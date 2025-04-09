 Skip to main content
Dr. Chris Tomassian’s top 10 skincare tips every man should know

His skincare tips often go viral, so here are his top ones

By
Dr. Chris Tomassian
The Dermatology Collective

When it comes to the evolution of men’s skincare, Dr. Chris Tomassian has played an integral role in the industry’s ongoing development. Dr. Tomassian is a board-certified dermatologist who also founded The Dermatology Collective, and he currently has over 2.7 million followers on social media. Part of the reason his tips go viral is his penchant for simple, down-to-earth skincare advice,  and he’s also gained a reputation for debunking the skincare myths that often catch fire online.

Given his track record, The Manual decided to get his top 10 men’s skincare tips of all time, especially since they’re very different from the ones typically given to women. Dr. Tomassian also weighed in with some advice and info in a Q&A, which follows the tips.

The doctor is in: Dr. Tomassian’s top 10 men’s skincare tips

Dr. Chris Tomassian board-certified dermatologist
Storm Santos
  1. Keep it simple, but consistent. Most men don’t want a 10-step routine — and that’s OK. Even a basic cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF can go a long way if used daily.
  2. Never skip sunscreen. UV damage leads to premature aging and increases your risk of skin cancer. Daily broad-spectrum SPF 30+ is a must.
  3. Use a gentle cleanser. Ditch the harsh bar soaps. A sulfate-free facial cleanser helps preserve your skin’s natural barrier.
  4. Exfoliate two to three times a week. This helps prevent ingrown hairs, especially for those who shave regularly, and keeps skin smooth and clear.
  5. Moisturize right after shaving. Shaving compromises your skin barrier — apply a fragrance-free, hydrating moisturizer to help soothe and protect.
  6. Incorporate retinol slowly. Retinol is great for anti-aging and acne, but introduce it two to three times a week to avoid irritation.
  7. Don’t ignore the eyes. The skin here is thinner and more prone to aging. A lightweight eye cream with caffeine or peptides can reduce puffiness and fine lines.
  8. Shave with care. Use a sharp razor and shave with the grain. Always hydrate skin before and after shaving to avoid irritation and razor bumps.
  9. Get enough sleep. Recovery happens overnight — not just for your body, but for your skin. Poor sleep shows up as dullness, inflammation, and eye bags.
  10. See a dermatologist. There’s no substitute for personalized advice. Whether you’re dealing with acne, sun spots, or irritation, we can build a plan that actually works.

Q&A with Dr. Tomassian

Dr. Chris Tomassian board certified dermatologist
Storm Santos

The Manual (TM): What are the main physiological differences between men’s and women’s skin, and how do they translate to men’s skincare?

Dr. Tomassian: Men’s skin is thicker — about 25% more so than women’s — and contains more collagen, which means it often appears firmer. Men also produce more sebum (oil), which can make them more acne prone. However, women’s skin tends to be more prone to dryness, especially with hormonal fluctuations. So, while men may age later, when signs of aging do appear, they tend to be deeper. Compared to women, men often need more support with oil control, post-shave care, and maintaining skin health with fewer steps. While the fundamentals are similar, the application and focus points are different.

TM: Is men’s skin generally more prone to certain conditions compared to women’s?

Dr. Tomassian: Yes. Men are more likely to experience acne and seborrheic dermatitis due to increased oil production. Shaving also brings up concerns like razor burn, ingrown hairs, and folliculitis. These issues require a slightly different approach compared to common skin conditions in women.

TM: Historically, do you feel like men’s skincare has been ignored? If the answer is yes, then how so?

Dr. Tomassian: Definitely. For years, the skincare industry catered almost exclusively to women, with minimal focus on educating or marketing to men. There was a lack of targeted products, and the assumption was that men weren’t interested in skincare. This left a gap not just in products but in knowledge and accessibility for male patients.

TM: Recently there’s been an explosion of skincare products targeted toward men. Do you feel there is merit in these products, or is this mostly marketing?

Dr. Tomassian: It’s a mix. Some products are truly formulated with men’s skin concerns in mind — oil control, texture, and post-shave care. But a lot of it is marketing. Good skincare is about ingredients and efficacy, not just a label. That said, if branding helps men get into a consistent routine, I’m all for it.

TM: Do you have any personal favorite skincare products that have been marketed specifically to men?

Dr. Tomassian: One that stands out is Kiehl’s — It’s done a great job balancing performance and simplicity. I personally like their Ultra Facial Cream for hydration and the Ultra Light Daily UV Defense SPF Serum, which is lightweight and nongreasy.

For cleansers, Cetaphil’s Gentle Foaming Cleanser and CeraVe’s Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser are great everyday options. After workouts, I recommend using PanOxyl as a benzoyl peroxide wash to help prevent breakouts.

And for body care, I’m a big fan of Dove Men+Care Body Wash — especially the green one (Eucalyptus + Cedar). It’s refreshing, nondrying, and a great option for men who want something clean and effective without the fuss.

Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough is a freelance author and journalist who has published dozens of novellas and novels, and his journalism has…
