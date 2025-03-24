Beards & Beyond updates products and packaging to reflect premium approach

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Beards & Beyond updates The new color scheme says “manly,” too

It pays to stay competitive in today’s men’s grooming market, especially given the the jousting for attention that defines the beard product market. With that in mind, Beards &Beyond is doing its best to keep pace, updating its line and packaging to look more like a premium, upscale company. Given the quality and popularity of their products, it’s worth a look into the changes.

The Beards & Beyond updates

The biggest shift here is the revamping of The Gentle-Man, which is a variation of Beards and Beyond’s Signature Beard Gloss.

The gloss will now have a lavender and chamomile profile to go with a citrus scent that matches up with the company’s Waterless Shampoo. Similarly, the Caribbean Woodsman gets a revamp, adding a sandalwood and spice variation to go with the basic citrus scent.

These new combinations are designed to help make beard care and maintenance more seamless and comfortable. The sweetness of the chamomile scent blends well with lavender, giving these products a warm, herbal feel. That feel is complemented by a base of earthy undertones, an acknowledgement that beard maintenance is still, after all, a distinctly manly undertaking.

The new color scheme says “manly,” too

While product packaging is often seen as superfluous, it definitely matters in this market segment. The old white with black trim and red lettering combination was more than a little amorphous, but this overhaul gives Beards & Beyond a sleek, black look that makes the company’s products look more like a premium line.

As for the popularity, it’s easy to see why B&B has a loyal following. The Beard Gloss fits the trend toward multi-purpose products in men’s grooming, softening and nourishing facial hair while moisturizing, hydrating, and soothing skin. In addition, the product line is comprehensive, and that’s geared toward men who understand how important beard care is, both personally and stylistically.

The complete line of products can be found on the company website, along with beard care tips and luxury grooming tools offered by this minority-owned company.