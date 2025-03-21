From beard patches to confidence: My hair transplant story in Turkey

Table of Contents Table of Contents The stigma of hair loss Turkey is the transplant hub The process Before and after

Most men watch movies like The Avengers and decide to grow the hair of a Norse God to try to capture Thor’s look. Or they may be more like the Steve Rogers kind of man looking to replicate the look he had in The Avengers: Infinity War. Whatever looks better fits your aesthetic, there’s an astonishing amount of focus on a great head of hair.

There’s a reason Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans are the action stars of today. While there are some that do it without the full head of hair (Bruce Willis and Nicolas Cage, for instance), there is an inarguable advantage to the opposite.

Recommended Videos

Despite having full hair all throughout my family, a few years ago, I started seeing patches appear in my beard. Stress, age, whatever the cause, I did all I could to figure out how to reverse hair loss. When nothing was helping, I started doing what most men do nowadays: I started considering a Turkey hair transplant. That is when I found EsteNove and Dr. Yücel İskender, who not only spearheaded my transplant experience but also lent his expertise to help prepare me to understand it.

The stigma of hair loss

There has always been a stigma around men who lose or have thinning hair. You only have to look at any episode of Seinfeld to see George Costanza (Jason Alexander) and his cohorts giving him a hard time for his thinning hair. It has always been a sign of masculine energy and virility for a man to have a strong head of hair.

For me, the patches in my beard appeared a few years ago, and I was always self-conscious about the inability to grow a full beard. It wasn’t that bad in my younger years when beards were out of vogue and felt very ’70s and ’80s. But once the old trends returned and the beard became attractive again, I felt out of sorts.

“The negative stigma surrounding hair loss is deeply ingrained in societal perceptions and cultural norms,” said Dr. Yücel İskender of EsteNove. “Hair is often linked to youth, vitality, and attractiveness, so its loss can trigger feelings of inadequacy and lower self-esteem for many individuals. This stigma is further fueled by media portrayals, advertising, and societal pressures that elevate a full head of hair as a symbol of beauty.

Additionally, the stereotype of balding as a sign of aging or diminished masculinity, especially among men, perpetuates these negative views. As a result, many individuals feel compelled to address their hair loss to meet these societal expectations, often leading to emotional distress and a sense of insecurity.”

Turkey is the transplant hub

It all started with a few TikToks. Someone showing everything they could get done medically and for so much cheaper than they could in the U.S. caused people to start looking into flying over to Turkey in what became known as “medical tourism.”

Once I landed in the country, EsteNove had a van pick me up from the airport. Keep in mind this wasn’t just any van, it felt like the inside of a limousine with luxury seats, TVs, and drinks. Once I made it to the hotel, I was given instructions for every step of the way. The hotel, the transportation to and from the airport and clinic, and the procedure cost about half as much as it would be in the U.S. for the procedure alone.

“Turkey has emerged as one of the top destinations for men seeking hair transplants, and for a good reason,” Dr. Yücel İskender explained. “While the country offers highly affordable procedures compared to many Western nations, the appeal goes far beyond just cost. Turkey is home to highly skilled surgeons and experienced medical staff who specialize in hair restoration techniques, ensuring that patients receive exceptional care and top-tier results.

The combination of advanced medical facilities, cutting-edge technology, and a strong track record of positive patient outcomes has solidified Turkey’s reputation as a leader in the field. It’s not just about the price. It’s about the quality of service and the personalized care that patients receive throughout their journey. Additionally, the convenience of travel and the chance to experience Turkey’s vibrant culture makes it even more enticing for international patients seeking a transformative experience.”

The process

The process itself was more straightforward than I initially thought it would be. It may be overly simplistic to say that the process was them taking the hair follicles from the back of my head (the donor area) and implanting them in the two places marked in my beard. But that is essentially what it consisted of.

After shaving my beard off and shaving my head until I looked like Beaker from The Muppets, they laid me face down and numbed me. This was honestly the most challenging part of the process, as it was more painful than I expected. While not excruciating, it was highly uncomfortable. Finally, they flipped me over, and because of the location of the majority of the implants under my chin, laid me tipped backward. This was also a bit uncomfortable, but only because I struggle with back problems.

All in all, the procedure took a few hours, and I was on my way. The rest of my trip consisted of hotel views and room service. Piece of advice: Istanbul is a beautiful city. Plan a few days to see it before the procedure, as recovery will take up the rest of your time.

“For men preparing to undergo a hair transplant, it’s crucial to focus on your overall health by staying hydrated and eating a balanced diet to support healing,” Dr. Yücel İskender said. “It’s also important to avoid alcohol and smoking in the days leading up to the procedure, as both can hinder circulation and slow recovery. Additionally, ensure your scalp is clean on the day of the surgery to promote optimal results. By following these simple tips, you’ll set yourself up for a smoother procedure and better outcomes.”

Before and after

The hardest part of any hair transplant journey is the journey itself. Most of the progress is seen over time, which can be hard to swallow after dropping a lot of money on the procedure. Six months after the transplant, I can still see where the new hair was implanted, but it is growing hair.

There is a moment called shock loss, which is the shedding of the hair transplanted and a little of the surrounding hair. While it lives up to the name, it is nothing to be concerned about as it will grow back. Patience is the game’s name, but I already feel more confident than before. Follow the instructions given to you by the doctors, and your beard or hair will return.

I ensured that the images I took for my articles were always taken from the right for the longest time, hoping to hide the patches. While I hate the fact that it killed my confidence, it was something I couldn’t run from. Learning to be comfortable in my own skin became a journey that proved fruitless for years based solely on the stigma I bought into about my beard. I loved going through the transplant process, and it was the perfect way to regain confidence in my beard. However, I figured out that I had to learn how to love myself with patches, or it would never happen without them.