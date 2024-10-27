Nutrient-packed and flavorful midday dishes

Every year, U.S. News and World Report conducts a survey to find out what the best diets are. For the last seven years, the Mediterranean diet has been the number one diet. Reports show that people like the Mediterranean diet for many reasons, including great taste and ease of preparation. A healthy, balanced diet that tastes amazing and that’s also easy to follow? Even though that sounds too good to be true, that’s exactly what the Mediterranean diet is.

To make things easier for you, especially if you’re just starting out with the diet, we’ve laid out seven Mediterranean diet lunch ideas. Bon appetit!

Recommended Videos

7 tasty Mediterranean lunch recipes to try

1. Greek salad wrap

This is a refreshing and quick lunch idea. It’s packed with the basic flavors of a Greek salad wrapped in a whole-grain tortilla.

Ingredients:

1 whole-wheat tortilla

1/2 cucumber, diced

1 small tomato, diced

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

10 Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

Fresh oregano leaves

Method:

Mix cucumber, tomato, feta, and olives in a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and vinegar, and season with oregano. Spoon the mixture onto the tortilla and wrap it up.

2. Mediterranean chickpea salad

This salad is a quick, no-cook lunch loaded with fiber and plant-based protein.

Ingredients:

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 small cucumber, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/4 cup red onion, chopped

1/4 cup feta cheese

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method:

Mix chickpeas, cucumber, bell pepper, and red onion in a large bowl. Sprinkle feta cheese on top. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, and toss to combine.

3. Spinach and feta stuffed pita

This is a delicious and satisfying vegetarian option if you’re looking for a quick lunch.

Ingredients:

1 whole-wheat pita pocket

1 cup fresh spinach

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 tablespoon hummus

1 teaspoon olive oil

Method:

Heat olive oil in a pan and saute spinach until wilted. Spread hummus inside the pita pocket. Add the sauteed spinach and feta cheese.

4. Grilled chicken and tzatziki pate

This dish is a simple, flavorful meal with juicy chicken and a refreshing yogurt-based sauce.

Ingredients:

1 grilled chicken breast, sliced

1/2 cup tzatziki sauce

1 cup cucumber slices

1 handful cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method:

Place the sliced chicken on a plate with cucumber slices and cherry tomatoes. Drizzle with olive oil. Serve with tzatziki sauce on the side.

5. Mediterranean eggplant sandwich

This plant-based sandwich comes with roasted eggplant and flavorful toppings.

Ingredients:

1 medium eggplant, sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 whole-grain ciabatta roll

2 tablespoons hummus

1 roasted red pepper

1 handful arugula

Method:

Brush eggplant slices with olive oil and roast until tender. Spread hummus on the ciabatta roll. Layer with roasted eggplant, red pepper, and arugula.

6. Shrimp and couscous salad

This light, fresh dish pairs shrimp with couscous and Mediterranean herbs.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cooked couscous

6-8 cooked shrimp

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Fresh parsley, chopped

Method:

Toss couscous with shrimp in a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice. Sprinkle with fresh parsley.

7. Tuna and quinoa bowl

This high-protein meal combines omega-3-rich tuna with quinoa for a filling and nutritious lunch.

Ingredients:

1 can of tuna in olive oil, drained

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

1/2 avocado, sliced

1 handful of arugula

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method:

Combine tuna, quinoa, and arugula in a bowl. Add avocado slices. Drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil before serving.

What’s the Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet is inspired by the traditional eating habits of countries that border the Mediterranean Sea, including Greece, Italy, and Spain. It emphasizes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Healthy fats, particularly olive oil, are a staple, while fish, poultry, and dairy are prioritized over red meat.

Today, the Mediterranean diet is more than just a group of foods. It’s a lifestyle that promotes healthy eating by prioritizing whole, more nutritious food options.

Are Mediterranean lunches healthy?

Mediterranean lunches are healthy, as they offer a balance of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, which help sustain energy throughout the day. These meals typically include whole foods rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Apart from providing quality nutrition, the Mediterranean diet also improves heart health, and the American Heart Association suggests borrowing some ideas from the diet for a healthy heart. Mediterranean lunches and meals may also help stabilize blood sugar levels and keep you feeling full longer, making them ideal for anyone looking to maintain a healthy weight or improve overall well-being.

Foods to include and avoid on the Mediterranean diet

Foods to include

Vegetables: Leafy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, eggplants

Fruits: Berries, apples, oranges, figs, grapes

Whole grains: Brown rice, quinoa, bulgur, farro

Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, beans

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds

Healthy fats: Olive oil, avocados, olives

Lean protein and dairy: Fish, poultry, eggs, yogurt, cheese (in moderation)

Herbs and spices: Basil, oregano, rosemary, garlic

Foods to avoid

Processed foods: Packaged snacks, fast food

Refined grains: White bread, pastries, pastas

Sugary beverages: Soda, fruit juices with added sugar

Red and processed meats: Sausages, hot dogs, bacon

Trans fats: Typically found in margarine and commercially baked goods

Frequently asked questions

What sandwich meat is on the Mediterranean diet?

Lean proteins like turkey, chicken, and fish such as tuna or salmon are ideal meats for sandwiches on the Mediterranean diet. They provide healthy proteins without the added fats found in processed meats.

What can I eat instead of bread for lunch?

You can substitute bread with whole grains like quinoa, farro, or bulgur or use lettuce wraps, cucumber slices, or eggplant rounds as low-carb alternatives.

Is mayonnaise allowed on a Mediterranean diet?

Mayonnaise is typically not part of the Mediterranean diet because it’s processed and contains a lot of fats. While the diet allows for fats, it only allows for healthier options like olive oil and avocado. Opting for those instead of mayonnaise is ideal in the Mediterranean diet.