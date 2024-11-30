Does the V Shred diet actually work? Everything you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is V Shred? Does V Shred actually help people reach their goals? What is the V Shred diet? What is an example day of eating following the V Shred diet? Who should avoid the V Shred diet? Frequently asked questions

V Shred is one of the most popular outlets in the fitness industry, with over a million followers on Instagram. The V Shred diet is lauded for its fast weight loss approach, and many people sing its praises with tales of how many pounds they have lost so far.

However, can we trust V Shred and the V Shred diet? Let’s do a deep dive into how V Shred helps people achieve their fitness goals and whether the V Shred diet is healthy and sustainable for you.

What is V Shred?

V Shred is a fitness and nutrition brand offering personalized workout and diet plans, primarily marketed through its online platform and app. The brand provides a range of programs tailored to achieve muscle gain, fat loss, and other fitness goals. These include structured plans like “Ripped in 90 Days,” “Fat Loss Extreme,” and specialized offerings for men and women.

The company emphasizes customization through a body-type quiz, which helps design programs suited to individual needs. It also features supplements under its Sculpt Nation line, including protein powders, fat burners, and recovery aids.

Does V Shred actually help people reach their goals?

In the last few years, V Shred has come under a lot of fire and has been accused of being a scam. One of the biggest reasons people believe this is that the face of V Shred, Vince Sant, seems to know little to nothing about exercise and nutrition science.

Multiple exercise and nutrition scientists, like Mike Isretel, have analyzed V Shred videos and concluded that the company uses outdated or untrue science and fear-mongering to get people to buy their programs and nutrition plans.

However, there are many positive reviews about V Shred. Most of these reviews are about weight loss, with the testifiers asserting that V Shred changed their lives.

While this may be true, the weight loss must have come about because of the very low-calorie V Shred diet. Abby Langer, a nutritionist and author, studied the V Shred program and found that the highest number of calories the program suggested that its users ate daily was 1500.

This number of calories per day is way too low for most people, especially if you’re eating like that from the onset of a calorie restriction phase. This shows that the benefits of the V Shred plan rest in already established principles like using a calorie deficit for weight loss. Even then, however, V Shred gets this so wrong that it suggests a calorie restriction program might be dangerous for you.

What is the V Shred diet?

When you’re trying to get a V Shred diet plan, the first thing you do is take a test to determine your body type – endomorph, ectomorph, or mesomorph. This may be a red flag because science has debunked the idea that these unchangeable body types even exist.

V Shred, however, goes on to get some things right. After the test, V Shred curates a plan based on carb cycling and macronutrient tracking – two concepts that are relatively well-grounded in the science of losing weight and gaining muscle.

From this point, V Shred offers a basic nutrition plan that could be as low as 1200 calories (not advisable) but offers the option to pay for a personalized plan.

Key features of the V Shred diet

Carb cycling : Some V Shred programs incorporate carb cycling, which alternates between high and low carbohydrate days. This approach aims to optimize metabolism and support muscle preservation during fat-loss phases. Relatively flexible food choices : The diet includes a variety of foods, allowing for substitutions to prevent monotony. For example, if a meal plan lists chicken, users can swap it with lean turkey or white fish, ensuring dietary adherence without sacrificing nutritional value. Supplement integration : V Shred offers a range of supplements, such as protein powders and fat burners, intended to complement the diet and enhance results. However, the necessity and effectiveness of these supplements can vary among individuals.

What is an example day of eating following the V Shred diet?

Based on principles such as counting macros (prioritizing protein) and a severe calorie restriction that the V Shred diet is based on, here is what a full day of eating could look like.

Breakfast : Scrambled eggs with spinach and avocado.

Snack : Greek yogurt with berries.

Lunch : Grilled chicken salad with olive oil and lemon dressing.

Snack : Protein shake with almond milk.

Dinner : Baked salmon, quinoa, and broccoli.

Who should avoid the V Shred diet?

People with specific medical conditions

People with chronic health issues, like diabetes, kidney disease, or heart conditions, may require specialized meal plans. The V Shred diet may not account for these needs.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women

Pregnancy and breastfeeding demand specific nutrient intake. Generic or weight-focused diets might not provide adequate nutrition during these periods.

Beginners with no diet or fitness knowledge

The diet may rely on calorie counting or meal prep skills that beginners might find challenging to implement.

People with eating disorders or disordered eating patterns

The focus on body transformation and calorie/macronutrient control may trigger unhealthy eating behaviors.

People seeking long-term weight loss and muscle growth goals

The science of the diet may feel oversimplified or lack the depth that some individuals prefer for long-term health and fitness. The intense calorie restriction is also not sustainable for long-term weight loss and may even cause muscle loss if individuals don’t eat enough protein.

Frequently asked questions

How much is V Shred per month?

V Shred plans start at $47 and go up to $99. How much you pay depends on your specific plan and what you aim to achieve with the program.

Can you eat eggs on V Shred?

The V Shred diet prioritizes macronutrient tracking and calorie restriction. Eggs fit right into these approaches, as they are a low-calorie, great source of protein.

What foods are good for weight loss?

The best foods for weight loss are whole, nutrient-dense foods. Examples include vegetables like spinach and lettuce, lean protein sources like chicken, beef, and meat, and whole grains like rice, peas, and quinoa.