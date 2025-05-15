I needed help hitting my protein goals: Was Factor the solution?

As a fitness enthusiast, I am constantly in the gym and working on building muscle to achieve an athletic physique. Whether it’s breakfast or my post-workout meal, protein is consistently a focus, but it can be a bit tedious and overwhelming to hit my protein goal on a daily basis. This is where meal prepping comes in handy. While meal prepping is cost-effective and time-efficient, it is still a commitment. So, when should a meal-prepping service be the answer?

To see if there was a better solution, I tried Factor for a week. Known for their fresh and high-protein meals, Factor may be something you should add to your healthy lifestyle as well. Keep reading to learn about my personal experience to see if you should try it too!

Recommended Videos

The problem with eating high protein on a busy schedule

Whether you are actively trying to lose weight, build muscle, or just maintain an attractive physique, protein is one of the most impactful nutrition tools at your disposal. After a hard workout, protein is required to repair the muscle fibers you tore. Also, the more muscle you have on your frame, the faster your metabolism is, allowing you to enjoy more food.

Protein is also beneficial for anyone looking to lose weight, as it is the most satiating macronutrient, encouraging you to stay within your calorie deficit. The body has to burn more calories just to digest it than it does carbohydrates or fat, so that can contribute to your deficit as well.

So, we know that protein is beneficial, but unfortunately, a busy schedule can make hitting your daily protein goal difficult. The meals and snacks that are easiest to quickly grab and have on the go are primarily carbs and fat. With protein, you have to be a bit more intentional and plan ahead, or else you will find yourself with two hours left in the day and another 100 grams of protein to go.

Is the promise of high-protein and no prep true?

Factor claims to be a solution for those who live an active lifestyle and need help hitting their macro goals. You have likely been through the process of planning out your meals for the week, going to the grocery store, and taking a few hours to prep everything. If you have time, this is a good routine to have in place. However, if you just don’t feel like there are enough hours in the week, you may want to try a meal service like Factor.

I personally tried their meals, and the claim of high-protein and no prep is true. The meals I received ranged from 20 to 40 grams of protein per serving. This is a good serving for the average person, and these meals can certainly contribute to your daily protein goal.

As for the preparation, not many other services compare. The meals come fresh and not frozen, and you only need to pop them in the microwave, and then you’re done. This makes them a viable option for when you need to eat something quick or take your meal to work or school.

How do the meals actually taste?

When it comes to taste, the experience can be individual depending on what you like and typically eat. I tried six different meals, and my ratings for the taste range from 5 to 9 out of 10. Some can be hit or miss, and some I would love to have again.

Something worth noting is that the meals are consistently a mix of meat and veggies. This makes them healthier than other meal services and caters to the typical fitness-based meals that are higher in protein and nutrients. However, I also noticed that the ingredient lists are quite long. Yes, sometimes you want more ingredients to improve the taste, but I’m sure some of the ingredients were additives and fillers, so if you want as clean of a meal as possible, then this meal service may not be for you.

Are the macros and convenience worth the cost?

We discussed the protein content of Factor meals, but what about the other macros? Like I mentioned before, the meals are primarily meat and veggies, and they contain a moderate amount of carbs and a higher amount of fat on average. The calorie content is a bit on the higher side — around 600 to 700 calories — so these meals are better for those who are focused on maintaining or gaining weight.

As for convenience, I don’t believe there really are many other meal services that are more convenient than Factor. The meals aren’t even frozen, so you really can just pop them in the microwave whenever you’re ready to eat.

When it comes to cost, the overall price can vary based on how many meals you choose to order per week. Your options are six, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, and eighteen meals. The price for each individual meal ranges from $11.49 to $13.99, with the entire order ranging from $83.94 to $206.82. In my personal opinion, that is quite costly for someone who usually grocery shops and preps their own meals. However, if you are extremely busy and would be getting fast food if you didn’t have these meals in your fridge, Factor may be worth the money.

Should you consider ordering Factor?

If you’re someone who values high-protein meals and struggles to stay on track due to a busy schedule, Factor could be a smart solution. The meals deliver on their promise of convenience and protein, making them a solid backup or even a daily staple when life gets hectic.

As I mentioned before, the taste is generally good, though not every dish will be a hit, and the ingredient lists might not appeal to those seeking ultra-clean or minimally processed meals. Cost-wise, Factor is more expensive than home cooking but may be worth it if you were to frequently rely on takeout otherwise. It really comes down to your budget and priorities. If you’re tired of skipping meals or relying on snacks that leave you unsatisfied, Factor could be the bridge between your goals and your current lifestyle!