge fan of subscription service Curology, which provides a grooming routine catered to your face’s needs. Its cleanser, for example, can be customized to address any skin concern, whether it’s acne, dry skin, or redness.

