The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re wondering if night creams are another gimmick grooming companies use to sell you more products — you’re woefully mistaken. Your skin’s needs during the day are very different from what it needs at night, so a quality night cream can be a great addition to any skincare regimen.

After all, beauty sleep is no myth, as studies have shown that getting more rest helps boost collagen production (which means less wrinkles) and boosts blood flow (which means a more vibrant complexion). Simply put, your skin repairs itself while you snooze, and using the right night cream can help improve this process.

For optimal use, you should apply night cream following a face wash and gentle exfoliation. Then, apply the recommended amount of night cream on your face and neck, and there you have it! Here are eight of the best night creams for men.

Best Overall Night Cream: Grown Alchemist Regenerating Night Cream

This luxurious night cream is sure to transform your skin, improving hydration, boosting elasticity, visibly diminishing fine lines and wrinkles (thanks to ingredients like Hyaluronic acid and Boswellic Acid), and leaving your skin looking soft, smooth, youthful, and radiant.

Best Night Cream for Sensitive Skin: Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore

Skinceuticals, the premium skincare line designed by dermatologists, specializes in creating effective creams and serums that are gentle enough for sensitive skin, and this product is no exception. The Triple Lipid Restore contains a 2:4:2 ratio of lipids, which are fatty acids that help retain the skin’s natural moisture barrier, thus reducing the appearance of fine lines and pores.

Best Night Cream for Acne Prone Skin: Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Night Cream

Specifically designed to help retain your skin’s natural moisture, this nourishing lightweight cream helps protect your skin from dryness throughout the night while gently soothing skin for refreshed younger-looking skin.

Best Luxury Night Cream: La Mer Crème de la Mer

Crème de la Mer, as the legend goes, was reportedly made to treat a German rocket scientist’s heat burns in 1986. Now, it’s become the gold standard for luxury night creams, and guys like The Rock swear by its proprietary “miracle broth” formula. Crème de la Mer goes on thick, and is deeply moisturizing, leaving your skin feeling soft to the touch.

Best Value Night Cream: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream

This oil-free gel-cream facial moisturizer is great for night time use as it helps hydrate your skin and keeps it looking smooth. Its proprietary formula containing hyaluronic acid, it absorbs quickly like a gel, and it has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream.

Best Night Cream for Dry Skin: Perricone MD Neuropeptide Night Cream

This nutrient-rich night cream is formulated to work overnight to nourish skin with essential hydration while smoothing the appearance of deep lines and wrinkles, including laugh lines and crow’s feet.

Other Night Creams We Love

Clinque For Men Maximum Hydrator

This intense moisturizer rehydrates dry skin by triggering your skin’s ability to build and hold moisture. Along with providing superb hydrate, this cream helps with minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Skinbetter Science Intensive AlphaRet Overnight Cream

This cream’s main ingredient is retinol, a go-to chemical that’s supposed to increase collagen production and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. While retinols have been shown to be super effective, they can also be irritating and cause flakiness and redness. Skinbetter Science’s proprietary formula is less irritating than other popular retinol-based products, and some users have reported a reduction in the appearance of wrinkles in as little as four weeks.

Editors' Recommendations