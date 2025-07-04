Not all sunscreens are created equal, and this report proves it

The world of skincare products is a rapidly evolving space, and sunscreens have become one of the most dynamic categories. What used to be a fairly staid item is now a home for all sorts of intriguing variations, from products that offer tanning capability (!?) to all-in-one products that give sunscreens potential benefits they’ve never had before.

Given the rapid evolution of sunscreens and the plethora of myths people still believe, it’s well worth checking out this report, which monitors sunscreens and their ingredients. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has been publishing these reports since 2007 due to the FDA’s lack of product oversight, so we decided to explore the issue in more detail to provide you with the information you need to determine whether your sunscreen and its ingredients meet standards.

The major point of the EWG sunscreen report

One of the most eye-opening stats in this year’s report is how relatively few sunscreens met the EWG standards. Only 498 out of 2,204 sunscreens made the cut, and those that fell short either used outdated formulas or offered misleading claims about protection. Some included ingredients that raised potential health concerns.

Still, the major point of the report remains unchanged: the best sunscreen is the one you wear and apply often. In the more direct words of Dr. Shereene Idriss, one of the dermatologists featured in a recent MasterClass series on skin health, the benefits are real and undeniable.

“Sunscreen can prevent up to 90 percent of your skin’s aging,” Idriss states.

Dermatologists may disagree about certain formulations and marketing tactics, but they have a consensus on the value of sunscreen.

“There’s no such thing as a healthy tan,” adds Dr. Michelle Henry, who also starred in the series. “Tan is a skin’s response to damaging UV light.”

Changes in sunscreen ingredients

But those bold words alone don’t address the ongoing changes in sunscreen ingredients. According to the EWG report, the FDA hasn’t changed federal sunscreen rules since 1999, leaving consumers to play an ingredients guessing game until the EWG stepped in.

When the report was first introduced, many sunscreens contained ingredients like oxybenzone, which is now linked to hormone disruption and environmental harm. Vitamin A, which is also listed as retinal palmitate, has also declined as a viable ingredient in today’s products.

Two of the biggest recent sunscreen trends

Two other big trends have surfaced recently. One is an increase in SPF numbers, which has in turn led to a healthy level of skepticism for those sunscreens that have jacked their number well above the accepted standard of SPF 50+ as the highest level of protection.

The other is the rise of mineral-based sunscreens. This trend is a net positive, as mineral sunscreens are based on zinc oxide or titanium oxide to protect users from harmful UV rays, and according to the report, these two active sunscreen filters are generally recognized as safe and effective by the FDA.

Still, this improvement isn’t what it could be. Back in 2007, just 17 percent of the sunscreens made available for EWG review were mineral-based. That number has risen substantially to 43 percent in the current report, but the fact that it falls short of 50 percent might make some potential sunscreen users feel like manufacturers aren’t doing all they could to provide safety and protection.

The newest sunscreen safety issues

While the rise in mineral-based sunscreens is a positive, the ongoing use of fragrances in sunscreens remains alarming.

In 2025, EWG reports that 36 percent of sunscreens contain “fragrance blends,” many of which contain allergens, hormone disruptors, and even carcinogens.

To compensate for this, some sunscreen companies allow consumers to filter products by focusing on sticks, tints, and third-party certifications. This helps health-conscious users avoid oxybenzone, octinoxate (another questionable ingredient), fragrances, and allergens, although these filters do seem like a tacit acknowledgement that some sunscreens aren’t as safe as they could be if these issues were addressed up front.

Another sunscreen controversy revolves around the use of spray-on products. Yes, they’re convenient, but they also raise the risk of inhalation, and they may be less effective in windy conditions. The FDA addressed this issue back in 2019 when it attempted to introduce new test requirements for aerosol products, but those tests were never finalized.

According to the report, this led to multiple recalls of products that contained benzene, a known carcinogen, which was detected in aerosolized sunscreens in 2021, 2022, and 2023. The Australian government went even further with its protection efforts, recommending the avoidance of aerosol sunscreens due to a lack of efficacy.

The latest developments in sunscreens

In addition to higher SPF numbers, there are other trends currently happening in the world of sunscreens. One is the inclusion of tanning capabilities, and an increasing number of all-in-one sunscreens are appearing in sunscreens that include moisturizing capabilities as well as marketing based on anti-aging claims.

The anti-aging issue is definitely real, and it feeds into the idea that we still need a tan to look “healthy.”

“Anti-aging has fed into this fear-based marketing that really does sell,” says Idriss, who cites her own issues with melasma as a turning point in her personal skincare journey. “And unfortunately, it can take a toll on our psyche and how we perceive ourselves.”

Are these newer sunscreen products safe? The best way to be sure about this is to look for EWG Verified sunscreens when you shop and buy. According to the EWG, these products meet the strictest standards for both health and efficacy, and they’re also free from ingredients banned in the EU and Canada while complying with international regulations.

The truly good news here is that there’s been a 425 percent increase in EWG Verified sunscreens. Specifically, there are 63 suncreens from 13 brands that carry this mark, and a total of 120 products, including moisturizers and lip balms with an SPF rating. Given the importance of sunscreens in maintaining skin health, it’s a great idea to use the EWG as a resource to help you find a safe, effective product that suits your needs and gives you the protection you need.