Best Face Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin, According to Experts

We know how difficult it can be to build an effective skincare routine, but for those with sensitive skin, finding a great face moisturizer that works well for their skin can be an even greater challenge. When you have sensitive skin, the last thing you want to do is apply a product that further irritates it — which makes choosing the right moisturizer that much more important.
As a rule of thumb, you’ll want to avoid products that contain common irritants such as fragrance, preservatives, and alcohol, to name a few. In addition to harsh additives, you’ll also want to forgo products with acids, unless it’s specifically stated that it is safe for sensitive skin. Instead, look out for products that contain soothing ingredients such as oats, aloe vera, and ceramides, which help to prevent irritation by restoring the skin’s natural defense barrier. The best moisturizers for sensitive skin will give you the hydration your skin needs without irritation.
Here’s our list of best recommended face moisturizers for sensitive skin.
Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer
Neutrogena Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer
Cetaphil Gentle Clear Moisturizer
La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer
This milk-free face moisturizer from La Roche-Posay will help to hydrate and restore healthy looking skin. Enriched with the powerful trifecta of ceramides, niacinamide, and glycerin, you can expect complete hydration for 48 hours. In addition to being a great moisturizer, this face lotion will also help to restore your skin’s barrier after 1 hour, making it a great solution for sensitive skin.
Burt’s Bees Daily Face Moisturizer Cream for Sensitive Skin
Burt Bee’s Sensitive Daily Moisturizing Cream is clinically shown to deliver hydration to your skin without the redness or irritation. This cream is dermatologist tested and was awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. Best of all, this formula is a 98.9% naturally derived infused with rice extracts and aloe vera for all day comfort.
Derma-E Sensitive Skin Moisturizing Cream
Not only does this cream help to soothe sensitive skin, but is helps address signs of aging. This cream from Derma-E is packed with Vitamins A, C and E to deliver nourishment for your skin resulting in a younger-looking complexion.
Acure Seriously Soothing Day Cream
With this formula from A cure, soothing organic chamomile comes together with sunflower amino acids and argan oil to combat dryness while calming any irritation. This moisturizer is vegan and free from harsh chemicals and additives.
Ursa Major Golden Hour Recovery Cream
Maybe you’ve heard of “golden hour skin.” That time right before sunset in which the light is low on the horizon and it gives you skin that magical glow. Well that’s exactly what this cream wants to deliver. You can go deep with this fast-absorbing cream that is also safe for sensitive skin.
Peach Slices Snail Rescue All-In-One Oil Free Moisturizer
This is another great option for blemish-prone skin. This oil-free moisturizer contains 95% snail mucin concentrate. This moisturizer is weightless and helps to minimize shine to leave your skin with a shine-free glow.
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen – SPF 30
Finding a lightweight face moisturizer with SPF protection that won’t irritate your skin and offer UV ray protection can sometimes be a challenge. The CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing lotion will give you all-day hydration and sun protection while restoring your skin’s barrier. This dermatologist recommended lotion features ingredients that are great for sensitive skin.
