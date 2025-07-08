 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Garmin smart sleep band tracks heart rate, sleep, & more for a wellness overview

Just one smart sleep band on your upper arm can reveal a great deal about your sleep and overall wellness.

By
Garmin Sleep Watch
Garmin Sleep Watch / Garmin.com

Without a good night’s sleep, I definitely can’t function at my best, and I’ve considered tracking my sleep at least for a while to give me more insight. Researchers and experts at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine stated that sleep is essential to health and that “sleep quality was the strongest predictor of depressive symptoms and well-being, followed by sleep quantity and physical activity.”

The Garmin Index Sleep Monitor smart sleep band tracks your sleep, heart rate, and more to provide a comprehensive overview of your total wellness, which is pretty cool for those interested in learning more about their health and how to improve it. 

A nifty smart device

Garmin Sleep Index Monitor smart sleep band
Garmin Sleep Index Monitor / Garmin.com

The Garmin Index Sleep Monitor smart sleep band is a modern wearable device you wear on your upper arm to track your sleep. The lightweight band monitors heart rate and more, including:

  • Your heart rate variability status.
  • The different sleep stages: light, deep, and REM sleep stages, and when they occur.
  • Breathing variations.
  • Skin temperature.
  • Pulse Ox: You can track your blood oxygen saturation while you sleep.
  • Respiration rates throughout the night.
  • Stress tracking to determine if the night before was calm, balanced, or stressful.
Recommended Videos

Pulse Ox tracking is only available in certain countries.

What’s your sleep score?

Man sleeping on soft white pillow
Timur Weber / Pexels

The data seamlessly syncs to the Garmin smartphone app after a night of shut-eye and calculates your personalized sleep score, ranging from 0 to 100. This allows you to check your sleep quality and score based on stress, sleep stages, sleep duration, and other factors. At the time of writing, it’s available in two sizes for a retail price of $169.99. You can even combine this data with metrics from a compatible Garmin smartwatch. 

Top features and benefits

Garmin Sleep Index Monitor band and app smartphone
Garmin Sleep Index Monitor / Garmin.com

The new sleep band provides a comprehensive overview of your fitness and recovery. Here are some of the top features and benefits:

  • Enhanced comfort.
  • Lightweight.
  • Up to seven nights of battery life with continuous tracking.

With the extended battery life, you can garner a whole week of insightful data before worrying about losing power.

What does your heart rate say about your health?

White tea cup or mug with red love heart handle on pink table and background
Rauf Alvi / Unsplash

You can track your heart rate with the band, which provides clues about your heart health and shows you how efficiently your heart is pumping blood through your circulatory system. Just one smart sleep band on your upper arm can provide all this valuable data, revealing a great deal about your sleep and overall wellness.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

New research shows how many weekly workouts lowers your risk of heart disease
This study brings more good news for the weekend warriors
A man doing leg swings

The American Heart Association and other large health organizations recommend getting 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity exercise every week to enhance overall wellness. Exercise is a key part of a healthy lifestyle, and many of us try to fit our workouts into our busy schedules as best we can. If you’re a weekend warrior and you fit your workouts in on the weekend, you might not think it’s enough, but a new study suggests otherwise. Of course, any exercise is better than no exercise at all, and even on my busiest days, I feel better when I power through even just 15 minutes of yoga or a light aerobic workout and stretching. 

Moving your body feels good and provides a range of benefits, and if you’re only getting in a couple of workout sessions a week, recent research reveals you’ll still be getting plenty of benefits. Let’s delve into the research.

Read more
Are young adults becoming more or less physically active? Researchers find out
The researchers noted that physical inactivity is a major public health concern linked to various adverse health outcomes.
a close up of a shirtless man running outside

With all the fitness trends that come and go and the seemingly ever-increasing wave of influencers sharing their fitness journeys on social media, we might think people are becoming more physically active overall. All around me, I’ve seen people becoming more and more interested in improving their fitness and wellness and trying to exercise more and eat healthier.

Recently, researchers investigated the physical activity levels of millions of American adults, with interesting results. Let’s look at the new research.

Read more
Why resistance bands are never my go-to for strength gains
Should you give up resistance bands?
Pair of dumbbells and a resistance band with handles

Resistance bands are a popular piece of workout equipment for those looking to build muscle. While they certainly have their benefits, I personally believe that free weights and machines are much more effective for anyone chasing strength gains. As a personal trainer, I only have my clients use bands if they are exercising at home.

So, should you avoid using resistance bands or keep them in your routine? Discover their pros and cons to see what is right for your specific training regimen!

Read more