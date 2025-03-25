 Skip to main content
Coffee on the carnivore diet: Do you need to give it up?

What to know about consuming coffee on a carnivore diet

By
Cups of long black coffee
M. Rinandar Tasya / Shutterstock

Throughout the seven years I’ve followed a low-carb or ketogenic diet, I’ve tested the world of the carnivore diet multiple times. The carnivore diet takes a low-carb diet to the next level as a no-carb diet, which consists only of animal proteins. From weight loss benefits to enhanced mental clarity, people choose to try carnivore diets for many reasons.

The carnivore diet can be followed in several ways, from rigorous forms to more relaxed and liberal variations. When I first tried it, one of my biggest concerns was giving up my true love: coffee. As it turns out, some diet versions allow for coffee, making it much more straightforward to adhere to (if you ask me).

But do you need to give up coffee on the carnivore diet? Here’s what to know about drinking coffee while on a carnivore diet.

Consuming coffee on the carnivore diet

Pot of coffee
Goran Ivos / Unsplash

The carnivore diet is a general term referring to a diet consisting of meat and meat-based foods only. By this strict definition, coffee is prohibited, as it comes from a plant. That’s why I find it easier to break down the general carnivore diet by strictness level. Some popular variations include:

  • Strict carnivore diet, also known as the lion diet, which allows only for consumption of red meat
  • Carnivore diet, which allows only for consumption of animal foods and meats
  • Ketovore, or “keto carnivore diet,” which includes a meat-heavy diet but allows for some plant-based foods

The carnivore diet is customizable based on your preferences, which means your version might not fall into one of these categories. For example, some diet variations may allow honey, while others do not. All in all, this leaves the question of whether to consume coffee on a carnivore diet up to personal choice.

If you’ve wanted to try the carnivore diet but fear of giving up coffee is holding you back (Believe me, I get it), a modified carnivore diet may be the best option.

Pros and cons of a carnivore diet with coffee

Steak levels of doneness
alex9500 / Adobe stock

You don’t have to be in the carnivore diet world long to see expert Dr. Shawn Baker. Dr. Baker is well known among carnivore dieters as a long-timer and has a lot of helpful information to share. Dr. Baker’s YouTube video dives into the question of consuming coffee while on a carnivore diet, breaking down the pros and cons to consider and helping you make the best decision for you.

Pros

One reason to consume coffee on a carnivore diet is to take advantage of the exercise-related benefits. Dr. Baker notes caffeine can increase heart rate and physical performance while decreasing perceived exertion during intense exercise. Additionally, caffeine may help stimulate the nervous system, releasing dopamine and norepinephrine to increase alertness and improve mental clarity. Lastly, he notes that consuming caffeine may also ramp up your metabolism.

Cons

One major con of consuming coffee on the carnivore diet is that coffee contains lectins, a compound in many plants. If you switch to a carnivore diet to reduce lectins, you may need to part with coffee while on a carnivore diet. Many people with chronic digestive disorders, such as IBS, find that eliminating lectins from the diet can help improve symptoms.

For the most part, those who switch to a carnivore diet are in pursuit of better health. Whether you’re looking to improve symptoms of a chronic ailment or want to eat similarly to our ancestors, most carnivore dieters are generally concerned with health and well-being.

With that in mind, many argue that exposure to mycotoxins in coffee can harm your health. Mycotoxins are a type of toxin produced by mold that can pose risks to your gut and nervous system health. Not all coffee has mycotoxins, but many do. The levels in each cup depend on where the beans were grown and how the beans were processed.

Choosing a carnivore diet coffee

Cup of coffee with Nespresso
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

If you plan on consuming carnivore diet coffee, choosing high-quality beans can help reduce your exposure to potential toxins (and ensure every cup tastes as delicious as it should be). Some brands that offer mold testing for their coffee beans can help you feel confident about your choice while allowing you to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee on a carnivore diet.

One brand that comes to mind immediately when I think of mold-free coffee is Purity Coffee. This organic coffee brand prioritizes rigorous third-party testing for mold, mycotoxins, and contaminants. I like that this brand offers a vast selection of mold-free coffee roasts in single-serving pods, ground coffee, and whole bean form. If you choose to consume coffee on a carnivore diet, I recommend selecting brands such as Purity Coffee that maintain the highest quality standards.

