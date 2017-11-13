Want to Avoid the Wild Man Look? Try These Best Beard Balms

A full, lavish, and dignified beard comes after much time, effort, and extensive care. Beard oils help immensely in keeping the skin under your beard nice and healthy, but adding true growth, style, and maturity to the fruitful forest on your face starts with an effective and replenishing balm.

Beard balms are thicker than that of a beard oil–like a pomade for your face. Acting as an all day, leave-in conditioner that moisturizes and medicates your beard, a balm makes your stubble softer, and most of the time it even cures the ol’ nemesis beard-ruff.

Not only does balming your beard help retain moisture for both your hair and skin, it’s a fantastic tool for filling in those patchy, unattractive, and uncomfortable parts of your beard. It’s designed for men who want to condition their beard, but also style it at the same time.

While the market is teeming with do-all grooming products for men, it can be hard to pinpoint what’s hot, what’s not, and what fits your needs personally. A great balm that features natural, nourishing ingredients is a good place to begin.

Without further adieu, here are the best beard balms to get you started on your quest for your desired beard.

Northern Fir Beard Co. Beard Balm – $28

Designed by the brain of an engineer and the essence of the Appalachian’s, Northern Fir Beard Co.’s beard balm takes the reins for you on providing tidy, refreshing and replenished whiskers. Packed with their unique organic oil blend for additional soothing effects and a woodsy fragrance, this beard balm nourishes effectively, smells great, and offers great sculpting abilities.

Ingredients: Castor Oil, Shea Butter, Beeswax, Jojoba Oil, Argan Oil, Cocoa Butter, Essential Oil Blend (Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Juniper Berry, Black Pepper)

Brooklyn Grooming Beard Balm – $26

Brooklyn Grooming’s all-natural beard balm will soften and replenish even the toughest hair. What makes this balm even more enticing is its free range for styling. It’s much like a pomade in the way it holds hair in place, while also leaving an attractive, matte finish.

Ingredients: Beeswax, Shea Butter, Vitamin E, Sesame Oil, Hemp Oil, Argan Oil, Jojoba

Hercules Beard Co. Mustache & Beard Balm – $27

Lock in moisture and strengthen your facial hair with Hercules Beard Co.’s mustache and beard balm. Not only does it condition your skin and hair, this chemical-free and hand-crafted blend boasts shea butter and yellow beeswax for those of you looking for a little hold in your balm for a bold and brawny veneer.

Ingredients: Shea Butter, Beeswax, Avocado Oil, Apricot Kernel Oil, Kukui Nut Oil, Tamanu Oil, Pomegranate Seed Oil, Vitamin E

Closed on Monday Beard Balm – $20

Tame even the unruliest of facial hair with Closed on Monday’s beard balm. Featuring a pleasant piney smell, ideal texture for easy application, and essential sandalwood oils, this concoction will soften and control your wirey stubble with a malleable, yet invigorating hold.

Ingredients: Castor Oil POE 40, Beeswax, Cetyl Alcohol, Coconut Oil, Ceteareth 20, IsoPropyl Myristate, Parfum, Limonene, Linalool

Honest Amish Beard Balm Leave-in Conditioner – $13

Honest Amish beard balm is one of the best for your buck when it comes to beard maintenance products out there. So if you’re a beginning beard balmer, Honest Amish is perhaps the best option in terms of getting the full experience and benefits from using a beard balm, without worrying about how much your wallet might suffer afterward.

Ingredients: Virgin Argan, Avocado, Grape Seed, Virgin Pumpkin Seed, Apricot Kernal Oil

Beard Balm and Conditioner from Detroit – $12

The woodsy scented beard balm from Detroit provides a well-nourished, elastic groom that competes with some of the best beard balms on the market. All of the ingredients used are plant-based, aside from the lanolin (found in sheep’s wool) used as a moisturizing component.

Ingredients: Grape Seed, Coconut Oils, Lanolin, Beeswax

Grave Before Shave Bay Rum Beard Balm – $14

Grave Before Shave has the perfect beard balm for those looking to upgrade from something such as Wild Willie’s or Honest Amish. Why? For starters, their beard balm packs a heap of healing ingredients into a nourishing balm that also features great consistency, hold, and aroma. The smell isn’t much, though, so if you’re looking for something a little more aromatic, you could also peek at their pine-cedar wood scented balm.

Ingredients: Coconut Oil. Shea Butter, Beeswax, Tea Tree Oil, Pure Apricot Oil, Jojoba Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Vitamin E, Aloe Vera, some Essential Oils

Truefitt & Hill Gentleman’s Beard Balm – $38

Suitable for all beard types, Truefitt & Hill Gentleman’s Beard Balm will nourish and condition your beard and provides it with a healthy sheen and shine. On top of that, the thicker nature of this formula provides more volume for the beard, making it appear fuller and, in turn, manlier.

Ingredients: Jojoba, Kukui Nut, Avocado and Aloe Vera Oil combine with Shea Butter and Bees Wax, and mandarin and bergamot oils.

Article originally published November 13, 2017. Updated November 13, 2017 by Oilang Maui.