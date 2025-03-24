 Skip to main content
Beards & Beyond updates products and packaging to reflect premium approach

It's a brand new day and an equally new look for Beards & Beyond

Beards & Beyond products
Beards & Beyond

It pays to stay competitive in today’s men’s grooming market, especially given the the jousting for attention that defines the beard product market. With that in mind, Beards &Beyond is doing its best to keep pace, updating its line and packaging to look more like a premium, upscale company. Given the quality and popularity of their products, it’s worth a look into the changes.

The Beards & Beyond updates

Beards & Beyond products
Beards & Beyond

The biggest shift here is the revamping of The Gentle-Man, which is a variation of Beards and Beyond’s Signature Beard Gloss.

The gloss will now have a lavender and chamomile profile to go with a citrus scent that matches up with the company’s Waterless Shampoo. Similarly, the Caribbean Woodsman gets a revamp, adding a sandalwood and spice variation to go with the basic citrus scent.

These new combinations are designed to help make beard care and maintenance more seamless and comfortable. The sweetness of the chamomile scent blends well with lavender, giving these products a warm, herbal feel. That feel is complemented by a base of earthy undertones, an acknowledgement that beard maintenance is still, after all, a distinctly manly undertaking.

The new color scheme says “manly,” too

Beards & Beyond products
Beards & Beyond

While product packaging is often seen as superfluous, it definitely matters in this market segment. The old white with black trim and red lettering combination was more than a little amorphous, but this overhaul gives Beards & Beyond a sleek, black look that makes the company’s products look more like a premium line.

As for the popularity, it’s easy to see why B&B has a loyal following. The Beard Gloss fits the trend toward multi-purpose products in men’s grooming, softening and nourishing facial hair while moisturizing, hydrating, and soothing skin. In addition, the product line is comprehensive, and that’s geared toward men who understand how important beard care is, both personally and stylistically.

The complete line of products can be found on the company website, along with beard care tips and luxury grooming tools offered by this minority-owned company.

How to soften beard hair for men: Your step-by-step guide
Get the softest beard ever with these great tips
A man looking at himself in bathroom mirror.

The pursuit of softer beard hair is an ongoing quest for the bearded among us, and it's a worthy one if you've been growing out your mane in recent months. Finding the right tools to tame your mane isn't as complicated as it might sound, seeing as there are all sorts of tools (such as beard combs and beard oils) that target your scruff.

These multifaceted tools can work with nearly any different type of facial hair, no matter your favorite beard shape and no matter whether you use the best beard dye or go for a more natural look. Proper grooming is, after all, about nuance and details, and it can sometimes take practice to get it right. Granted, it doesn't require nearly as many tools as the process of learning how to shave your head, but we still say that practice makes perfect as you look to learn how to soften beard hair.

Having beard struggles? Here’s how to fix a patchy beard, according to an expert
Fix your patchy beard with these easy tips
A man looking at himself in bathroom mirror.

There are a few worries some men experience when they attempt to grow their beards. None is more prevalent than the dreaded patchy beard. You invest all of your time and patience into not taking your beard clippers to your face, only to have certain areas come in with full growth (like the mustache and goatee areas) only to have other areas look like a pubescent teenager attempting their first facial hair growth.

It can feel not only frustrating but demoralizing to a man's ego when that's all he has to show for his facial growth. This stressful situation is one that happens to many men, so just know that you are not the only one. Surprisingly, this problem can be solved with a little product, a little patience, and a little help from our friends.

Shaving tips for Black men: Best products and practices
Here's how to avoid razor bumps
Man shaving

Creating the perfect shaving routine is both an art and a science. Not only do you have to find the products that work well for your skin, but you also have to perfect your technique to prevent nicks, irritation, and unsightly (and often painful) ingrown hairs.
For Black men, a special set of challenges often exists with shaving. Most notably: Ingrown hairs (also known as razor bumps). Although men of all ethnic backgrounds can get razor bumps as a result of shaving, Black men are disproportionately affected, with roughly 60% experiencing razor bumps, according to the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology. 

Step-by-step shaving guide for Black men
First, prep the skin
If you’re not taking the time to properly prep your skin for shaving, now is the time to do so. This may be a step that a lot of men are skipping out on, but taking the extra time to show your skin some TLC will give you a better shave experience and help limit razor bumps and irritation. Properly prepping the skin for a great shave experience includes using a combination of warm water, exfoliation, and a pre-shave oil. I know a lot of you are probably scoffing at the idea of taking extra time to prepare your skin for a simple shave but trust me, your skin (and confidence) will thank you.

