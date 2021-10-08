Best Face Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin, According to Experts

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We know how difficult it can be to build an effective skincare routine, but for those with sensitive skin, finding a great face moisturizer that works well for their skin can be an even greater challenge. When you have sensitive skin, the last thing you want to do is apply a product that further irritates it — which makes choosing the right moisturizer that much more important.

As a rule of thumb, you’ll want to avoid products that contain common irritants such as fragrance, preservatives, and alcohol, to name a few. In addition to harsh additives, you’ll also want to forgo products with acids, unless it’s specifically stated that it is safe for sensitive skin. Instead, look out for products that contain soothing ingredients such as oats, aloe vera, and ceramides, which help to prevent irritation by restoring the skin’s natural defense barrier. The best moisturizers for sensitive skin will give you the hydration your skin needs without irritation.

Here’s our list of best recommended face moisturizers for sensitive skin.

Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer

If you have sensitive skin that is often irritated, you’ll want to reach for this Calm. + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer from Aveeno. The superstar key ingredients are prebiotic oats to soothe and feverfew to calm facial irritation and redness. This gel moisturizer offers 24 hours of rich hydration without any of the heaviness of a traditional cream.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer

This Ultra-Gentle Facial Moisturizer from Neutrogena offers a gentle formula that is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and alcohol free. Although this moisturizer was specifically formulated with sensitive skin in mind, it’s also great for acne-prone skin.

Cetaphil Gentle Clear Moisturizer

If you suffer from oily and acne-prone skin that is also sensitive to salicylic acid? Then you might to give this moisturizer from Cetaphil a chance. This moisturizer soothes redness caused by acne and improves overall skin texture. Best of all, it actively defends against the signs of skin sensitivity such as irritation, tightness, and dryness.

La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer

This milk-free face moisturizer from La Roche-Posay will help to hydrate and restore healthy looking skin. Enriched with the powerful trifecta of ceramides, niacinamide, and glycerin, you can expect complete hydration for 48 hours. In addition to being a great moisturizer, this face lotion will also help to restore your skin’s barrier after 1 hour, making it a great solution for sensitive skin.

Burt’s Bees Daily Face Moisturizer Cream for Sensitive Skin

Burt Bee’s Sensitive Daily Moisturizing Cream is clinically shown to deliver hydration to your skin without the redness or irritation. This cream is dermatologist tested and was awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. Best of all, this formula is a 98.9% naturally derived infused with rice extracts and aloe vera for all day comfort.

Derma-E Sensitive Skin Moisturizing Cream

Not only does this cream help to soothe sensitive skin, but is helps address signs of aging. This cream from Derma-E is packed with Vitamins A, C and E to deliver nourishment for your skin resulting in a younger-looking complexion.

Acure Seriously Soothing Day Cream

With this formula from A cure, soothing organic chamomile comes together with sunflower amino acids and argan oil to combat dryness while calming any irritation. This moisturizer is vegan and free from harsh chemicals and additives.

Ursa Major Golden Hour Recovery Cream

Maybe you’ve heard of “golden hour skin.” That time right before sunset in which the light is low on the horizon and it gives you skin that magical glow. Well that’s exactly what this cream wants to deliver. You can go deep with this fast-absorbing cream that is also safe for sensitive skin.

Peach Slices Snail Rescue All-In-One Oil Free Moisturizer

This is another great option for blemish-prone skin. This oil-free moisturizer contains 95% snail mucin concentrate. This moisturizer is weightless and helps to minimize shine to leave your skin with a shine-free glow.

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen – SPF 30

Finding a lightweight face moisturizer with SPF protection that won’t irritate your skin and offer UV ray protection can sometimes be a challenge. The CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing lotion will give you all-day hydration and sun protection while restoring your skin’s barrier. This dermatologist recommended lotion features ingredients that are great for sensitive skin.

