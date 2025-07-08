Garmin smart sleep band tracks heart rate, sleep, & more for a wellness overview

Without a good night’s sleep, I definitely can’t function at my best, and I’ve considered tracking my sleep at least for a while to give me more insight. Researchers and experts at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine stated that sleep is essential to health and that “sleep quality was the strongest predictor of depressive symptoms and well-being, followed by sleep quantity and physical activity.”

The Garmin Index Sleep Monitor smart sleep band tracks your sleep, heart rate, and more to provide a comprehensive overview of your total wellness, which is pretty cool for those interested in learning more about their health and how to improve it.

A nifty smart device

The Garmin Index Sleep Monitor smart sleep band is a modern wearable device you wear on your upper arm to track your sleep. The lightweight band monitors heart rate and more, including:

Your heart rate variability status.

The different sleep stages: light, deep, and REM sleep stages, and when they occur.

Breathing variations.

Skin temperature.

Pulse Ox: You can track your blood oxygen saturation while you sleep.

Respiration rates throughout the night.

Stress tracking to determine if the night before was calm, balanced, or stressful.

Pulse Ox tracking is only available in certain countries.

What’s your sleep score?

The data seamlessly syncs to the Garmin smartphone app after a night of shut-eye and calculates your personalized sleep score, ranging from 0 to 100. This allows you to check your sleep quality and score based on stress, sleep stages, sleep duration, and other factors. At the time of writing, it’s available in two sizes for a retail price of $169.99. You can even combine this data with metrics from a compatible Garmin smartwatch.

Top features and benefits

The new sleep band provides a comprehensive overview of your fitness and recovery. Here are some of the top features and benefits:

Enhanced comfort.

Lightweight.

Up to seven nights of battery life with continuous tracking.

With the extended battery life, you can garner a whole week of insightful data before worrying about losing power.

What does your heart rate say about your health?

You can track your heart rate with the band, which provides clues about your heart health and shows you how efficiently your heart is pumping blood through your circulatory system. Just one smart sleep band on your upper arm can provide all this valuable data, revealing a great deal about your sleep and overall wellness.