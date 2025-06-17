Your complete guide to the dos and don’ts of a calorie deficit

As a personal trainer and nutritionist, I share with all my clients that being in a calorie deficit is one of the most effective ways to lose weight in an efficient manner. But how exactly does a calorie deficit work, and does it vary by person? Following a calorie deficit can be confusing, so I have created a straightforward guide to help you navigate the nutritional aspect of your fitness journey.

Keep reading to learn exactly what a calorie deficit is, how to calculate your own, and more!

Recommended Videos

What is a calorie deficit?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “A calorie deficit simply means you’re eating fewer calories than you’re burning.” This eating method forces your body to use stored energy, primarily fat, to meet its energy demands, leading to weight loss over time.

Creating a calorie deficit can be achieved by eating less, increasing your physical activity, or a combination of both. The size of the deficit influences the rate of weight loss as well — larger deficits lead to faster results but may be harder to sustain and could possibly adversely affect your metabolism. For healthy and sustainable weight loss, a moderate calorie deficit paired with balanced nutrition and regular exercise is recommended for the average person.

How does a calorie deficit help with weight loss?

A calorie deficit aids in weight loss by prompting the body to utilize stored fat for energy. When you consume fewer calories than your body burns, it needs to find alternative energy sources to meet its needs. This triggers the breakdown of fat stores, resulting in fat loss over time.

Consistently maintaining a calorie deficit leads to gradual weight reduction. As we mentioned before, it’s important to create a moderate deficit to avoid muscle loss and nutrient deficiencies. Combining a calorie deficit with regular exercise enhances fat loss while preserving muscle, supporting a healthier and more sustainable weight loss journey. Your main focus may be just to see the number on the scale go down, but muscle contributes to your health in many ways, so it’s important to keep as much of it as possible.

How do you calculate your calorie deficit?

To calculate your calorie deficit, follow these simple steps:

Start by calculating your Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR). These are the number of calories you burn at rest. Use this calculator. Multiply your BMR by an activity factor based on your lifestyle. If you are sedentary, multiply by 1.2. If you are lightly active, multiply by 1.375. If you are moderately active, multiply by 1.55. If you are very active, multiply by 1.725. If you are extremely active, multiply by 1.9. The resulting number is your Total Daily Energy Expenditure (TDEE). This is the number of calories your body needs to maintain its current weight. Decide on a calorie deficit by subtracting calories from this number, typically 500 to 1,000 calories per day for safe weight loss.

How low is too low?

Eating too few calories can be harmful and counterproductive for weight loss. Consuming fewer than 1,200 calories per day for women or 1,500 calories for men is generally considered too low, unless supervised by a healthcare professional.

You may be in a position where maintaining a daily calorie deficit of 500 calories, which equals approximately one pound lost per week, could put you below 1,500 calories. If this is the case, it is recommended that you consume 1,500 calories and then use exercise to create the remaining deficit.

Extremely low calorie intake can lead to nutrient deficiencies, muscle loss, fatigue, slowed metabolism, and other health problems. It can also make it difficult to sustain weight loss long-term. If you aren’t sure how much you should be eating, consult a healthcare provider before making drastic calorie reductions.

Tips for adjusting your calorie deficit over time

Adjusting your calorie deficit over time is important for sustained weight loss and overall health. As you lose weight, your body requires fewer calories to function, so your initial calorie deficit may become less effective. To continue progressing, regularly reassess your Total Daily Energy Expenditure (TDEE) and adjust your calorie intake accordingly. Avoid making drastic cuts, which can lead to muscle loss and nutrient deficiencies. Instead, reduce calories gradually or increase physical activity to maintain a healthy deficit.

Pay attention to how your body responds — if you feel overly fatigued, irritable, or hungry, consider easing your deficit. You also want to incorporate strength training to preserve muscle mass and support your metabolism. Additionally, cycle your calorie intake by having days with slightly higher calories to prevent metabolic slowdown.

Remember, patience and consistency are key. Making small, sustainable changes over time will help you reach your goals without compromising your health.

Frequently asked questions

Can you lose two pounds a week eating 1,500 calories a day?

Losing two pounds a week on 1,500 calories a day depends on your individual metabolism, activity level, and starting weight. For many, 1,500 calories creates a calorie deficit sufficient to lose about one to two pounds weekly, but results vary. Combining this intake with exercise often improves weight loss.

Can I lose belly fat by calorie deficit?

Yes, losing belly fat primarily depends on creating a calorie deficit, where you burn more calories than you consume. While you can’t target belly fat specifically, a consistent calorie deficit combined with healthy eating and exercise will reduce overall body fat, including around the belly area.

What is the best diet to lose belly fat?

The best diet to lose belly fat focuses on whole, nutrient-dense foods like lean proteins, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. Combining a calorie deficit with balanced macros and regular exercise helps reduce overall body fat, including belly fat. Consistency and sustainable habits are key for long-term success.