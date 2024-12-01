How to increase metabolism: 7 methods that will make a difference

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is metabolism? How much can you increase your metabolism? How to know if your metabolism is slow Can you still lose weight with a slow metabolism? 7 methods for a faster metabolism Frequently asked questions

If you’ve ever wondered how to increase metabolism to support your health or weight goals, you’re not alone. A faster metabolism means your body burns calories more efficiently, even at rest. This makes it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

While genetics play a role in metabolism, there are many other science-backed ways to improve metabolism. We’ve outlined these science-backed ways below, not to mention the signs of a slow metabolism and how to lose weight if you have a slow metabolism. Let’s get into it!

What is metabolism?

Metabolism is the set of chemical processes that occur within a living organism to sustain life. These processes allow organisms to grow, reproduce, repair damage, and respond to their environments. Metabolism is broadly divided into two categories: catabolism and anabolism.

Catabolism is the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy. Examples of catabolic processes are the digestion of food to extract energy in the form of ATP (adenosine triphosphate) and the breaking down of glucose during cellular respiration.

Anabolism, on the other hand, is the build-up of complex molecules from simpler ones, which requires energy. Instances of this sub-division of metabolism include building proteins from amino acids and synthesizing DNA and RNA.

Enzymes act as catalysts to speed up chemical reactions, and they drive metabolic processes. Metabolism is also influenced by factors such as age, genetics, activity levels, and health. The energy required for metabolism is typically measured in calories, which is why metabolism plays a key role in weight management and overall health.

How much can you increase your metabolism?

You cannot substantially change or improve your metabolism. However, you can make it faster by engaging in resistance training and improving your activity levels throughout the day. Factors like non-exercise thermogenic activity (NEAT), basal metabolic rate (BMR), and the thermic effect of food (TEF) also help to improve your metabolism.

NEAT involves simple, everyday activities like fidgeting or standing that don’t necessarily constitute exercise. These add up to burn a fair number of calories, making a difference in the hundreds. The thermic effect of food is an increase in the metabolic rate that happens after you eat a meal. Additionally, your BMR refers to the number of calories you burn during essential functions like breathing.

How to know if your metabolism is slow

Difficulty losing weight : If you follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly but struggle to lose weight, your metabolism might be lower than average. Fatigue : Persistent tiredness or lack of energy could indicate a slower metabolic rate, as your body burns fewer calories for energy. Weight gain : Unexplained weight gain, especially if you haven’t changed your eating or exercise habits, can sometimes point to a metabolic issue. Feeling cold : A slow metabolism may result in lower energy production, making it harder to maintain body temperature. Hair thinning or loss : A slower metabolism can affect cell regeneration, which may impact hair growth. Dry skin : Reduced energy metabolism can decrease oil production, leading to dryness. Irregular periods (in women) : Hormonal imbalances caused by a slow metabolism can disrupt the menstrual cycle. Constipation : A slower metabolic rate may reduce digestive activity.

Can you still lose weight with a slow metabolism?

Here’s how to lose weight with a slow metabolism – maintain a calorie deficit by eating fewer calories than your body uses and increase physical activity. Focus on protein-rich foods, strength training to build muscle, and staying active throughout the day.

These activities, among others we are about to outline, may even boost your metabolism, causing you to burn more calories throughout the day.

7 methods for a faster metabolism

Focus on building muscle

Muscle tissue burns more calories than fat, even at rest. Incorporate strength training exercises, such as weightlifting, at least two to three times a week to increase your muscle mass and boost your metabolic rate.

Stay active throughout the day

Non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT), like walking, cleaning, or fidgeting, contributes significantly to daily calorie burn. Take short walks, use a standing desk, or stretch regularly to keep your metabolism humming.

Eat enough protein

Protein-rich foods require more energy to digest than carbs or fats — a process called the thermic effect of food (TEF). Include lean meats, fish, eggs, legumes, and nuts in your meals to enhance calorie burn.

Get quality sleep

Sleep deprivation disrupts hormones that regulate appetite and metabolism. Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night to maintain optimal metabolic function.

Spice up your meals

Chili peppers and other spices, like ginger and cinnamon, are metabolism-boosting foods because they contain capsaicin, a compound that slightly increases calorie burn. Add these spices to your meals for a flavorful metabolic boost.

Drink more water

Staying hydrated is essential for metabolic processes. Drinking cold water can also increase calorie burn slightly as your body works to warm it. This slight metabolic increase, however, may be inconsequential to weight loss.

Consume green tea or caffeine

Green tea and caffeinated drinks can temporarily boost metabolism by promoting fat oxidation. However, they are not a drug for weight loss or improving metabolism.

In the end, strength training, a high-protein diet (1.6 to 2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily), staying active, and sleeping well are the best approaches to improving metabolism.

Frequently asked questions

What is the 2 2 2 method metabolism?

The 2 2 2 method involves drinking two bottles of water, taking two walks, and eating two servings of fruit every day. This strategy is designed to improve digestion, calorie burn, and satiety.

Which foods increase metabolism?

Foods that can boost metabolism include lean proteins (chicken, fish, tofu), whole grains, green tea, coffee, and spicy foods like chili peppers. These either require more energy to digest or contain compounds that enhance calorie burning.

Why is my metabolism so slow?

Several factors can slow metabolism, including aging, hormonal imbalances, lack of physical activity, and restrictive dieting. Addressing these factors through lifestyle changes can help improve your metabolic rate.