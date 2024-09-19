Train like Thor and boost muscle mass with this effective 30-minute workout circuit

There are many good reasons why actor Chris Hemsworth was cast as the powerful Marvel superhero Thor. One of those reasons is his strong and muscular physique. When Chris Hemsworth shares his workout tips and secrets, we at The Manual listen. It’s hard to miss his large bulging biceps on the silver screen or on his Instagram, where he posts clips of his workouts and diet.

After launching his own YouTube channel, we’re happy to see the actor has uploaded a full-body workout led by his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi. Get your water bottles, dumbbells, kettlebells, and stamina ready because this Hollywood-worthy 30-minute workout will surely get you sweating and your blood pumping.

Recommended Videos

Top tips to train like Thor

I Put MrBeast To The Test In The Gym

Top tips to train like Thor with this full-body 30-minute workout:

This circuit is best completed at the gym , where you have access to the different pieces of equipment.

Start with five to 10 minutes of stretching to help prevent muscle soreness.

Try to perform each exercise in this circuit for 30 seconds on, followed by 20 seconds off. The goal is to aim for four rounds of each exercise in total.

Try to choose weights that aren’t too heavy and go at a steady pace to maintain stamina.

Chris Hemsworth’s 30-minute full-body circuit

Here are the hard-hitting exercises Hemsworth (and friends) power through in this circuit:

Sled push Kettlebell deadlift Push-ups Assault bike Medicine ball slams Dumbbell curl Dumbbell press SkiErg Reverse lunges

Hemsworth keeps his workout routines interesting by incorporating classic exercises like push-ups and reverse lunges alongside unique movements like using the SkiErg ski machine. Check out his fitness app, Centr, to level up your fitness.