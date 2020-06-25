You there — you with the beard! Yes, you. Maybe all this time in quarantine has you feeling like your beard isn’t quite up to snuff — not as luxurious or well-groomed as it could be. Fear not, though, for the times are changing. Your beard is about to get back in shape thanks to our guide to the best beard conditioners. Having the right grooming essentials on hand to take care of your mug is critical all year long, and you’d be surprised how much of a difference the right beard conditioner can make.

When it comes to the best beard conditioners, we’re looking at two distinct sub-categories: A leave-in beard conditioner, often made with finely crafted oils to massage into your beard, and a conditioning wash, which acts like, well, conditioner for your beard instead of your face. Both will leave your skin and your beard luscious, fresh, and clean — it’s just up to you to find the one that works with your lifestyle. Options abound at every price point, so dive into the best beard conditioners and get ready to get your whiskers back in shape ASAP.

Best Leave-In Beard Conditioners

Scotch Porter Hydrate and Nourish Beard Conditioner

Sandalwood and cinnamon set this refined beard conditioner apart from the rest — simply work some of the good stuff from Scotch Porter into your beard after it’s been washed, let it work its magic for up to five minutes as it hydrates your beard, then rinse it out — easy as that.

Cremo Beard and Scruff Softener

For just $10, Cremo promises that your beard and scruff will be noticeably softer to the touch in just 30 seconds when using the brand’s Beard and Scruff Softener — sounds like a pretty good deal, doesn’t it? Ingredients like coconut oil and tea tree oil work hard here.

Tom Ford Conditioning Beard Oil

It feels like we say this all the time, but is there anything Tom Ford can’t do? The designer who’s perfected the art of bold tailoring has now made a refined beard oil to use when you want to feel (and look) like a million bucks. Even if you don’t have the coin for a Tom Ford suit, it pays to channel a bit of that inspiration on the daily with this excellent beard oil.

Old Spice Leave-In Beard Conditioner

Old Spice, a mainstay in medicine cabinets everywhere for decades, continues to stick around with this beard conditioner that you can leave in or wash out — the choice is yours, but we’d wager your beard’s going to look great either way.

Manready Mercantile Beard Treatment

What better place to get one of the best beard conditioners than through a retailer that stocks all manner of rugged, long-lasting goods? That’s the Manready Mercantile way, so we’d recommend picking up this multi-faceted beard treatment — it’s quick-absorbing and made to soften the skin under your beard, too. Plus, it’s a fine complement to a rugged shirt from the brand.

Best Beard Conditioning Washes

King C. Gillette Beard and Face Wash

Named for the original founder of the famed Gillette brand, the recently launched King C. Gillette line takes things a step further to craft a line of grooming products specifically for taking care of your facial hair. Case in point: This beard and face wash, which offers a rich lather and deep clean, plus a pleasing scent, to soften and nourish your beard.

Viking Revolution Beard Conditioner

For a great deal, pick up a beard conditioner that acts as a shampoo to clean, soften, and hydrate your beard — while also leaving behind traces of beard oil to keep working after you’ve washed it out.

Duke Cannon Best Damn Beard Wash

You can assuredly count on Duke Cannon not to cut any corners when it comes to the grooming gear that guys need. The Best Damn Beard Wash is every bit as good as advertised, made with hops extract to moisturize your skin and featuring a very pleasing citrus and hefeweizen scent. Barley and wheat proteins strengthen your beard, too. It’s one of the best beard conditioners your money can buy.

House99 Purifying Beard Scrub

Who better to draw inspiration from in the men’s grooming space than the legendary David Beckham? Beckham’s own line of grooming gear includes a hard-working scrub designed to invigorate both your scruff and your skin. If Becks uses it, it’s got to be good.

Every Man Jack Beard and Hair Conditioner

The benefits of using Every Man Jack’s Beard and Hair Conditioner are simply never-ending, from the fact that this easy-to-use beard conditioner uses cocoa butter to soften your beard, right on through to its USA-made production. Pick up some ASAP — your beard will thank you.

Editors' Recommendations