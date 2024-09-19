 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Get in superhero shape with Chris Hemsworth’s 30-minute full body workout

Train like Thor and boost muscle mass with this effective 30-minute workout circuit

By
Chris Hemsworth leaning on kitchen counter by strawberries wearing white shirt actor
Chris Hemsworth / Centr

There are many good reasons why actor Chris Hemsworth was cast as the powerful Marvel superhero Thor. One of those reasons is his strong and muscular physique. When Chris Hemsworth shares his workout tips and secrets, we at The Manual listen. It’s hard to miss his large bulging biceps on the silver screen or on his Instagram, where he posts clips of his workouts and diet. 

After launching his own YouTube channel, we’re happy to see the actor has uploaded a full-body workout led by his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi. Get your water bottles, dumbbells, kettlebells, and stamina ready because this Hollywood-worthy 30-minute workout will surely get you sweating and your blood pumping.

Recommended Videos

Top tips to train like Thor

I Put MrBeast To The Test In The Gym

Top tips to train like Thor with this full-body 30-minute workout:

  • This circuit is best completed at the gym, where you have access to the different pieces of equipment. 
  • Start with five to 10 minutes of stretching to help prevent muscle soreness.
  • Try to perform each exercise in this circuit for 30 seconds on, followed by 20 seconds off. The goal is to aim for four rounds of each exercise in total. 
  • Try to choose weights that aren’t too heavy and go at a steady pace to maintain stamina. 

Chris Hemsworth’s 30-minute full-body circuit

Chris Hemsworth actor working out Centr wearing black tank top outdoors
Chris Hemsworth / Centr

Here are the hard-hitting exercises Hemsworth (and friends) power through in this circuit:

  1. Sled push
  2. Kettlebell deadlift
  3. Push-ups
  4. Assault bike
  5. Medicine ball slams
  6. Dumbbell curl
  7. Dumbbell press
  8. SkiErg
  9. Reverse lunges

Hemsworth keeps his workout routines interesting by incorporating classic exercises like push-ups and reverse lunges alongside unique movements like using the SkiErg ski machine. Check out his fitness app, Centr, to level up your fitness.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
These upper glute exercises are easy to learn and a seriously great workout
Try these upper glute exercises
Resistance band single-leg glute bridge

Working out every part of your glute muscles is equally important if you're looking to sculpt your lower body and pack on strength in the gym. The gluteal muscles comprise three muscle groups: the gluteus minimus, gluteus Maximus, and gluteus medius. Your "upper glutes" consist of mostly the gluteus medius muscles and some of the gluteus Maximus muscles. Targeting these upper glute muscles with lower-body strength training exercises not only helps increase strength and stability in your lower spine but can also help you get that shaped look you seek. Below, learn four of our favorite easy-to-learn upper glute exercises to add to your well-rounded glute routine.
Why upper glute exercises are important

Upper glute exercises are important for developing well-rounded glutes and enhancing overall stability. The gluteus muscles play an important role in stabilizing the pelvis, which is important for many daily actions. Adding upper glute exercises to your gym routine can help you fight against lower back pain, knee pain, and even reduce the risk of ankle sprains. In addition to the functional benefits of upper glute exercises, you'll also benefit from the aesthetic advantages and develop a well-rounded, sculpted physique.
4 easy-to-learn upper glute workout exercises

Read more
A progressive overload workout plan will drive results — how to craft one
Tips for creating this type of workout strategy that drives results
Man doing leg curl exercise on gym seated machine

Strength training techniques are highly personal, especially given that there's no one-size-fits-all approach to achieving a shredded, muscular body. Although the basic principles of weightlifting remain the same, there are many workout plans, methods, and splits to choose from. This variety is awesome for keeping things interesting, yet it can also leave you feeling overwhelmed on where to start to begin building muscle.

One popular and effective approach to consider is a progressive overload plan, which involves gradually increasing your workout difficulty over time to keep your muscles challenged. Check out our top tips for crafting a progressive overload workout plan that drives results.
What is a progressive overload workout plan?

Read more
These are the best HIIT workouts for beginners
HIIT workouts that can help burn fat and build muscle
Man using a jump rope on a rooftop

If you're looking to transform your physique and improve your health, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts may be just what you need! These workouts are not for the faint of heart, as they are challenging and will certainly make you break a sweat. Luckily, there are many different types of workouts for you to choose from, so you are likely to find one that you enjoy. And yes, there are plenty of HIIT workouts for beginners.

Join us as we explore the many benefits of HIIT workouts and give you a few ideas for HIIT exercises you can try as you search for the best workout for your needs.
What is a HIIT workout?

Read more